Cory Donahue
Night of the Loving Dead
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — JJ’s Bar and Grill in Ripley will host Tabitha’s “Night of the Loving Dead” on Oct. 21, beginning at 6 p.m. The event, sponsored by HD Media, is a memorial to Tabitha Parsons, 41, who passed away unexpectedly in August of this year.
Local DAR chapter tends to historic cemetery in Ripley
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — There is a simple sign designating a cemetery located on Seventh Street in Ripley. But that sign contains a lot of historical information. It is the Early Settlers Cemetery. It is on land donated by Jacob and Ann Starcher on November 13, 1837.
Courthouse News
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — These property transfers were recorded in the Jackson County Clerk’s office. Consideration is listed when applicable. Matthew R. Mitchell and Michelle R. Mitchell to William Joseph Harper and Allen Ray Harper, 122,256.68 square feet or 2.807 acres waters of Grasslick Creek, Ripley District, $86,000.
Coming home was the perfect gift for an 80th birthday celebration
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — The old adage ‘you can’t go home again’ was proven wrong this past weekend. In celebration of her 80th birthday, the children of Sue Casto Burkholder made sure their mom was able to visit and create more memories in her hometown of Ripley.
Mason County bridges dedicated to 4 brothers who served in WWII
MASON, W.Va. (WV News) — The twin bridges carrying U.S. 35 over County Road 78 and 16-Mile Creek have been named for the four Halstead brothers. With the advent of World War II, Point Pleasant’s John and Bertha Halstead would see their four sons go to fight.
Greene Center hosts amendment informational meeting on October 18
KENNA, W.Va. (WV News) — There will only be one contested race on the general election ballot in Jackson County. In the 8th Senatorial District, Republican Mark Hunt challenges Democratic incumbent Richard Lindsey. All the other local offices have been decided in the primary, or only one candidate is vying for an office.
Ravenswood set for meeting with powerful Doddridge
RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WV News) – For Ravenswood football, it doesn’t get any easier. One week after taking on undefeated Wahama, Eric Hupp’s Red Devils will get on the road and face off with Doddridge County tonight (Friday) in West Union.
Lincoln County, West Virginia, man charged with murder in shooting
BRANCHLAND, W.Va. (WV News) — A Lincoln County man has been charged with murder, accused of slaying a fellow Branchland resident Thursday night. Cory Donahue, 30, is being held with bond in the homicide of Richard Vance, 34, who was pronounced dead at Cabell Huntington Hospital with a gunshot wound, according to West Virginia State Police Capt. R.A. Maddy.
Ripley Rotary’s Adopt-a-Family signups set for October 12 and 15
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — For many, many years, Ripley Rotary has organized the Adopt a Family program. Serving thousands of families throughout this time has been a significant focus of the civic organization. It’s time again for parents, grandparents, or guardians of children 18 years or younger to...
Broadband towers were focus of commission meeting
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — During Wednesday’s meeting of the Jackson County Commission, the Sandyville and Ravenswood broadband towers were the main topics of discussion. Sandyville’s tower has been down for several days on the AT&T side. However, no issues have been reported with T-Mobile.
Ranson Ritings: Small Business Burnout
Y’all knew I used to run a wedding venue, didn’t you? Well, if you didn’t, let me give you the short story, which is basically the story of how nearly all barn wedding venues in West Virginia get started:. One day, a good friend of your family...
Point Pleasant City Council holds October meeting
POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (WV News) — Point Pleasant Council took up holiday matters during the most recent meeting. Among outside delegations, Laura Billliter requested trick or treat to be moved to Saturday, Oct. 29. Council agreed it was too late to make a change, but Mayor Brian Billings said it would be considered for next year.
Murray’s Red Devils capture LKC title
RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WV News) – It was history in the making. Ravenswood captured the first-ever Little Kanawha Conference boys’ soccer title to be staged with a win over Webster County, 2-1, at the Eastwood Soccer Complex.
Meigs County commissioners join in honoring public servant
POMEROY, Ohio (WV News) — Meigs County commissioners recently approved a flag-lowering proclamation in honor of the life and service of Meigs County Sheriff’s Deputy Howard Mullen. Mullen, who passed away Oct. 2, was approaching 70 years as firefighter with the Pomeroy Fire Department and six decades with...
Ohio Dems press party to invest in high stakes Senate seat
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Democrats across Ohio are pleading for help in the state's Senate contest, afraid they may lose a winnable election unless national party leaders make major investments in the coming days. So far, the most powerful groups in Democratic politics have prioritized Senate pickup opportunities in...
Liberty volleyball tops RCB, both teams sweep North Marion
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — It took a rally from down one set, but Liberty volleyball notched its second win of the year over crosstown and section rival Robert C. Byrd. Both the Mountaineers and the Flying Eagles swept North Marion as part of a tri-match Thursday at RCB. But the centerpiece of the night was the match between the hosts and Liberty as an energetic crowd with student sections from both schools lit up the RCB gym.
Ravenswood Recycled Teenagers
Our October members’ birthdays are Carla Dean, Avis Turner, George Fulton, and Lyle Hughes. The birthday lunch will be on Thursday, October 27. Lunches for next week are Monday teriyaki chicken, Tuesday pinto beans and cornbread, Wednesday goulash, Thursday taco salad, and Friday hot dogs. The meals are subject to change. Lunch is served at 11:00 a.m. and requires a reservation. You may call the center at 304-273-5648.
Meet the judge who tamed the Musk-Twitter trial
DOVER, Del. (AP) — A lawyer for billionaire Elon Musk had barely begun speaking during a recent hearing when the Delaware judge presiding over Twitter's lawsuit against Musk abruptly cut her off. “Skip the rhetoric and go to the meat,” Chancellor Kathaleen St. Jude McCormick said bluntly.
Ada Fisher, influential Black Republican in NC, dies at 73
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Dr. Ada Fisher, a retired physician who was one of North Carolina’s members on the Republican National Committee for over a decade, has died at age 73, a funeral home said Tuesday. Fisher, who gained prominence as a Black Republican who pushed for more...
