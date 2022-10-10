ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Centre Daily

Bengals Bringing Back Familiar Face on Practice Squad

CINCINNATI — Defensive end Khalid Kareem cleared waivers and is signing with the Bengals practice squad according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The former fifth-round pick was released by the team on Tuesday. The team was hopeful that he would stick around on the practice squad. Kareem was...
CINCINNATI, OH
Centre Daily

Taysom Hill Receives Second Week-5 Honor

Taysom Hill, the reigning Week 5 NFC offensive player, received a second honor on Wednesday after fans voted him the FedEx Ground player of the week. He won the award over Los Angeles Chargers RB Austin Ekeler and Cleveland Browns RB Nick Chubb. View the original article to see embedded...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Centre Daily

Dallas Goedert Enjoying His Time in Space

PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles are doing a good job getting the ball to Dallas Goedert in space this season. Goedert has more space to operate because of the attention being given to the Eagles’ three Batmen – DeVonta Smith, A.J. Brown, and Quez Watkins?. “Any time you have...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Centre Daily

Saints Bring Funk to New Orleans

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport first reported that the New Orleans Saints have signed RB Jake Funk to their practice squad on Wednesday evening. Funk is in his second NFL season and joins veteran RB Jordan Howard, signed earlier on Wednesday, as practice squad additions. The 24-year-old Funk had previously played...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Centre Daily

Ravens-Giants First Injury Report

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens and Giants released their first injury report heading into their Week 6 game. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved.
BALTIMORE, MD
Centre Daily

Houston Texans RB Dameon Pierce’s Philosophy? ‘Just Get Yards After Contact’

Houston Texans running back Dameon Pierce has burst onto the scene over his last two games, recording over half of 412 rushing yards. Against the Los Angeles Chargers and Jacksonville Jaguars, Pierce has recorded 230 rushing yards and two touchdowns, averaging an impressive 5.75 yards per carry. After a slow start as he was eased into the transition from college to the NFL, Pierce has shown that he's capable of being the Texans' lead back.
HOUSTON, TX
Centre Daily

WATCH: Commanders RB Brian Robinson Jr. Scores 1st NFL TD

Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. is celebrating his first career NFL touchdown in tonight's game against the Chicago Bears. Robinson scored from a yard out after the special teams came through with a huge takeaway following fellow rookie Velus Jones Jr. muffing the punt. Here's a look at...
WASHINGTON, DC
Centre Daily

Commanders vs. Bears: Live Updates, Drive-by-Drive Coverage, Highlights

The Washington Commanders (1-4) hope to snap a four-game losing streak on Thursday Night Football as they face the Chicago Bears (2-3). The Commanders are rolling out rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. for his first career start and he is expected to get a considerable amount of carries tonight.
CHICAGO, IL
Centre Daily

Barry Promises More Aggressive Approach in Secondary

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Joe Barry brought something back from London that didn’t require a trip through Customs. A change in defensive tactics. Barry’s talented defense had been exposed as a passive, underperforming unit during a 27-22 loss to the New York Giants...
GREEN BAY, WI
Centre Daily

Frank Reich Reveals Colts’ Plan at Left Tackle Moving Forward

Left tackle is arguably the most important position along the offensive line. It protects the blindside of right-handed quarterbacks and is generally tasked with guarding the opposing team’s best pass rusher. Left tackles are generally the highest-paid players on the offensive line because of the importance of their job.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

