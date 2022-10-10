Read full article on original website
epicstream.com
Margot Robbie Finally Breaks Silence on Lady Gaga Getting Cast as Harley Quinn
Say what you will about the DC Universe but it's quite evident that the "Elseworlds" concept has done wonders for the franchise. Following the unprecedented success of 2019's Joker starring Joaquin Phoenix, Warner Bros. was able to maintain the momentum with Robert Pattinson's The Batman and as it stands, both projects have received their respective follow-up films.
Dwayne Johnson Says He “Absolutely” Intends To Make Black Adam-Superman Crossover Film: “That Is The Whole Point” Of Upcoming Anti-Hero Standalone
Dwayne Johnson has confirmed that he “absolutely” intends to make a Black Adam-Superman crossover film – going so far as to say that this prospect was “the whole point” of making his forthcoming DC antihero standalone pic. Johnson’s comments came in a recent interview with...
thedigitalfix.com
Superman actor Christopher Reeve refused to leave Smallville set
Superman has had many iterations over the years – originating in the classic comics, of course and then there’s been movies and TV shows (both live-action and animated). Following on from the 1990s TV series starring Dean Cain and Teri Hatcher as Lois & Clark, the 2000s saw another take on the material – with a young, teenaged Clark (played by Tom Welling) in Smallville. And the most iconic of all Supermen – Christopher Reeve – had to have a cameo on the show.
epicstream.com
Hugh Jackman Reveals How Marvel Studios Convinced Him to Reprise Wolverine Role
Hearts were broken when Hugh Jackman "retired" from playing Wolverine after 2017's R-rated blockbuster Logan and understandably so, especially considering how the actor played the character for 17 years. When Disney acquired Fox in 2019, speculation surrounding his potential involvement in a Marvel Cinematic Universe project began but not only would Jackman shrug the idea off, but he also expressed his desire to see someone else take on the role.
msn.com
Margot Robbie addresses Lady Gaga playing Harley Quinn in Joker sequel
Margot Robbie has said she feels "so happy" that Lady Gaga is taking on the role of Harley Quinn in Joker: Folie à deux. MTV News' Josh Horowitz recently asked the actress – who played the anarchic supervillain across three movies between 2016 and 2021 – if it feels weird or cool that someone so famous will deliver a fresh interpretation of her beloved Harley.
ComicBook
Beloved Dwayne Johnson Movie Lands on Netflix Top 10
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson on any kind of charts should come as no surprise at this point. The WWE legend-turned-Hollywood megastar has cemented himself as one of the most popular actors in the eyes of fans. He's proven to be especially popular on Netflix, where several of his films have leaped onto the streamer's Top 10 lists soon after arriving. That goes for new original films as well as some of Johnson's past adventures.
DC’s ‘Black Adam’: First Reactions to Dwayne Johnson Superhero Film From New York Premiere
DC’s Black Adam was unveiled to a New York audience following its premiere at AMC Empire 25 in Manhattan on Wednesday night. The official review embargo for Black Adam lifts next week, but the social media embargo for early reactions lifted after the premiere.More from The Hollywood ReporterDwayne Johnson's 'Black Adam' Tracking for Bullish $70M-$75M OpeningStylists to A-List Stars Share Their Fall Fashion Picks for MenNominations Open for Hollywood Reporter's Top Entrepreneurs Feature The film stars Dwayne Johnson as the titular DC antihero Black Adam, who has been imprisoned for 5,000 years before being freed into modern times. Directed by Spanish...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Titans’ star says DC’s superhero team gets ‘obliterated’ in season 4
Brenton Thwaites teased of what’s to come for Titans season four, and it’s not looking good. The actor plays Dick Grayson/Nightwing, the leader of the team and Batman’s former sidekick. He promises that season four will see the heroes encounter threats they’ve never faced before. The...
IGN
Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons - Exclusive Clip
Legacies must rise to unearthly challenges as the children of Batman and Superman are charged with saving their famous fathers – and the world – in Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons. Warner Bros. Animation’s first-ever all-CG animated, feature-length film will be available from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack, Blu-ray, and Digital on October 18, 2022.
Watch Barry Keoghan’s ‘The Batman’ Audition That Got Him Cast as Joker
His role was ultimately cut down to a tiny cameo, and he was credited only as “Unseen Arkham Prisoner,” but Barry Keoghan was The Batman’s version of the Joker. In the film, he appears in a very brief scene near the end of the story, where he strikes up a conversation with a fellow Arkham innmate, the Riddler, played by Paul Dano.
epicstream.com
MCU Fans are Siding with Ryan Reynolds Following Deadpool Co-Star's Accusations
The idea of Ryan Reynolds being hated by people is surely a tough pill to swallow but his Deadpool co-star TJ Miller has seemingly made it his mission to put the Marvel actor in a bad light. If you weren't aware, both actors, who played on-screen besties for two consecutive Deadpool films apparently didn't share the same chemistry in real life that Wade Wilson and Weasel obviously had in the Marvel Universe.
ComicBook
Superman Actor Henry Cavill Gets Transformed Into the X-Men’s Cyclops for the MCU
With the Dwayne Johnson-led Black Adam so close to hitting theaters rumors of Henry Cavill's return as Superman have been swirling around the web. Cavill hasn't appeared as the character since Zack Snyder's Justice League and Warner Bros. has been adding faceless Superman cameos to their projects. There have been rumors that the actor has switched sides and joined an upcoming Marvel Studios project, but those rumors have yet to come to fruition. Fans have been wondering what role Cavill could play in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with some fans thinking he should join the X-Men. One artist recently revealed a new work of fan art that shows the Superman star as Scott Summers / Cyclops.
Complex
‘Spawn’ Reboot Led by Jamie Foxx Taps ‘Joker’ and ‘Captain America 4’ Screenwriters
Fans received a crucial update on the much-anticipated Spawn reboot starring Jamie Foxx. According to the Hollywood Reporter, three new writers have been tapped to pen the script based on the Todd McFarlane-created comic. The additions are Malcolm Spellman of Marvel’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and the upcoming Captain America: New World Order, Scott Silver (DC’s Joker, 8 Mile, The Fighter—all three of which won Oscars), and up-and-comer Matt Mixon, who wrote and directed the 2016 documentary Yesterday Was Everything.
ComicBook
DC Fan Art Imagines Stranger Things’ Caleb McLaughlin as Static Shock
Warner Bros. and DC Comics recently completed a merger with Discovery and everything has been topsy turvy. The newly merged Warner Bros. Discovery has been making a ton of changes under CEO David Zaslav, which sadly includes the cancelation of their recently filmed Batgirl. Zaslav looks to usher in a new era for DC Films as the executive is on the hunt for a Kevin Feige-type boss to run their comic book films. While they seem to be keen on cutting the fat on their superhero projects, things like Blue Beetle and Static Shock seem to be safe. Even though we haven't heard much about the latter, it's pretty safe to say that project is in good hands with Michael B. Jordan's Outlier set to produce. Fans have a few ideas of who could play Virgil Hawkings / Static Shock in live action with a certain Stranger Things star at the top of the list. One artist has created a new piece of fan art that shows Caleb McLaughlin in the role.
epicstream.com
Black Adam Star Dwayne Johnson Responded to Marvel vs. DC Debate
Although to some, it may not seem like a battle, the fight at the box office between Marvel and DC continues. As the entire DCEU consistently goes through a lot of changes, despite Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson’s upcoming Black Adam film soon to be released in theaters, the MCU continues its consecutive success with the upcoming release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
wegotthiscovered.com
Dwayne Johnson doesn’t know if a Black Adam vs. Superman showdown is the way to go
Even though Black Adam has been the longtime arch-nemesis of Shazam! in the comic books, DCEU fans have shunted Zachary Levi’s candy-colored crimefighter to one side in order to focus their attention on the mouthwatering prospect of seeing Dwayne Johnson’s Man in Black go head-to-head with Henry Cavill’s Superman.
Lucy Liu joins Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans in Amazon Christmas movie
Lucy Liu has joined the cast of Red One, Prime Video's upcoming Christmas movie starring Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans. Kiernan Shipka, who's best known for her roles in Mad Men and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, is also set to feature. For now, the holiday flick's plot remains under wraps...
Gizmodo
Brendan Fraser Calls Batgirl an 'Exciting' Film That Didn't Deserve Its 'Tragic' Fate
As Brendan Fraser embarks on a tour for his current Darren Aronofsky film The Whale, the Mummy star has talked about his feelings toward Warner Brothers Discovery over its decision to cancel Batgirl. The actor was to be featured as the DC film’s villain Firefly in the superhero spin-off directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah (Ms. Marvel) for HBO Max.
epicstream.com
Does The Return of Superman Star William Have a Girlfriend? Sam Hammington Says Son Is Seemingly Dating Kim Young Kwon's Daughter Secretly
Sam Hammington has a massive revelation about his son, The Return of Superman star William. The long-running reality-variety show The Return of Superman has already welcomed several kids to the show, including Sam Hammington's children Bentley and William. In the program, celebrity dads care for their kids alone without help from anyone, allowing their wives to have time off.
Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam Has Screened, And The First Reactions Are Online
Is the hierarchy of power in the DC Universe really about to change wit Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam?
