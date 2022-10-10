ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
757Teamz boys volleyball Top 15: Top-ranked Indian River downs No. 2 Ocean Lakes to remain unbeaten

By Ray Nimmo, The Virginian-Pilot
Indian River player Kei Nichols (10) spikes the ball past Grassfield players. Indian River boy's volleyball defeated Grassfield 3-0 at Indian River High School in Chesapeake, Virginia on Sept. 15, 2022. Billy Schuerman/The Virginian-Pilot/TNS

Indian River has tested itself in as many ways as possible against non-district opponents and the Braves (18-0) have a perfect score.

Indian River swept Ocean Lakes last week alongside 3-0 wins over King’s Fork and Hickory to remain the No. 1 team in Hampton Roads.

Cape Henry edged First Colonial in five sets to climb back to No. 4 while First Colonial beat Kellam in five sets.

Those three spots could be interchangeable as Kellam also holds a 3-1 win over Cape Henry.

The top 15 boys volleyball teams in Hampton Roads, as selected by staff writer Ray Nimmo, with team, record and last week’s ranking. For record updates, please email ray.nimmo@pilotonline.com .

1. Indian River, 18-0, 1

2. Ocean Lakes, 15-2, 2

3. Kempsville, 13-5, 3

4. Cape Henry, 7-5, 6

5. First Colonial, 13-5, 4

6. Kellam, 9-3, 5

7. Princess Anne, 9-7, 7

8. Norfolk Christian, 12-1, 8

9. Western Branch, 9-4, 9

10. Great Bridge, 9-10, 10

11. Hickory, 7-9, 11

12. Warwick, 14-1, 12

13. Salem, 9-7, 13

14. Norview, 8-1, 14

15. Denbigh, 8-1, 15

