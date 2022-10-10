ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

What is a CLEAR Alert?

HOUSTON — By now, you've probably seen the statewide CLEAR Alert that was issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety, but what exactly is a CLEAR Alert?. Texas has eight standardized public safety advisories that are coordinated by the Texas DPS. These advisories show up on local media, road signs, social media, smart devices, and on computer screens at businesses that sell Texas Lottery products.
New ERCOT CEO aims to restore public trust in power grid

HOUSTON — The new leader of Texas power grid manager ERCOT answered reporters’ questions for the first time Thursday in his role as CEO. Pablo Vegas is a veteran utility executive who becomes ERCOT’s first permanent chief executive since former CEO Bill Magness was fired in the wake of the historic winter storm in February 2021. The near-collapse of the grid during the days-long deep freeze left hundreds dead and millions of Texans in the dark.
What are midterm elections?

HOUSTON — Voters will cast their ballots in November, but not for the president. So, you may be wondering what are midterm elections and why they are so important. Midterm elections in the United States happen every two years and determines who will be elected – or re-elected – to the Senate, which helps make up the U.S. Congress.
