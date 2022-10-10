Read full article on original website
Related
Time Out Global
Netflix doesn’t want you to binge watch its shows anymore
Everyone loves the ‘just one more…’-ness of allowing a Netflix series to drift serenely from one episode and into the next, even as the clock ticks by and bedtime comes and goes. But that binge model may be coming to an end. A new piece by tech...
Popculture
Best Horror Movies on Netflix
Spooky season is upon us, and as the days grow shorter and the nights grow longer, it's the perfect time to settle down inside under the covers with a horror movie. As the countdown to Halloween 2022 begins, horror movie viewing season is underway, and Netflix is packed to the brim with an impressive horror catalogue sure to conjure up more than just a few screams.
CNET
Stephen King Names the Best Miniseries He's Seen This Year
It's an all too familiar question: What should I watch tonight?. Legendary author Stephen King has a suggestion. "FIVE DAYS AT MEMORIAL (Apple+) is the best limited series I've seen this year," King tweeted last week. "Heartbreaking. All episodes are now streaming." Five Days at Memorial is an eight-episode drama...
wegotthiscovered.com
A stomach-churning horror dud that overdosed on gore digs up a prime spot on Netflix
Even the most ardent of horror fans would admit there’s a fine line between utilizing gore to enhance a story, and simply throwing buckets off the stuff into every scene for the sake of cinematic shock tactics. Nobody involved in the making of 2008’s The Ruins seemed to pay much heed, though, because plot and character could have really used as much attention as the stomach-churning effects.
IN THIS ARTICLE
20 details you probably missed in 'Hocus Pocus'
Disney's iconic 1990s Halloween film is filled with hidden gems and fun background details that even the most loyal fans probably never noticed.
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Kattradhu Thamizh Free Online
Best sites to watch Kattradhu Thamizh - Last updated on Oct 14, 2022. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch Kattradhu Thamizh online right now. You can also see the cast, crew, plot and release date for Kattradhu Thamizh on this page.
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream The Christmas Contest Free Online
Cast: Candace Cameron Bure John Brotherton Barbara Niven B. J. Harrison Jennifer Higgin. Exes Lara and Ben compete in a Christmas contest to win money for the charity of their choosing. The city watches them battle and choose what is more important, victory or love. Is The Christmas Contest on...
wegotthiscovered.com
Horror fans warn you to stay away from the newest Stephen King adaptation, branding it a waste of time
The spooky season is well underway, and as is tradition, not every movie and TV show is going to be champagne horror. In fact, some projects were always destined to bomb. While the likes of Werewolf by Night and Smile are being received quite positively, with the former sitting well above 90 percent, this is most certainly not the case of the Netflix adaptation of Stephen King’s Mr. Harrigan’s Phone, which is currently being brutally smacked around on Twitter.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Dreileben: Beats Being Dead Free Online
Where is the best place to watch and stream Dreileben: Beats Being Dead right now? Read on to find out!. Cast: Jacob Matschenz Luna Mijović Vijessna Ferkic Rainer Bock Konstantin Frolov. Genres: Drama. Director: Christian Petzold. Release Date: Apr 13, 2011. About. Johannes is a loner who wants a...
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Nodame Cantabile: The Movie II Free Online
Cast: Juri Ueno Hiroshi Tamaki Eita Nagayama Asami Mizukawa Keisuke Koide. Nodame and Chiaki mutually decide that it would be for the best if they parted ways for a while so Nodame can practice for an upcoming competition. However, when things don’t go her way, she gets impatient and depressed. While Nodame is away, Chiaki’s former pianist Rui Son returns to take her place. To make matters worse, Rui and Chiaki are set to play the song Nodame dreams of playing with Chiaki herself: Ravel’s “Concerto in G Minor”.
Android Authority
True crime dramas to watch after (or instead of) Netflix's Jeffrey Dahmer show
Nine shows based on shocking crimes and criminals. Netflix‘s Jeffrey Dahmer show has been getting a lot of attention, though not all of it is good. The drama miniseries is based on the true story of serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, who brutalized and killed at least 17 people, primarily targeting members of queer communities. The series has come under attack for its exploitative portrayal of a sensitive subject, with many condemning it and recommending people not watch. So, what other true crime dramas can you stream instead of Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story?
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Sam Kinison: Breaking the Rules Free Online
Best sites to watch Sam Kinison: Breaking the Rules - Last updated on Oct 14, 2022. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch Sam Kinison: Breaking the Rules online right now. You can also see the cast, crew, plot and release date for Sam Kinison: Breaking the Rules on this page.
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream The Emperor's Shadow Free Online
Cast: Ge You Jiang Wen Xu Qing Ge Zhijun Wang Qingxiang. Epic drama about China's first emperor (221 BC) who struggles to make his childhood best friend, now China's greatest composer, succumb to his will and compose a grand anthem to his exploits. Is The Emperor's Shadow on Netflix ?
A Wiggly good time! New feature length documentary about The Wiggles set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video next year
Amazon Prime Video have announced a feature documentary about The Wiggles, set to premiere on the streaming giant next year. Hot Potato: The Story of The Wiggles will follow the group's rise to fame - from their formation in 1991 to their ultimate triumph as the world's most popular children's group.
Netflix to join Hulu and Disney+ with a cheaper ad-supported streaming tier
Around 10 percent of Netflix content will not be available in this new tier. Alicia Quan/UnsplashStarting next month, $6.99 will get you (most of) Netflix with 5 minutes of ads per hour.
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Hailey Dean Mysteries: A Prescription for Murder Free Online
Where is the best place to watch and stream Hailey Dean Mysteries: A Prescription for Murder right now? Read on to find out!. Cast: Kellie Martin Viv Leacock Matthew MacCaull Caitlin Stryker Lauren Holly. Geners: Mystery TV Movie. Director: Allan Harmon. Release Date: May 12, 2019. About. Psychologist and former...
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Iron Maiden: Maiden England Free Online
Cast: Bruce Dickinson Dave Murray Adrian Smith Steve Harris Nicko McBrain. Filmed across two sold-out nights at Birmingham N.E.C. Arena, UK in November 1988 during the band’s “Seventh Tour Of A Seventh Tour”. Is Iron Maiden: Maiden England on Netflix?. Unfortunately, Iron Maiden: Maiden England is not...
wegotthiscovered.com
An atrocious excuse for a sci-fi adventure stinks up the ancient tombs of streaming
A 2008 made for television movie that features a raft of low-rent and no-name stars getting themselves involved in a ridiculous hybrid of Indiana Jones-style adventure and horror-tinged sci-fi shouldn’t really be held to any sort of high standards, but even then, The Lost Treasure of the Grand Canyon managed to be worse than anyone imagined.
The Stephen King Book That Hasn't Been Adapted But Would Make 'A Great Movie,' According To King Himself
Stephen King thinks there is some untapped cinematic potential in one of his books that has gone basically untouched by Hollywood.
wegotthiscovered.com
An outlandishly unnecessary creature feature that cratered at the box office goes full throttle on Netflix
Sometimes, you hear a pitch for a movie that leaves you scratching your head and wondering who the hell could possibly be asking for such a thing to exist. In the case of 2016’s forgotten financial disaster Monster Trucks, the concept was literally co-created by a four year-old child, who also happened to be the son of Paramount’s president.
Comments / 0