CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — It took a rally from down one set, but Liberty volleyball notched its second win of the year over crosstown and section rival Robert C. Byrd. Both the Mountaineers and the Flying Eagles swept North Marion as part of a tri-match Thursday at RCB. But the centerpiece of the night was the match between the hosts and Liberty as an energetic crowd with student sections from both schools lit up the RCB gym.

CLARKSBURG, WV ・ 11 HOURS AGO