Houston Texans running back Dameon Pierce has burst onto the scene over his last two games, recording over half of 412 rushing yards. Against the Los Angeles Chargers and Jacksonville Jaguars, Pierce has recorded 230 rushing yards and two touchdowns, averaging an impressive 5.75 yards per carry. After a slow start as he was eased into the transition from college to the NFL, Pierce has shown that he's capable of being the Texans' lead back.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 19 HOURS AGO