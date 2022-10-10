Read full article on original website
The Super Mario Bros. Movie Has Been In The Works Longer Than You Realized
"The Super Mario Bros. Movie" has been turning heads since it was first officially announced to be in the works back in 2018. Earlier this week, Universal released a movie poster full of details and easter eggs for true fans – which seemingly confirmed for adult fans that Mario doesn't have a rear end in the process. Despite the disappointing news earlier this year that the movie received a delay, the hype train is officially going for Mario's big screen adventure.
Fortnite: How To Get Marvel's X-23 Skin
"Fortnite" continues to be the king of crossover content in video games, once again diving into the Marvel universe for some new skins. "Fortnite" has done crossovers with a ton of different video games, TV shows, movies, and anime, like with the "Dragon Ball" crossover event. "Fortnite" first started teaming up with Marvel in Season 2 Chapter 4, where the entire battle pass was filled with heroes from across the Marvel universe, like Thor and Iron Man. Then Marvel heroes also began to appear in the item shop, offering up even more skins for players to collect.
Fortnite X Rocket League: How To Get The Octane
The popular battle royale game "Fortnite" is no stranger to crossovers with other games. In the past, it has paid homage to "Among Us" by introducing items and emotes related to the game. More recently, it has collaborated with "Goat Simulator 3" to offer a new skin to players. Now, another crossover is giving "Fortnite" fans a chance to bring the action of "Rocket League" into their world.
The Rock Returns To Fortnite As Black Adam
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has come a long, long way since being in the WWE. According to Forbes, he was the world's highest-paid actor at the start of 2022, and after more than two decades in movies, The Rock is breaking into video games too. There are even rumors that The Rock will make a "Call of Duty" movie. The Rock joins the DC cinematic universe on October 21, 2022 as the title role in "Black Adam" — as part of what appears to be a never-ending crossover of "Fortnite" and Marvel characters, players will soon be able to add another costume of The Rock to their collection in the form of Black Adam.
The Lost Kingdom Hearts TV Pilot Has Finally Surfaced
Thanks to the efforts of its director, the never-before-seen pilot episode of the rumored "Kingdom Hearts" TV series has finally been revealed. Though Seth Kearsley, who also directed the animated comedy and Hanukah favorite "Eight Crazy Nights" and worked on "The Looney Toons Show," has shared storyboard photos in the past, the fully-voiced pilot for "Kingdom Hearts" continued to elude the public.
System Shock Fans Just Got Hit With A Delay
If you were one of the many fans eagerly anticipating the release of the "System Shock" remake, you're in for a bit of a disappointment. On Thursday, Twitter user Wario64 made fans aware that a change had been made to the official "System Shock" Steam page: The release date is now listed as March 2023.
Small Details You Missed In The First Mario Movie Trailer
Nintendo and Illumination have shared the first trailer for "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" and fans are reeling. The movie is being produced by Illumination, the animation studio behind "Despicable Me" and "Minions." This trailer is the first time the public has seen anything from the project, making it an anticipated event. The animated film has a star-studded cast, featuring Chris Pratt as Mario, Charlie Day as Luigi, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, and more. The casting of Pratt as the iconic Mario has led some fans to question if he is really the best pick for the role, but "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" producer Chris Meledandri made some bold claims prior to the trailer's release, saying that people wouldn't criticize the decision once they heard Pratt's performance.
Angela Lansbury Lent Her Voice For Mrs. Potts In Multiple Video Games
Accomplished and iconic actor Dame Angela Lansbury passed away on October 11 at 96 years old. Lansbury's momentous career spanned several decades, beginning in the 1940s and continuing well into the 2010s. Over that time, she earned five Tony Awards along with three nominations for Academy Awards, an Academy Honorary Award, and numerous other honors.
The New Scarlet And Violet Preview Hid Three Pokemon In Plain Sight
"Pokémon" fans have been eager to learn anything new about the series' next generation since it was announced out of nowhere near the beginning of 2022. "Pokémon Scarlet" and "Pokémon Violet" are the two versions that comprise "Pokémon" Generation 9, and both are scheduled to release on Nov. 18, 2022. Until the gameplay reveal, fans didn't know what to expect from these new "Pokemon" games, as most of what was known was gleaned from the first trailer and infrequent drips of info from the Pokémon Company. There was a major "Pokemon" leak in September 2022, though, which gave particularly desperate fans an unofficial, unconfirmed sneak peek into "Scarlet" and "Violet" versions.
The Actor Who Plays D'vorah In Mortal Kombat 11 Has Had A Stellar Voice Acting Career
"Mortal Kombat 11" is the latest entry in the classic, fighting game series. "Mortal Kombat" has expanded and evolved since its launch in 1992, adding new features, modes, and characters. Its story and lore have also grown along with its cast, becoming more complex over the years. The series now spans eleven games with dozens of characters and countless twists, reveals, and betrayals.
Kojima Fans Think There's More To Elle Fanning's Photos
It didn't take long for the latest in Hideo Kojima's long history of teasers to send fans scrambling for clues. As one of the most well-known and enigmatic creators in the gaming industry, even one of his Instagram posts once had fans going wild. Kojima's mysteries and clues don't even stop with his marketing, as his studio's first title, "Death Stranding," has a "PT" easter egg referencing a demo for a canceled horror game back when Kojima still was working with game company Konami.
The Anime Legend Who Almost Appeared In Death Stranding
"Death Stranding" features several real-world celebrities, both as part of the main cast and via cameos that pop up as protagonist Sam Bridges makes his deliveries. As revealed in a September 2022 episode of his "Brain Structure" podcast, "Death Stranding" director and producer Hideo Kojima wanted to add another name to the extensive list of appearances: Mamoru Oshii. Anime fans will recognize Oshii as the legend behind "Ghost in the Shell."
Will Nioh Ever Come To Xbox?
Team Ninja seems like it's managing to stay pretty busy with several new games in the works. "Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty" is scheduled to arrive early in 2023, and 2024 will see "Rise of the Ronin" take the stage. Both titles are brand new IPs and promise to take players on entirely new adventures, so it seems that, at least for now, Team Ninja's fan-favorite "Nioh" series is off the radar following its next-gen treatment.
Can You Play Overwatch 2 On Steam Deck?
"Overwatch 2" is finally out, and reviews all say the same thing: It's a worthy successor to the now-defunct original game. Despite the Battle Pass confirming fans' worst fears and the change that increased prices for skins, fans have found the title to be a fun hero shooter that offers enough innovation to keep things fresh while staying true to what fans loved about the original's gameplay.
Mario's Alternate Voices Are Giving Fans What They Really Wanted
It's been a long time coming for "The Super Mario Bros. Movie." Many might not realize that the film has been in the works for seven years at this point. Now that the first trailer for "Super Mario Bros." has finally dropped, fans can finally get a sense of how the celebrity voice actors embody the spirit of the Mario characters.
Cyberpunk 2077: How To Get Johnny Silverhand's Clothes
There are plenty of interesting characters roaming around in "Cyberpunk 2077," but few come close to the level of gravitas exuded by the rockerboy turned corpo-terrorist Johnny Silverhand. Johnny, who was played by none other than movie star Keanu Reeves, is something of a legend in Night City. He was a veteran of the Second Central American War, the lead singer of the band Samurai, and he was well known for speaking out against the corruption in the NUSA government and the Megacorporations that pulled its strings. In the game, Johnny plays a sort of digital ghost, possessing the mind of the protagonist V and trying to nudge him toward seeking revenge on the Megacorp Arasaka.
26 Hilarious Photos That Will Make Even The Grumpiest S.O.B. Laugh Harder Than Tom Cruise
There are sophisticated, nuanced, and thought-provoking posts published on BuzzFeed...but this ain't one of 'em.
Why Final Fantasy 14 Just Warned Players About Their Passwords
Over the past few years, Square Enix's "Final Fantasy 14" has exploded in popularity, partly thanks to the "Endwalker" expansion. As a result, MMO-population estimates that over 40 million gamers have played "Final Fantasy 14" at one point. However, according to a recent Square Enix blog post, millions of players' accounts may be at risk.
Is Dragon Ball: The Breakers Cross-Platform?
Launching on Oct. 14, 2022, "Dragon Ball: The Breakers" will be an unprecedented addition in the history of "Dragon Ball" video games. While previous iterations in the franchise have primarily focused around single-player RPG and fighting elements, "The Breakers" brings a new twist: asymmetric online multiplayer with survival co-op elements, a mechanic used in games like "Dead by Daylight," "Evil Dead: The Game," and "Friday the 13th: The Game."
Overwatch 2: How To Unlock Junker Queen's Achievements
Blizzard has added a lot of amazing new features in "Overwatch 2," but one of the things that has always made the franchise great is its amazing cast of characters. Each of them has their own design, personality and skill set that makes them look and feel completely unique in the heat of battle. While Blizzard has decided to keep all of the old favorites from the original "Overwatch," many fans have found the new characters that have been added in "Overwatch 2" to be the most exciting new aspect of the game. Characters like the Japanese support hero Kiriko and the Canadian damage hero Sojourn are expanding the roster now, but the first new character to join the squad was the Australian tank hero Odessa "Dez" Stone, AKA Junker Queen. This punk-rock road warrior was first seen in a cinematic trailer where she took on a trio of mech fighters in an arena-style battle single handedly, using her magnetic bracer to retract her axe and shotgun when they were pulled away from her and even use metal debris as a weapon. She now leads a faction of outlaws known as the Junkers and has joined the battle in Overwatch.
