Central Illinois Proud
1 person shot, MacArthur closed after 20 rounds fired
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A person has been shot outside of the Tri-County Urban League, Peoria Police confirmed Thursday evening. Police responded to a 20-round shot spotter near Smith St. North MacArthur Highway shortly after 5 p.m. When they arrived, they found a woman with apparent gunshot wounds inside the car she was driving.
Central Illinois Proud
BN Police feel for cops involved in Peoria, Decatur officer-involved shootings
BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Two officer-involved shootings have happened in Central Illinois within the last week; one in Peoria, the other in Decatur. Both of those cities, less than an hour from Bloomington-Normal and both the Bloomington and Normal police said instances like the Decatur shooting in which officers are struck are a “unfortunate” reminder policing can be a dangerous job.
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: Peoria Police Chief ‘tired’ and ‘upset’ after shots fired into car with woman and four children inside
UPDATE (7:30 p.m.) Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria offered a dramatic plea for the public’s help to solve a shooting that happened about 5 p.m. Thursday on MacArthur Highway in south Peoria. The chief said the female driver was seriously wounded. A child was injured, perhaps from flying glass,...
25newsnow.com
16-year-old charged as an adult in Peoria homicide investigation
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A 16-year-old will be tried as an adult in connection with a September shooting that left one man dead in Peoria. Court records show LaMarion Wright is charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. 46-year-old...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Fire investigating vehicle arson
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Fire Department is investigating a vehicle arson that occurred at approximately 5:27 p.m. Thursday. According to a Peoria fire press release, when fire crews arrived on the scene at 2301 W. Garden St. they located a vehicle on fire, with the fire extending to a building it was parked next to.
Central Illinois Proud
Suspect located, arrested in July murder attempt
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Bloomington man Zhane McGill, age 24, has been arrested in connection with an attempted murder that occurred in July. On July 29, at approximately 5:14pm, Normal PD Officers responded to the 1000 Block of Charlotte Drive for a report of a man who had been stabbed. Officers were tending to the victim when they noticed a stab wound to his back and bruising around his neck.
25newsnow.com
Bloomington man arrested in connection with July stabbing in Normal
NORMAL (25 News Now) - A 24-year-old Bloomington man is in the McLean County jail on attempted murder charges in connection with a stabbing that took place in Normal in late July. Normal Police say Zhane McGill was arrested after a lengthy investigation by its Patrol and Investigative Division, along...
Central Illinois Proud
Man indicted for West Peoria double homicide
WEST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man was indicted for the murder of his wife and stepson Tuesday. According to Peoria County court documents, 34-year-old Rickey J. Payne was indicted for six counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of 32-year-old Quadreka S. Payne and 8-year-old Cael Thornton. Prosecutors...
Central Illinois Proud
Teen injured in Monday night shooting
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria teen was injured in a shooting at approximately 8 p.m. Monday. According to Peoria Police Public Information Officer Semone Roth, the victim, a 17-year-old female, was shot in the arm in an open area at River West apartments. The injury was not life-threatening.
1470 WMBD
Grand jury charges teen with Taft Homes homicide
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria County grand jury has indicted a Peoria teenager for a shooting last month at Taft Homes that claimed the life of a Georgia man. Peoria County Court records indicate the grand jury Tuesday charged the 16-year-old male, with three counts of First-Degree Murder, and one count of Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon.
Central Illinois Proud
Sunday Peoria hit-and-run victim identified
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The man killed in a hit-and-run car crash has been identified as 52-year-old John Fasig of W. Reservoir Boulevard in Peoria. Fasig was struck by a car around 2 a.m. on Sunday morning and despite respondents performing life-saving measures, he was pronounced dead at the scene.
25newsnow.com
Birthday marks Peoria man’s death after officer-involved shooting
PEORIA (25 News Now) - It’s been one week since a Peoria man was shot and killed by Peoria Police. The police chief said the man was armed with a gun at the time. His friends and family cried and shared stories as they remembered his life. Samuel Vincent...
wcbu.org
Mississippi man indicted on murder charges in West Peoria double homicide
A Mississippi man was indicted Tuesday by a Peoria County grand jury on six counts of first-degree murder in the shooting deaths of his wife and stepson. Rickey Payne, 34, is charged with fatally shooting 32-year-old Quadreka Payne and, Cael Thornton, 8, last month at their West Peoria home. Payne's...
25newsnow.com
Shooting and then a crash on Peoria’s south side
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Police say a 17-year old girl was shot in the arm Monday night at River West Apartments, and a short time later was involved in a car crash that happened when her mother was driving her to the hospital. Police say the shooting happened...
1470 WMBD
Four juveniles, one adult arrested following late night shooting
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police say five people were arrested — four of them juveniles — after a shooting Sunday night involving an allegedly stolen car. Police say they tried to pull a vehicle over at 11:52 p.m. near McClure and Sheridan, but stopped after it fled at a high rate of speed.
wcbu.org
On his 60th birthday, family and friends mourn Peoria man killed in police shooting
Family and friends gathered in Tuesday afternoon at Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Peoria to commemorate what would have been the 60th birthday of Samuel “Vincent” Richmond. Four Peoria police officers shot and killed Richmond in Martin Luther King Jr. Park around 10 p.m. on Oct. 3....
25newsnow.com
Fingerprint databases help identify man found Sunday
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The man found dead Sunday after struck by a vehicle has been identified. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood says the man is John Fasig, 52, of West Reservoir Boulevard. Fasig was identified through a collaboration with Peoria Police and Illinois State Police fingerprint databases. A...
Do you recognize this necklace? Help Illinois coroner identify hit-and-run victim
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Authorities need help identifying a man who was killed in a hit-and-run accident in Peoria Sunday morning. At approximately 2:13 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9, Peoria Police responded to the intersection of Sheridan and Corrington regarding a man lying in the street unconscious. When officers approached him, he was not breathing. […]
US Gas in Galesburg suffers a second break-in over the course of a month
In just over a month’s time, the US Gas convenience store suffered a second break-in. Galesburg Police responded to a security alarm at the store in the 2100 block of East Main street just after 1:00 in the morning on Monday, October 10th. Officers discovered the front glass door was shattered. Police approached and noticed a brick had been thrown through it, and a side door was left slightly open. No one was inside, and it’s unclear if anything was taken at the time of the police report. A male witness told police he observed a tall, younger suspect wearing a mask and all black depart the side door onto a side street. The store’s owner was in the process of collecting security video at the time of the report. Back on September 13th, police responded to US Gas for a broken glass door. Officers searched the area for suspects, and several hours later were called back to the store and discovered the door was completely shattered. Cash was missing, several display cases were damaged and items were scattered throughout the building. The investigation in both instances is ongoing.
1470 WMBD
PPD: Cyclist dead after hit-and-run
PEORIA, Ill. — Police are confirming a fatal hit-and-run over the weekend near Sheridan and Corrington in Peoria. Officers say they got the call just before 2:15 a.m. Sunday regarding a male lying in the street unconscious. A bicycle was found nearby. According to a PPD news release, life...
