the university of hawai'i system
Substance use professional development initiative led by social work faculty
More than 60% of individuals in Hawaiʻi aged 12 or older have used alcohol or other drugs in the past year, and nearly 8%, needed substance use treatment while only 1.4% have received it, according to the National Survey on Drug Use and Health. A new initiative aims to...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Kailua project that focuses on at-risk youth receives $20M award in global challenge
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A group of nonprofit agencies at the Kawailoa Youth and Family Wellness Center will be getting a hefty infusion of cash over the next eight years. The program, managed by Partners in Development, is designed to end youth incarceration, was one of five big winners of grant money from the Kellogg Foundation’s global challenge for racial equality.
hawaiipublicradio.org
Revered Asian American community leader, educator Franklin Odo dies
Franklin Odo, who helped found the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa’s ethnic studies program and served as its first permanent director, died last month due to complications from cancer. He was 83. A Kaimukī High School graduate, Odo was also a founding board member of the Japanese...
the university of hawai'i system
UH, U of the Bahamas partner in island sustainability, disaster risk reduction
A new collaboration on climate change and disaster risk reduction research geared toward small island states has been formalized through a memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the University of Hawaiʻi and the University of The Bahamas. The Bahamas Prime Minister Philip Davis hosted the signing on October 13, which...
the university of hawai'i system
BAM! An accelerated path to a graduate degree and much more
University of Hawaiʻi alumna Magdalena Petko, found her path to a master’s degree in second language studies (SLS), a new career and an unexpected ʻohana through an accelerated degree program at UH Mānoa. The Combined Bachelor’s & Master’s Degree Pathway or BAM program encourages high-performing UH...
the university of hawai'i system
UH Mānoa earns high international marks for research, academics, teaching
The University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa has once again been recognized as one of the world’s premier institutions for excellence in research, academics and teaching. UH’s flagship campus placed in the top 2% nationally and internationally in the 2023 Times Higher Education World University Rankings, released on October 11, 3 p.m. HST (October 12, 2 a.m. BST).
the university of hawai'i system
UH, Guam team up for engineering opportunities for students
A new partnership was recently established between the University of Guam, University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa and Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard (PHNSY) that provides a pathway for engineering students at the University of Guam to transfer to UH Mānoa after their sophomore year and earn a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering, then gain possible employment with PHNSY and potential transfer to the Guam Naval Shipyard.
the university of hawai'i system
Driving on plastic, UH partners on sustainable road paving project
A new sustainable road paving initiative that will keep nearly 200,000 plastic bottles out of the landfill is becoming a reality thanks to a new partnership involving the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa. The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) is leading the project to combine recycled plastics with...
Hawaiian Airlines experiences brief computer outage
Computer outages are impacting the HNL, Maui and Headquarters.
the university of hawai'i system
Hawaiian Word of the Week: Maoli
—Native, indigenous, aborigine, genuine, true, real, actual. “Earlier this week, states and communities across America celebrated Indigenous Peoples’ Day. On this day, I sat in reflection of all things lāhui (nation)—from ʻike (knowledge), to ʻāina (land), to our people, Kānaka Maoli, the Indigenous people of Hawaiʻi. I draw inspiration from their aloha, resilience, brilliance and everlasting contributions throughout the pae ʻāina (archipelago) and across many seas. To all our kūpuna (elders), mahalo nui. And to those yet to come, e ʻonipaʻa i ka ʻimi naʻauao (Be steadfast in the seeking of knowledge).”
Officials worry West Oahu wave pool may wipe out resources
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The public is getting a look at Hawaii’s first surf park destination Tuesday. An entertainment area, restaurants, and 52 acre lagoon for water activities to name a few are all part of Haseko’s $100 million project called Wai Kai at Hoakalei. “The beach area includes a white sand beach and then a […]
hawaiinewsnow.com
Head of Hawaii’s biggest public workers union blames bureaucracy for hiring shortages
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The leader of the state’s biggest public workers unions has heard enough, and he’s pushing back at officials who blame the unions for staff shortages in state and city government. There is widespread agreement that that essential city and state services, from sanitation to public...
rtands.com
HART keeps light rail project moving forward with announcement of utility relocation work
The Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation (HART) announced that a Notice to Proceed had been issued to Nan, Inc. for utility infrastructure relocation along Dillingham Boulevard. This is a positive step forward for the completion of Hawaii’s first light-rail line. The $496.3 million contract was recently awarded to Nan,...
KITV.com
Kama'aina egg farmers back in business in Waimanalo
WAIMANALO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Kama'aina farmers who've been feeding Oahu families for 75 years have recently returned to business in hopes of producing eggs for generations to come. And for the Kaneshiro family of Waimanalo, it's a labor of love.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Gridlock on Oahu roadways prompts discussion of re-establishing an air ambulance program
Sunscreen bans could save coral reefs but at the cost of human health, some researchers say. In an effort to save coral reefs from disappearing, sunscreen bans are now in effect across several islands. Developers say $40M deep water wave pool on Ewa shoreline will be world’s largest. Updated:...
LIST: Oahu museums to check out on rainy days
When it rains in Hawaii it typically doesn't last long, which is a good reason to spend your morning or afternoon learning something new from a museum.
hawaiinewsnow.com
DOH cites developer for storm water runoff at unpermitted construction site in Kailua
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Health has cited an Arizona-based developer for storm water runoff and lack of erosion control measures at an unpermitted construction site in Kailua. DOH said Wednesday it issued a notice of violation and order with a $14,000 penalty to Arcus Secured Loan Fund...
Hawaii has longest average foreclosure timeline
The foreclosure activity in the U.S. continues to get closer to pre-pandemic levels.
KITV.com
City addresses concerns over clogged canals in Kailua
KAILUA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- For a little over a month, Honolulu's Department of Facility Maintenance has kept busy clearing out storm water channels in Kailua, which has been an ongoing concern among members of the area's neighborhood board. The group's chair, longtime Kailua resident Bill Hicks, said he has seen...
Honolulu mayor addresses issues impacting County
Mayor Rick Blangiardi joins us in studio for his first one-on-one interview on the KHON2 News at 7 on KHII. Watch as the mayor and Gina Mangieri cover gun control, building permits, the rail project and Honolulu’s parks.
