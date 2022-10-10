ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

hawaiinewsnow.com

Kailua project that focuses on at-risk youth receives $20M award in global challenge

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A group of nonprofit agencies at the Kawailoa Youth and Family Wellness Center will be getting a hefty infusion of cash over the next eight years. The program, managed by Partners in Development, is designed to end youth incarceration, was one of five big winners of grant money from the Kellogg Foundation’s global challenge for racial equality.
KAILUA, HI
hawaiipublicradio.org

Revered Asian American community leader, educator Franklin Odo dies

Franklin Odo, who helped found the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa’s ethnic studies program and served as its first permanent director, died last month due to complications from cancer. He was 83. A Kaimukī High School graduate, Odo was also a founding board member of the Japanese...
HONOLULU, HI
the university of hawai'i system

UH, U of the Bahamas partner in island sustainability, disaster risk reduction

A new collaboration on climate change and disaster risk reduction research geared toward small island states has been formalized through a memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the University of Hawaiʻi and the University of The Bahamas. The Bahamas Prime Minister Philip Davis hosted the signing on October 13, which...
the university of hawai'i system

BAM! An accelerated path to a graduate degree and much more

University of Hawaiʻi alumna Magdalena Petko, found her path to a master’s degree in second language studies (SLS), a new career and an unexpected ʻohana through an accelerated degree program at UH Mānoa. The Combined Bachelor’s & Master’s Degree Pathway or BAM program encourages high-performing UH...
HONOLULU, HI
the university of hawai'i system

UH Mānoa earns high international marks for research, academics, teaching

The University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa has once again been recognized as one of the world’s premier institutions for excellence in research, academics and teaching. UH’s flagship campus placed in the top 2% nationally and internationally in the 2023 Times Higher Education World University Rankings, released on October 11, 3 p.m. HST (October 12, 2 a.m. BST).
HONOLULU, HI
the university of hawai'i system

UH, Guam team up for engineering opportunities for students

A new partnership was recently established between the University of Guam, University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa and Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard (PHNSY) that provides a pathway for engineering students at the University of Guam to transfer to UH Mānoa after their sophomore year and earn a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering, then gain possible employment with PHNSY and potential transfer to the Guam Naval Shipyard.
HONOLULU, HI
the university of hawai'i system

Driving on plastic, UH partners on sustainable road paving project

A new sustainable road paving initiative that will keep nearly 200,000 plastic bottles out of the landfill is becoming a reality thanks to a new partnership involving the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa. The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) is leading the project to combine recycled plastics with...
HONOLULU, HI
the university of hawai'i system

Hawaiian Word of the Week: Maoli

—Native, indigenous, aborigine, genuine, true, real, actual. “Earlier this week, states and communities across America celebrated Indigenous Peoples’ Day. On this day, I sat in reflection of all things lāhui (nation)—from ʻike (knowledge), to ʻāina (land), to our people, Kānaka Maoli, the Indigenous people of Hawaiʻi. I draw inspiration from their aloha, resilience, brilliance and everlasting contributions throughout the pae ʻāina (archipelago) and across many seas. To all our kūpuna (elders), mahalo nui. And to those yet to come, e ʻonipaʻa i ka ʻimi naʻauao (Be steadfast in the seeking of knowledge).”
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Officials worry West Oahu wave pool may wipe out resources

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The public is getting a look at Hawaii’s first surf park destination Tuesday. An entertainment area, restaurants, and 52 acre lagoon for water activities to name a few are all part of Haseko’s $100 million project called Wai Kai at Hoakalei. “The beach area includes a white sand beach and then a […]
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI
KITV.com

Kama'aina egg farmers back in business in Waimanalo

WAIMANALO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Kama'aina farmers who've been feeding Oahu families for 75 years have recently returned to business in hopes of producing eggs for generations to come. And for the Kaneshiro family of Waimanalo, it's a labor of love.
WAIMANALO, HI
KITV.com

City addresses concerns over clogged canals in Kailua

KAILUA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- For a little over a month, Honolulu's Department of Facility Maintenance has kept busy clearing out storm water channels in Kailua, which has been an ongoing concern among members of the area's neighborhood board. The group's chair, longtime Kailua resident Bill Hicks, said he has seen...
KAILUA, HI

