Blizzard has added a lot of amazing new features in "Overwatch 2," but one of the things that has always made the franchise great is its amazing cast of characters. Each of them has their own design, personality and skill set that makes them look and feel completely unique in the heat of battle. While Blizzard has decided to keep all of the old favorites from the original "Overwatch," many fans have found the new characters that have been added in "Overwatch 2" to be the most exciting new aspect of the game. Characters like the Japanese support hero Kiriko and the Canadian damage hero Sojourn are expanding the roster now, but the first new character to join the squad was the Australian tank hero Odessa "Dez" Stone, AKA Junker Queen. This punk-rock road warrior was first seen in a cinematic trailer where she took on a trio of mech fighters in an arena-style battle single handedly, using her magnetic bracer to retract her axe and shotgun when they were pulled away from her and even use metal debris as a weapon. She now leads a faction of outlaws known as the Junkers and has joined the battle in Overwatch.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO