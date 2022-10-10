Read full article on original website
Engadget
What we bought: The Outin Portable Espresso Machine keeps me caffeinated anywhere
Wait, so I'm...
Engadget
The best robot vacuum and smart home deals we found for October Prime Day
Like furniture and...
Engadget
Snapchat's new AR lenses let you try on and buy Halloween costumes
The selection includes costumes from Harry Potter, Stranger Things and Squid Game. Universal Projector Ceiling Mount Multiple Adjustm. Snapchat has launched a set of new lenses that you can use to find Halloween costumes for parties and events you're attending this month. These new AR lenses will give you a way to virtually try on costumes from some of the shows and movies in recent history that had helped define pop culture as we know it. And yes, you can purchase them from within the app. The selection includes characters and costumes from Harry Potter, Squid Game, Stranger Things, Hocus Pocus, Transformers, Power Rangers and other titles.
Engadget
Meta Quest Pro hands-on: The $1,500 headset that ‘will enable the metaverse’
Following the demise of smartphone-based headsets like Samsung's Gear VR and Google’s Daydream, virtual reality headsets have generally fallen into two camps: lightweight standalone systems like the Quest 2 and more sophisticated PC-based systems like the Vive Pro 2 and Valve Index. But with the new Quest Pro, Meta...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Engadget
Learn Python programming in 113 hours with this $40 bundle
When choosing your first programming language, one thing you should consider is the type of projects you want to work on, whether that's web development or automation. But if you're not sure which to specialize in, picking up a versatile language like Python can give you flexibility when exploring the fields you enjoy most.
Engadget
The best October Prime Day deals you can get for under $50
You're probably hoping...
Engadget
Google will soon test Project Starline video chat booths in the real world
T-Mobile, WeWork and others will try the technology as soon as this year. Google's elaborate video chat booths will soon exist as more than just a clever design exercise. Ars Technica reports the company will start installing Project Starline prototypes in some of its corporate partners' offices for "regular" tests later this year. In other words, Google will see how its "magic windows" work beyond on-campus demos.
Engadget
Valve releases redesigned Steam mobile app with QR code login
You can finally say goodbye to your dated and clunky Steam mobile app. Valve has rolled out the redesigned version of its Steam mobile app for Android and iOS, which it's been testing since at least August this year. When it was looking for beta testers for the application, the game developer said it rebuilt the app "on a new framework and modernized the design." It has also bundled the app with new features, including the ability to log in using QR codes.
Engadget
Meta's avatars are getting legs
Meta has announced several updates to the avatars that it wants you to use in the metaverse and beyond. And hey, the avatars will have legs! At least in the virtual sense, if not the physical or metaphorical ones. Meta says "legs have been one of the most requested features...
Engadget
Framework is selling refurbished versions of its modular laptops
Framework, which make modular, easy-to-repair laptops with the idea of reducing e-waste, is now selling refurbished models. They come from "the small number of returns we get from our 30-day return guarantee," and promise a like-new laptop with decent specs, a full guarantee and a discount from all-new models. The company is also selling refurbished version of its expansions packs (USB-C, USB-A, HDMI, etc.)
Engadget
The Morning After: Meta’s next-gen $1,500 VR headset revealed
Meta's next-gen VR headset is here. With the Quest Pro, Meta is trying to combine the best things about both PC and standalone headsets to create a powerful, comfortable self-contained unit. With a per-eye resolution of 1,800 x 1,920, the Quest Pro has a higher pixel density than the Valve Index (1,440 x 1,600 per eye) and Meta's own Quest 2. Meta has almost completely eliminated the usual visual artifacts of standalone VR displays. Engadget's Sam Rutherford has tested it out, and he's impressed. You can pre-order the Quest Pro now.
Engadget
Amazon will knock an extra $20 off if you buy two Kindles
The deal comes just in time to buy an early holiday gift.
Engadget
Instant Pots, air fryers and cookers are up to half off for Amazon's October Prime Day
If you've been...
Engadget
Roku is moving into smart home gear with Wyze's help
Is expanding beyond home theater setups and into smart home devices. The initial batch of Roku Smart Home products, on which it collaborated with , includes a smart doorbell, cameras, smart bulbs, smart light strips and smart plugs. The company didn't reveal specs for the devices in advance, but they...
Engadget
Act fast: Save over $100 on a Samsung Galaxy tablet, top-rated air purifier and more
Tech gadgets are typically high on everyone's wish list around the holidays, but they're also...
Engadget
Two unreleased and 'never digitized' NES games are up for auction on eBay
Two extremely rare "unreleased, one-of-a-kind, never-digitized" Nintendo NES games have appeared on eBay, according to a tweet from the Video Game History Foundation's Frank Cifaldi, seen by Kotaku. One of those, called Battlefields of Napoleon, was only ever released in Japan. The other is a cartridge from Rare, and appears to be the demo of one of the few games ever developed for the Nintendo Power Glove.
