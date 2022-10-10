ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheldon, VT

Driver dies after car hits cow at high speed on Vermont road

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

SHELDON, Vt. (AP) — The driver of a car traveling at a high rate of speed died after his vehicle hit a cow in the roadway, Vermont State Police said.

Investigators said the 48-year-old driver was heading west on Route 105 in Sheldon just before 11 p.m. Sunday when the crash occurred. The driver died at the scene, as did the cow.

A passenger who survived the crash told state police troopers the car was traveling at more than 100 miles per hour when the crash occurred.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

‘American Idol’ finalist dies in vehicle crash

JASPER, Tenn. (AP) — A finalist on “American Idol” has died in a vehicle crash in Tennessee. Willie Spence, 23, died Tuesday after hitting the rear of a tractor-trailer that was stopped on the shoulder of Interstate 24 East near Chattanooga, according to news outlets, which cited a Tennessee Highway Patrol report.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Vermont Accidents
State
Vermont State
Sheldon, VT
Accidents
Sheldon, VT
Crime & Safety
Local
Vermont Crime & Safety
City
Sheldon, VT
The Associated Press

Board to sue over contamination that closed Vermont school

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — The school board in Vermont’s largest city plans to sue the manufacturer of chemicals that forced the closure of Burlington High School, officials said. Burlington School District officials on Thursday announced plans to sue agro-chemical giant Monsanto after PCBs were found in the existing building and soil during renovations, forcing the closure of the school, which also housed the Burlington Technical Center. In a statement, Bayer, which now owns Monsanto, said Monsanto “voluntarily stopped producing PCBs 45 years ago and its conduct has been appropriate at all times.” “Until the company terminated their production, PCBs were lawfully used in a number of commercial products that were manufactured by other companies,” the statement said. “We will assess and respond to a complaint if one is filed.”
BURLINGTON, VT
The Associated Press

First-of-its-kind Private Land Camping Ordinance Passes in Colorado’s Chaffee County

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 12, 2022-- Chaffee County this week approved a private-land camping ordinance that provides rural landowners with an accessible, clear, and cost-effective path to hosting small-scale commercial camping on private property. With the ordinance, the Chaffee County Board of Commissioners modernized the county’s definition of agritourism and opened critical economic opportunities to Colorado farmers and ranchers. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221012005902/en/ “This groundbreaking policy puts outdoor recreation dollars into the hands of the rural landowners who are stewarding some of Colorado’s most historic and prized rural landscapes,” said Hipcamp Government and Community Relations Senior Manager Michal Rosenoer. “The new ordinance outlines clear, cost-effective, and thoughtful regulations for camping on private lands to ensure it’s safe for the community, good for the environment, and supportive of Chaffee County’s continued economic development.” (Photo: Business Wire)
CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cow#Vermont State Police#Traffic Accident
The Associated Press

AT&T Illinois to pay $23M to settle federal probe

CHICAGO (AP) — AT&T Illinois has agreed to pay a $23 million fine to resolve a federal probe into its illegal efforts to influence former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, prosecutors announced Friday. The U.S. Attorney’s office in Chicago said in a news release that under the agreement, the company admits that it arranged to make payments to an associate of Madigan, who was one of the state’s most powerful political figures at the time, in exchange for Madigan’s help in pushing through legislation favorable to the company. In exchange for agreeing to pay the fine, prosecutors suspended their criminal...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Associated Press

New Jersey lawmakers rewrite gun carry law after ruling

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey lawmakers unveiled new legislation Thursday to rewrite the state’s firearm carry laws after the U.S. Supreme Court ruling in June expanding gun rights. Democratic Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin and Senate President Nicholas Scutari, surrounded by other lawmakers and red T-shirt-clad Moms Demand Action supporters, said the new measure will bar permit holders from carrying in schools, polling places, bars, restaurants, theaters, sports arenas, airports, casinos and child care facilities. It also sets up a new requirement that permit holders carry insurance to protect against accidental discharge, coverage that Scutari said is already available in insurance marketplaces. The bill increases permitting, though the exact amount wasn’t immediately clear. The funds will be put toward compensation for crime victims under the legislation. The measure also calls for permit holders to undergo gun safety training and would set up a vetting process that requires non-family references to vouch for applicants. It would disqualify applicants with past violations of restraining orders and other “character of temperament” concerns, though just how those issues would be defined wasn’t immediately clear.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
The Associated Press

Attorneys: Inmate endured 'torture' during execution attempt

MONTGOMERY, Ala (AP) — An Alabama inmate said prison staff poked him with needles for over an hour as they tried to find a vein during an aborted lethal injection last month. At one point, they left him hanging vertically on a gurney before state officials made the decision to call off the execution. Attorneys for 57-year-old Alan Eugene Miller wrote about his experience during Alabama’s Sept. 22 execution attempt in a court filing made last week. Miller’s attorneys are trying to block the state from attempting a second lethal injection. Two men in scrubs used needles to repeatedly probe...
ALABAMA STATE
The Associated Press

Utility begins loading fuel at new Georgia nuclear plant

ATLANTA (AP) — Workers have begun loading radioactive fuel into a new nuclear reactor in Georgia, utilities said Friday, putting the first new American nuclear reactor built in decades on a path to begin generating electricity in coming months. Georgia Power says workers will transfer 157 fuel assemblies into the reactor core at Plant Vogtle, southeast of Augusta, in the next few days. There are already two reactors operating at the plant, with fuel being loaded into a third unit and a fourth unit still under construction. Chris Womack, chairman and CEO of Georgia Power, the largest unit of Atlanta-based Southern Co., said in a statement that fuel loading shows “steady and evident progress” at Vogtle. “We’re making history here in Georgia and the U.S. as we approach bringing online the first new nuclear unit to be built in the country in over 30 years,” Womack said. “These units are important to building the future of energy and will serve as clean, emission-free sources of energy for Georgians for the next 60 to 80 years.”
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

Members of Nevada senate candidate's family endorse opponent

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Less than a month before Election Day, 14 members of Nevada Republican Senate candidate Adam Laxalt’s family sent a letter endorsing his opponent, Democratic U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto. “We staunchly believe that Catherine is well equipped with her own ‘Nevada grit’ — a quality that she will take forward in representation of our home state for six more years across the halls of Congress,” the letter states. The letter, first obtained by The Nevada Independent, does not mention Laxalt by name. Instead, it talks of Cortez Masto’s understanding of “the daily realities of dogged hard work” and mentions her experience in public education as well as her commitment to law enforcement.
NEVADA STATE
The Associated Press

New debate drama emerges in race for Arizona governor

PHOENIX (AP) — Kari Lake, the Republican candidate for Arizona governor, blasted a Phoenix PBS affiliate Wednesday for scheduling an interview with her Democratic rival, Katie Hobbs, saying the move makes it easier for Hobbs to avoid a debate. A state commission that organizes political debates abruptly canceled a one-on-one interview with Lake that the PBS station was scheduled to broadcast Wednesday after learning of the station’s plans to interview Hobbs next week. In lieu of the highly anticipated interview, Lake summoned reporters to a news conference to attack the decision, her rivals and the mainstream media. She has made Hobbs’ refusal to debate a central plank of her campaign, saying it shows Hobbs lacks the strength to be governor. “She should not be given a half an hour of free airtime,” Lake said of her rival.
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

Black leaders rebuke Tuberville stance on reparations, crime

As far as Jeremy Ellis is concerned, Republican Tommy Tuberville should know or learn more about the long history and struggles of the Black Alabama residents he represents in the U.S. Senate. Tuberville told people Saturday at an election rally in Nevada that Democrats support reparations for the descendants of enslaved people because “they think the people that do the crime are owed that.” His remarks — seen by many as racist and stereotyping Black Americans as people committing crimes — cut deeply for some, especially in and around Africatown, a community in Mobile, Alabama, that was founded by descendants of Africans who were illegally smuggled into the United States in 1860 aboard a schooner called the Clotilda. The 2019 discovery of the vessel in the muddy waters near Mobile offers the best argument for reparations of some type to the descendants of the enslaved people who survived the long and arduous Atlantic crossing.
MOBILE, AL
The Associated Press

Republican Kris Kobach aims to rebrand in Kansas AG race

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kris Kobach, the Kansan with a national reputation as a hardline provocateur on immigration and voter ID laws, is trying to rebrand himself as a calmer, steadier voice in his comeback bid for elective office. Republicans hope the candidate for Kansas attorney general is a “new” Kobach. Many of them say he’s staying more on message with a better organized campaign after losing the 2018 race for Kansas governor and a 2020 U.S. Senate primary. Both of those losses were chalked up to disorganized campaigns and Kobach being too abrasive even for very Republican Kansas voters....
KANSAS STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
540K+
Post
551M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy