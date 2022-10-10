—Native, indigenous, aborigine, genuine, true, real, actual. “Earlier this week, states and communities across America celebrated Indigenous Peoples’ Day. On this day, I sat in reflection of all things lāhui (nation)—from ʻike (knowledge), to ʻāina (land), to our people, Kānaka Maoli, the Indigenous people of Hawaiʻi. I draw inspiration from their aloha, resilience, brilliance and everlasting contributions throughout the pae ʻāina (archipelago) and across many seas. To all our kūpuna (elders), mahalo nui. And to those yet to come, e ʻonipaʻa i ka ʻimi naʻauao (Be steadfast in the seeking of knowledge).”

HONOLULU, HI ・ 2 DAYS AGO