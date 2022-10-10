Read full article on original website
Related
What is a CLEAR Alert?
HOUSTON — By now, you've probably seen the statewide CLEAR Alert that was issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety, but what exactly is a CLEAR Alert?. Texas has eight standardized public safety advisories that are coordinated by the Texas DPS. These advisories show up on local media, road signs, social media, smart devices, and on computer screens at businesses that sell Texas Lottery products.
New ERCOT CEO aims to restore public trust in power grid
HOUSTON — The new leader of Texas power grid manager ERCOT answered reporters’ questions for the first time Thursday in his role as CEO. Pablo Vegas is a veteran utility executive who becomes ERCOT’s first permanent chief executive since former CEO Bill Magness was fired in the wake of the historic winter storm in February 2021. The near-collapse of the grid during the days-long deep freeze left hundreds dead and millions of Texans in the dark.
KHOU
Why could a staple of Texas barbecue restaurants be in short supply this fall?
HOUSTON — While brisket and sausage are often the stars of any Texas barbecue plate, smoked turkey is a well-loved supporting player. And restaurants are warning the leaner treat could be hard to find in the next couple of months. Avian flu pandemic to blame for shortage. According to...
With rents rising fast, Texas homeless shelters see more families seeking help
DALLAS — Jade Barron doesn’t know how she and her six kids will ever get out of a downtown homeless shelter. For three years, Barron and her four children had crammed into a one-bedroom apartment in North Dallas — the $850 rent was what Barron could afford as a massage therapist.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NYC declares state of emergency over busing of migrants from Texas
NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. — New York City's mayor declared a state of emergency Friday over the thousands of migrants being sent from Texas and other southern border states since the spring, saying the demand being put on the city to provide housing and other assistance is “not sustainable."
KHOU
Texas cop who shot unarmed teen in McDonald's parking lot to face charges
SAPD Chief William McManus said that the incident was in clear violation of policy. Erik Cantu remains in critical condition, according to his family.
What are midterm elections?
HOUSTON — Voters will cast their ballots in November, but not for the president. So, you may be wondering what are midterm elections and why they are so important. Midterm elections in the United States happen every two years and determines who will be elected – or re-elected – to the Senate, which helps make up the U.S. Congress.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott trying to make up ground in suburban areas ahead of Election Day
HOUSTON — Governor Greg Abbott’s campaign is attempting to make up ground in key suburban areas just weeks before Election Day after recent internal campaign polling showed him down in Tarrant and Fort Bend counties. They’re counties that have swung blue in the past and are getting renewed...
RELATED PEOPLE
Gov. Greg Abbott, Beto O'Rourke make campaign stops in Houston
HOUSTON — Gov. Greg Abbott and his opponent for the governor’s seat, Beto O’Rourke, made stops in Houston on Sunday. Abbott and O’Rourke are pushing to get supporters out to the polls as well as sway undecided voters. The November mid-term election is just under 30...
Court documents trace Daniel Chacon's steps the day he allegedly kidnapped, murdered Maira Gutierrez
HOUSTON — Six pages of court documents are tracing Daniel Chacon's steps on the day he allegedly kidnapped and murdered his ex-girlfriend, Maira Gutierrez. The documents read that on October 3, Gutierrez was visiting their infant daughter at his apartment. But Gutierrez left after Chacon called his current girlfriend asking for Gutierrez to leave.
KHOU
Houston, TX
61K+
Followers
12K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
Houston local newshttps://www.khou.com/
Comments / 0