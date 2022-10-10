Driver dies after car hits cow at high speed on Vermont road

SHELDON, Vt. (AP) — The driver of a car traveling at a high rate of speed died after his vehicle hit a cow in the roadway, Vermont State Police said.

Investigators said the 48-year-old driver was heading west on Route 105 in Sheldon just before 11 p.m. Sunday when the crash occurred. The driver died at the scene, as did the cow.

A passenger who survived the crash told state police troopers the car was traveling at more than 100 miles per hour when the crash occurred.