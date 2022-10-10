ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FEMA announces hotels, motels now an option for residents displaced by Ian

By Rob Garguilo
NewsRadio WFLA
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Tallahassee, FL - The state of Florida activated the Transitional Sheltering Assistance Program (TSAP) on Saturday to provide shelter options for residents displaced by Hurricane Ian.

The TSAP, in partnership with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), allows residents who've applied for disaster assistance to be eligible to shelter in a hotel or motel paid for by FEMA.

Kevin Guthrie, director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management, says residents may be eligible for the program if they cannot return to their home and their housing needs cannot be met by insurance, shelters, or rental assistance provided by FEMA or another agency.

Residents in Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Flagler, Hardee, Highlands, Hillsborough, Lake, Lee, Manatee, Orange, Osceola, Pinellas, Polk, Putnam, Sarasota, Seminole, St. Johns, and Volusia counties are eligible.

The program will be limited to participating hotels and motels in Florida, Alabama and Georgia.

Eligible residents will be notified through an automated phone call, text message or email.

