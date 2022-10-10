ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Lake Tahoe, CA

Tahoe Daily Tribune

Registration open for Women in Leadership fall event

STATELINE, Nev. — Tahoe Chamber invites women leaders in the Lake Tahoe region to attend Women in Leadership: Courage to Thrive from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, at Edgewood Tahoe Resort. Registration is open through Oct. 26. The event will have a two-part workshop and will...
STATELINE, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Tahoe Forest Health to host Winter Illness and Injury Symposium

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Tahoe Forest Health System is holding its 30th annual Winter Illness and Injury Symposium from 3-9 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, at the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa & Casino located at 111 Country Club Drive, Incline Village. The symposium will feature an array of...
INCLINE VILLAGE, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Client choice food pantry now open in North Valleys

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada is expanding access for people who need fresh and healthy food. A new client choice pantry is now open in the North Valleys. Everything at the market-style store is free. It’s designed to be bright, open, and inviting. “Money is...
RENO, NV
Local
California Society
City
South Lake Tahoe, CA
South Lake Tahoe, CA
Society
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Input sought for Lake Tahoe Destination Stewardship Plan

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — An unprecedented collaboration of public and private sector organizations in the greater Tahoe region is inviting those interested in sustainable management of outdoor recreation and tourism to take part in an online survey and public workshops later this month. The online survey and registration...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Tahoe Film Club to meet in November at Zephyr Cove Library

ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. — The Tahoe Film Club will be meeting at the Zephyr Cove Library from 3:30 – 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3 and Thursday, Nov. 17. Tahoe Film Club is for high school students interested in the film industry. Projects will include screenwriting, storyboarding, acting, cinematography, and more. This club will include other roles in the film industry such as costume design, lighting, editing, and more if there’s interest.
ZEPHYR COVE, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Carson City seeks input on Mills Park project

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Carson City Parks, Recreation and Open Space is working on an update to the Mills Parks master plan and is seeking public input. The more than 8,000-acre park is operated and maintained by Carson City. They say while the park is a special place for...
CARSON CITY, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Liberty Utilities hosts Bread & Broth dinner

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — From an informal survey of Bread & Broth’s dinner guests attending the Monday Meal on Oct. 3, the cooks were to be congratulated for the tender, moist, and tasty Chicken Parmesan that was the main entrée for the evening’s meal. Cooking for a large group of people is not always an easy task but the talented and creative B&B cooks always strive to make a delicious and nutritious meal for B&B’s dinner guests.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

El Dorado County’s tax-defaulted properties to be auctioned

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The El Dorado County Treasurer-Tax Collector’s office will conduct its annual tax-defaulted properties sale through online auction site Bid4Assets.com beginning Nov. 1. By hosting the sale online the Treasurer-Tax Collector’s office exposes available properties to a higher volume of potential bidders. A...
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Douglas County to consider ending vacation home rental program

STATELINE, Nev. (KOLO) - The Douglas County Board of Commissioners and Vacation Home Rental Advisory Board will hold a joint meeting Wednesday to consider a proposal to eliminate the county’s vacation home rental program. The meeting is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. at the Hard Rock Casino on...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

New report shows northern Nevada rents declining slightly

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A new report from the Nevada State Apartment Association shows rents for apartments in northern Nevada have declined during the past quarter. The report shows a slight decline, as third quarter rents in the Reno-Sparks averaged $1,520 a month, down from $1,550 a month at the end of the second quarter.
RENO, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Obituary: Patricia Geyer Olson

Who was born in San Francisco, California on October, 25th 1925 and found rest on October, 4th 2022 in Reno, Nevada at the age of 96 years. Patty Olson has been a resident and life force of South Lake Tahoe for over 60 years and cared very much about her community.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Open for Business: Clear Facial Bar makes treating your skin to the spa fast and affordable

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Clear Facial Bar is approaching its two-month anniversary of being open for the business. Owner, Jen Jeffers, wanted to bring the same quality of facials offered at her luxury spa, Plumb and Pine, to people who may not have the time to spend all day getting pampered. Instead, Clear Facial Bar offers fast, easy and affordable facials so that everyone can treat their skin the way it deserves.
RENO, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Douglas County Vacation Home Rental program up for debate Thursday

STATELINE, Nev. — About a year and a half after county commissioners approved a new vacation home rental ordinance, they are scheduled to debate repealing the program. Commissioners are scheduled to meet jointly with the Vacation Home Rental Advisory Committee 10 a.m. Thursday in the Revolution Room of the Hard Rock Casino in Stateline.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
nevadacurrent.com

Nevada second in September foreclosure filings

Nevada is second only to Illinois in the number of mortgage defaults filed last month. In Illinois, one of every 1,959 housing units is in a stage of the foreclosure process, and in Nevada one in every 2,473 units in default, according to ATTOM, a real estate data and marketing research firm.
NEVADA STATE
Thrillist

The Most Exciting Restaurants in Reno Right Now

Reno has seen its share of struggles during the pandemic, but is now regaining its footing as a city on the rise. There are plenty of cool things to do in this charming mountain community and one of them is taking full advantage of the dining scene. Reno may be a casino town, but the top restaurants aren't dominated by the whims of hotel executives or celebrity chefs. Most are family-owned businesses that earn customers from the ground up via word of mouth. So use the following list as a jumping-off point for discovering the diversity of flavors and experiences in Northern Nevada's largest city.
RENO, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Obituary: The Rev. Dr. David J. Mussatti

Across their lives, most leaders compile a long resume of accomplishments. But the truly great ones also inspire a long line of followers—who carry forward their values with enthusiasm and gratitude. On October 15th at 11am, at St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church, we will remember the life of an outstanding man who has done both, The Rev. Dr. David J. Mussatti: beloved educator, Episcopal priest, and an adored husband and father. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to the Galilee Camp and Retreat Center camperships fund, named after Dave himself: https://www.galileetahoe.org/contribute/donate-online/
INCLINE VILLAGE, NV
2news.com

Washoe County investigating reports of strong smells at Swan Lake

Staff at Washoe County Health District, Washoe County Community Services Department, the City of Reno and the Washoe County Health District (WCHD) have been fielding complaints regarding odors from Swan Lake over the past week. WCHD Environmental Health Services (EHS) staff conducted an inspection of the lake at various points...
WASHOE COUNTY, NV

