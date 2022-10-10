Read full article on original website
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Registration open for Women in Leadership fall event
STATELINE, Nev. — Tahoe Chamber invites women leaders in the Lake Tahoe region to attend Women in Leadership: Courage to Thrive from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, at Edgewood Tahoe Resort. Registration is open through Oct. 26. The event will have a two-part workshop and will...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Tahoe Forest Health to host Winter Illness and Injury Symposium
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Tahoe Forest Health System is holding its 30th annual Winter Illness and Injury Symposium from 3-9 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, at the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa & Casino located at 111 Country Club Drive, Incline Village. The symposium will feature an array of...
KOLO TV Reno
Client choice food pantry now open in North Valleys
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada is expanding access for people who need fresh and healthy food. A new client choice pantry is now open in the North Valleys. Everything at the market-style store is free. It’s designed to be bright, open, and inviting. “Money is...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Incline community invited to learn about $38 million project at high school
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Incline Village community members are invited to a forum to learn more about the $38 million project taking place at the high school on 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12. The Dave and Cheryl Duffield Foundation donated $38 million to build a football field, running track,...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Input sought for Lake Tahoe Destination Stewardship Plan
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — An unprecedented collaboration of public and private sector organizations in the greater Tahoe region is inviting those interested in sustainable management of outdoor recreation and tourism to take part in an online survey and public workshops later this month. The online survey and registration...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Tahoe Film Club to meet in November at Zephyr Cove Library
ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. — The Tahoe Film Club will be meeting at the Zephyr Cove Library from 3:30 – 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3 and Thursday, Nov. 17. Tahoe Film Club is for high school students interested in the film industry. Projects will include screenwriting, storyboarding, acting, cinematography, and more. This club will include other roles in the film industry such as costume design, lighting, editing, and more if there’s interest.
KOLO TV Reno
Carson City seeks input on Mills Park project
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Carson City Parks, Recreation and Open Space is working on an update to the Mills Parks master plan and is seeking public input. The more than 8,000-acre park is operated and maintained by Carson City. They say while the park is a special place for...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Liberty Utilities hosts Bread & Broth dinner
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — From an informal survey of Bread & Broth’s dinner guests attending the Monday Meal on Oct. 3, the cooks were to be congratulated for the tender, moist, and tasty Chicken Parmesan that was the main entrée for the evening’s meal. Cooking for a large group of people is not always an easy task but the talented and creative B&B cooks always strive to make a delicious and nutritious meal for B&B’s dinner guests.
2news.com
Spooky haunts and fall festivities aplenty scheduled this season in Carson City
Happening now through the end of October, Carson City, Nevada shines with many spooky and family-friendly events. Visitors are invited to embrace the fall season and enjoy Harvest Train rides, Carson City Ghost Walks, the Nevada Day Parade, and more. Harvest Train – Saturday, Oct. 15 and Sunday, Oct. 16...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
El Dorado County’s tax-defaulted properties to be auctioned
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The El Dorado County Treasurer-Tax Collector’s office will conduct its annual tax-defaulted properties sale through online auction site Bid4Assets.com beginning Nov. 1. By hosting the sale online the Treasurer-Tax Collector’s office exposes available properties to a higher volume of potential bidders. A...
KOLO TV Reno
Douglas County to consider ending vacation home rental program
STATELINE, Nev. (KOLO) - The Douglas County Board of Commissioners and Vacation Home Rental Advisory Board will hold a joint meeting Wednesday to consider a proposal to eliminate the county’s vacation home rental program. The meeting is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. at the Hard Rock Casino on...
KOLO TV Reno
New report shows northern Nevada rents declining slightly
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A new report from the Nevada State Apartment Association shows rents for apartments in northern Nevada have declined during the past quarter. The report shows a slight decline, as third quarter rents in the Reno-Sparks averaged $1,520 a month, down from $1,550 a month at the end of the second quarter.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Obituary: Patricia Geyer Olson
Who was born in San Francisco, California on October, 25th 1925 and found rest on October, 4th 2022 in Reno, Nevada at the age of 96 years. Patty Olson has been a resident and life force of South Lake Tahoe for over 60 years and cared very much about her community.
KOLO TV Reno
Open for Business: Clear Facial Bar makes treating your skin to the spa fast and affordable
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Clear Facial Bar is approaching its two-month anniversary of being open for the business. Owner, Jen Jeffers, wanted to bring the same quality of facials offered at her luxury spa, Plumb and Pine, to people who may not have the time to spend all day getting pampered. Instead, Clear Facial Bar offers fast, easy and affordable facials so that everyone can treat their skin the way it deserves.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Tahoe Action: Classic car show, giveaway; Rob Schneider at Stateline; Fundraise for LTWC, Clean Tahoe
South Tahoe Classic Car Show, Old Car Giveaway Show at Heavenly Village. The South Shore-based nonprofit Good Sam Safe Ride will conclude its 2022 show season with the South Lake Tahoe Classic Car Show and Old Car Giveaway this weekend from Friday-Sunday, Oct. 14-16, for free for both participants and attendees.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Douglas County Vacation Home Rental program up for debate Thursday
STATELINE, Nev. — About a year and a half after county commissioners approved a new vacation home rental ordinance, they are scheduled to debate repealing the program. Commissioners are scheduled to meet jointly with the Vacation Home Rental Advisory Committee 10 a.m. Thursday in the Revolution Room of the Hard Rock Casino in Stateline.
nevadacurrent.com
Nevada second in September foreclosure filings
Nevada is second only to Illinois in the number of mortgage defaults filed last month. In Illinois, one of every 1,959 housing units is in a stage of the foreclosure process, and in Nevada one in every 2,473 units in default, according to ATTOM, a real estate data and marketing research firm.
Thrillist
The Most Exciting Restaurants in Reno Right Now
Reno has seen its share of struggles during the pandemic, but is now regaining its footing as a city on the rise. There are plenty of cool things to do in this charming mountain community and one of them is taking full advantage of the dining scene. Reno may be a casino town, but the top restaurants aren't dominated by the whims of hotel executives or celebrity chefs. Most are family-owned businesses that earn customers from the ground up via word of mouth. So use the following list as a jumping-off point for discovering the diversity of flavors and experiences in Northern Nevada's largest city.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Obituary: The Rev. Dr. David J. Mussatti
Across their lives, most leaders compile a long resume of accomplishments. But the truly great ones also inspire a long line of followers—who carry forward their values with enthusiasm and gratitude. On October 15th at 11am, at St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church, we will remember the life of an outstanding man who has done both, The Rev. Dr. David J. Mussatti: beloved educator, Episcopal priest, and an adored husband and father. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to the Galilee Camp and Retreat Center camperships fund, named after Dave himself: https://www.galileetahoe.org/contribute/donate-online/
2news.com
Washoe County investigating reports of strong smells at Swan Lake
Staff at Washoe County Health District, Washoe County Community Services Department, the City of Reno and the Washoe County Health District (WCHD) have been fielding complaints regarding odors from Swan Lake over the past week. WCHD Environmental Health Services (EHS) staff conducted an inspection of the lake at various points...
