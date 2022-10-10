Cast: Juri Ueno Hiroshi Tamaki Eita Nagayama Asami Mizukawa Keisuke Koide. Nodame and Chiaki mutually decide that it would be for the best if they parted ways for a while so Nodame can practice for an upcoming competition. However, when things don’t go her way, she gets impatient and depressed. While Nodame is away, Chiaki’s former pianist Rui Son returns to take her place. To make matters worse, Rui and Chiaki are set to play the song Nodame dreams of playing with Chiaki herself: Ravel’s “Concerto in G Minor”.

MOVIES ・ 3 HOURS AGO