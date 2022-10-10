ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steve Wilks: My call to fire DC, special teams coach

Carolina Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks said Tuesday that it was his decision to fire the team's defensive coordinator and special teams coach in the wake of Matt Rhule's termination on Monday. Defensive coordinator Phil Snow and special teams coach Ed Foley were let go Monday, hours after the team parted ways with Rhule. Both assistant coaches are longtime Rhule disciples from his head coaching days at Temple and Baylor. "Two great men, two great coaches," Wilks said Tuesday. "It was my call, my decision. I just felt like I wanted a different approach moving forward, and that was...
The Spun

Christian McCaffrey Reacts To Panthers Firing Matt Rhule

The Carolina Panthers made a huge change to their coaching staff this week, firing Matt Rhule and replacing him with Steve Wilks. Several players inside Carolina's locker room were asked about Rhule's departure this week, including All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey. McCaffrey admit that it's tough to see a coach...
The Ringer

Matt Rhule Should Go Back to School

Matt Rhule never really stopped coaching the Temple Owls. After being hired as head coach of the Carolina Panthers in 2020, Rhule immediately began stockpiling players from his first head coaching job: He signed his Owls quarterback, P.J. Walker; and his top receiver, Robbie Anderson. Rhule entered his first NFL season with five former Temple players on the team—almost 10 percent of the Panthers roster—and didn’t stop adding ex-Owls, signing Haason Reddick last offseason and Matt Ioannidis this season.
