ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Wake and Bake with Missouri's Own Marijuana-Infused Coffee Pods

By Smokey Bear
St. Louis Riverfront Times
St. Louis Riverfront Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49FKvZ_0iTUsMGC00
Missouri’s Own Edibles’ new marijuana-infused coffee takes two great things and marries them in a K-Cup-style pod.

For as long as I've been drinking the stuff, I've enjoyed coffee with my weed. On its surface, it's a quizzical preference; why add an upper into the mix when the entire point of smoking weed is to send oneself into a calm, relaxing state? Coffee, when consumed in too high a dosage, can be anxiety-inducing, producing a jittery feeling that seems poised to produce the sort of paranoid high you get when you smoke too much and end up hanging onto the side of your friend's kitchen table in a panic because you can feel the earth moving through the solar system.

But combining these two loves — what I've long referred to as my Jamaican Red Bull and vodka — does not produce such effects, at least in my experience. For some reason, a steaming cup of coffee after a fat joint has always felt so comforting. The warmth from a mug held against the chest while curled up on the couch is less about catching a caffeine buzz than the joy that comes from taking the time to savor a cup. We don't often get the chance to do this, as our culture sets us up to consume the beverage on the go as a pick-me-up. Taking the time to do so is a rare treat.

For these reasons, I was curious when presented with Missouri's Own Edibles' new marijuana-infused coffee, a product that basically takes the two best things in the world and marries them in a K-Cup-style pod. Using fair trade, ethically sourced beans from a Brazilian co-op roasted by Springfield-based roaster the Coffee Ethic, Missouri's Own adds nano-emulsified sativa extract to create a product that, according to the packaging, lends itself to a "uniquely attentive high."

The cannabis-infused pods are as easy to use as any regular K-Cup and come in a package of four. After popping one in and hitting the brew button, I was immediately treated to the soothing aroma of fresh coffee. I did not expect the infusion to change the smell, but I was curious about the taste, assuming it would change the flavor. This wasn't the case. Instead, this presents as a solid cup of joe with nutty undertones characteristic of its Brazilian origin. The medium-roast coffee is smooth, though as the cup cools, you start to get a little front-of-the-palate pepper, presumably from the weed. I'm a cream-and-sugar coffee drinker (yes, I'm a trash person whose preferences denigrate the hard work of farmers, roasters and baristas); with those components added to the cup, the already subtle undertones from the weed dissipated, revealing a rich, almost almondy taste.

Missouri's Own Edibles instructs those using its marijuana-infused coffee to "start low and go slow." This translates to a quarter-to-half-cup dosage, which is difficult for this hardcore coffee drinker. I split the difference and ended up with about a one-third-cup serving and began feeling the effects after about 15 or so minutes. At first, they produced a pleasant front-of-head tingle that made me think I was in for a significant buzz. However, they wore off pretty quickly — within about 25 minutes — so I refilled the remaining two-thirds from the thermal container I'd been keeping it in to prolong and intensify the effects.

The low-key nature of the high, even at a full cup, was surprising, considering the combination of caffeine and sativa; never was there a moment when I felt that I would be incapable of going about my daily activities. Interestingly, the cannabis-infused coffee also did not induce any strong urge to consume Dean's French Onion Dip and an entire bag of Ruffles. In fact, I felt no munchie-like effects, though on a Sunday morning, enjoying a cup with some fresh-from-the-oven cinnamon rolls sounds like the closest thing to heaven. For that level of effect, though, go with a full cup right out of the gate. Or, just smoke a few bowls, brew a pot of regular coffee and save Missouri's Own's pods for filling your Yeti on workdays.

Comments / 14

dontgiveafuq
3d ago

I'm going to try some... perhaps some of the commenters could use a sip too...it will make you finally relax and lose your biased attitude.

Reply
18
Related
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Missouri

If you happen to live in Missouri and you also love eating burgers with your friends from time to time, then keep on reading to find out about four amazing burger spots in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX 2

Bobcat kitten found alone, taken to Illinois wildlife center

JERSEY COUNTY, Ill. – A bobcat kitten was taken to an Illinois wildlife center after she was found alone in Montgomery County, Illinois. The kitten was taken to Treehouse Wildlife Center in Dow, Illinois on Friday, September 16, according to clinic supervisor Kerry Lennartz said. The Illinois Department of Conservation found her while they were […]
DOW, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Food & Drinks
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
The Kitchn

More Than 87,000 Pounds of Bacon, Pork, Sausage, and More Have Been Recalled — Here’s What to Know

For those of you planning to take on tailgating season by throwing some meat on the grill, you may want to give your cut of choice a second thought. While we’ve already had to deal with a recall on more than 4,000 pounds of sausage and a public health alert issued for both chicken tenders and ground beef in the last month, meat lovers now have a new issue to worry about — and it involves multiple products.
KENTUCKY STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Missouri

What is your favorite thing to order when you go out with your loved ones? If your answer is a good steak then this article is for your, especially if you live in the state of Missouri or plan on traveling there in the near future. That's because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Missouri that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them are famous for serving delicious food made with high-quality ingredients.
MISSOURI STATE
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in Ohio

If you're in the state of Ohio, you should check out these restaurants. Located in the northeastern part of the state, this restaurant is known for their famous Uncle Nick's Greek fried chicken. The restaurant claims that if Colonel Sanders had their secret recipe, then he would be a general, and when you try their perfectly crispy yet juicy fried chicken, you'll be inclined to agree.
WADSWORTH, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coffee Pot#Coffee Beans#Coffee Cup#Roasted Coffee#Coffee Culture#Food Drink#Own Edibles#Jamaican
Alina Andras

4 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Indiana

If you live in Indiana or plan on traveling there in the near future and you are looking for new places to explore, I have put together a list of four amazing places that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are certainly charming. On top of that, all of them are great choices for both a quick stop and a longer vacation if you have more free time on your hands. Are you curious to see what made it on the list? Continue to read to find out.
INDIANA STATE
Travel Maven

This Unique Missouri Restaurant is Known for Having the Best Burgers in the State

There is no shortage of delicious food in the state of Missouri. From fried chicken to homemade pie, the Show-Me State is known for its comfort food. With so many different places to choose from, it can be hard to discern which restaurants are good, and which ones are great. But, if we've learned anything from the experts, some of the best and most mouthwatering restaurant establishments are hidden in the most unassuming places.
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Illinois

If you happen to live in Illinois and you also happen to love pizza then you are definitely in the right place so keep on reading to read about four fantastic pizza places in Illinois that are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. If you have never visited any of these restaurants, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you have the chance. Are you curious to see if your favorite pizza spots is on the list?
ILLINOIS STATE
simphome.com

How to Refresh Dirty Clothes, Smell Great Again, if Washing is Not an Option

There is nothing wrong with wearing stinky clothes when our society has to all wear gas masks or will be sentenced to federal prison. But that scenario mostly only happens in a Netflix series, and those films are nothing but a medium to escape reality most of the time. So, here we go again. Return to a judgemental community with a healthy sense of smell and voice prepared to hurt you when serving them odors, even when you have no intention of it.
APPAREL
St. Louis Riverfront Times

St. Louis Riverfront Times

St. Louis, MO
1K+
Followers
312
Post
264K+
Views
ABOUT

The Riverfront Times focuses on the issues that are important to St. Louis's young adults. Each week, hundreds of thousands of readers turn to the RFT for award-winning journalism, powerful investigative reporting, news and commentary on local politics, and the most comprehensive arts and entertainment coverage in the St. Louis area.

 https://www.riverfronttimes.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy