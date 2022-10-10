Read full article on original website
Baker Mayfield not in practice gear on Friday: What that means for Panthers QB situation
Carolina Panthers starting quarterback Baker Mayfield was in a practice jersey for the open portion of Friday’s practice. He is dealing with a high ankle sprain.
StatusPRO and Green Bay Packers Bring NFL PRO ERA Experience to Fans at 2022 London Games
MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 14, 2022-- Packers fans gathered ahead of the London game to enjoy an array of NFL team activities, including a demonstration of StatusPRO’s NFL PRO ERA, the first NFL and NFLPA-licensed virtual reality (VR) simulation gaming title. The activities were part of a series of special events designed to bring the spirit of the NFL and Green Bay to London in advance of the team’s first-ever regular season international match-up with the New York Giants at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for the 2022 London Games. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221014005086/en/ Packers fans demo NFL PRO ERA at a London-based bar prior to the Packers-Giants matchup, courtesy of StatusPRO. (Photo: Business Wire)
NLDS Game 2: Yankees look to keep Guardians offense dry after rainout
Yankees All-Star lefty Nestor Cortes faces 2020 AL Cy Young Award winner the Guardians' Shane Bieber in game 2 of the NLDS Friday.
Red Bulls aim to avoid early playoff exit vs. Cincinnati
For the past three seasons, the New York Red Bulls saw their playoff runs end early in road games. How
Peterka, Anderson lead Sabres to opening night win
The Buffalo Sabres had over 15,000 fans come to see the home opener on Thursday, and they went home with a 4-1 win over the Ottawa Senators. Paul Hamilton shares his postgame thoughts:
