TV Shows

Netflix doesn’t want you to binge watch its shows anymore

Everyone loves the ‘just one more…’-ness of allowing a Netflix series to drift serenely from one episode and into the next, even as the clock ticks by and bedtime comes and goes. But that binge model may be coming to an end. A new piece by tech...
Best Horror Movies on Netflix

Spooky season is upon us, and as the days grow shorter and the nights grow longer, it's the perfect time to settle down inside under the covers with a horror movie. As the countdown to Halloween 2022 begins, horror movie viewing season is underway, and Netflix is packed to the brim with an impressive horror catalogue sure to conjure up more than just a few screams.
Stephen King Names the Best Miniseries He's Seen This Year

It's an all too familiar question: What should I watch tonight?. Legendary author Stephen King has a suggestion. "FIVE DAYS AT MEMORIAL (Apple+) is the best limited series I've seen this year," King tweeted last week. "Heartbreaking. All episodes are now streaming." Five Days at Memorial is an eight-episode drama...
A stomach-churning horror dud that overdosed on gore digs up a prime spot on Netflix

Even the most ardent of horror fans would admit there’s a fine line between utilizing gore to enhance a story, and simply throwing buckets off the stuff into every scene for the sake of cinematic shock tactics. Nobody involved in the making of 2008’s The Ruins seemed to pay much heed, though, because plot and character could have really used as much attention as the stomach-churning effects.
Where to Watch and Stream Kattradhu Thamizh Free Online

Best sites to watch Kattradhu Thamizh - Last updated on Oct 14, 2022. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch Kattradhu Thamizh online right now. You can also see the cast, crew, plot and release date for Kattradhu Thamizh on this page.
Where to Watch and Stream The Christmas Contest Free Online

Cast: Candace Cameron Bure John Brotherton Barbara Niven B. J. Harrison Jennifer Higgin. Exes Lara and Ben compete in a Christmas contest to win money for the charity of their choosing. The city watches them battle and choose what is more important, victory or love. Is The Christmas Contest on...
Horror fans warn you to stay away from the newest Stephen King adaptation, branding it a waste of time

The spooky season is well underway, and as is tradition, not every movie and TV show is going to be champagne horror. In fact, some projects were always destined to bomb. While the likes of Werewolf by Night and Smile are being received quite positively, with the former sitting well above 90 percent, this is most certainly not the case of the Netflix adaptation of Stephen King’s Mr. Harrigan’s Phone, which is currently being brutally smacked around on Twitter.
Where to Watch and Stream Dreileben: Beats Being Dead Free Online

Where is the best place to watch and stream Dreileben: Beats Being Dead right now? Read on to find out!. Cast: Jacob Matschenz Luna Mijović Vijessna Ferkic Rainer Bock Konstantin Frolov. Genres: Drama. Director: Christian Petzold. Release Date: Apr 13, 2011. About. Johannes is a loner who wants a...
Where to Watch and Stream Nodame Cantabile: The Movie II Free Online

Cast: Juri Ueno Hiroshi Tamaki Eita Nagayama Asami Mizukawa Keisuke Koide. Nodame and Chiaki mutually decide that it would be for the best if they parted ways for a while so Nodame can practice for an upcoming competition. However, when things don’t go her way, she gets impatient and depressed. While Nodame is away, Chiaki’s former pianist Rui Son returns to take her place. To make matters worse, Rui and Chiaki are set to play the song Nodame dreams of playing with Chiaki herself: Ravel’s “Concerto in G Minor”.
True crime dramas to watch after (or instead of) Netflix's Jeffrey Dahmer show

Nine shows based on shocking crimes and criminals. Netflix‘s Jeffrey Dahmer show has been getting a lot of attention, though not all of it is good. The drama miniseries is based on the true story of serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, who brutalized and killed at least 17 people, primarily targeting members of queer communities. The series has come under attack for its exploitative portrayal of a sensitive subject, with many condemning it and recommending people not watch. So, what other true crime dramas can you stream instead of Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story?
Where to Watch and Stream Sam Kinison: Breaking the Rules Free Online

Best sites to watch Sam Kinison: Breaking the Rules - Last updated on Oct 14, 2022. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch Sam Kinison: Breaking the Rules online right now. You can also see the cast, crew, plot and release date for Sam Kinison: Breaking the Rules on this page.
Where to Watch and Stream The Emperor's Shadow Free Online

Cast: Ge You Jiang Wen Xu Qing Ge Zhijun Wang Qingxiang. Epic drama about China's first emperor (221 BC) who struggles to make his childhood best friend, now China's greatest composer, succumb to his will and compose a grand anthem to his exploits. Is The Emperor's Shadow on Netflix ?
Where to Watch and Stream Iron Maiden: Maiden England Free Online

Cast: Bruce Dickinson Dave Murray Adrian Smith Steve Harris Nicko McBrain. Filmed across two sold-out nights at Birmingham N.E.C. Arena, UK in November 1988 during the band’s “Seventh Tour Of A Seventh Tour”. Is Iron Maiden: Maiden England on Netflix?. Unfortunately, Iron Maiden: Maiden England is not...
An atrocious excuse for a sci-fi adventure stinks up the ancient tombs of streaming

A 2008 made for television movie that features a raft of low-rent and no-name stars getting themselves involved in a ridiculous hybrid of Indiana Jones-style adventure and horror-tinged sci-fi shouldn’t really be held to any sort of high standards, but even then, The Lost Treasure of the Grand Canyon managed to be worse than anyone imagined.
