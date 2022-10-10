ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington Park, MD

Cocaine, Ammo, Loaded Gun Seized During Traffic Stop In Charlotte Hall: Sheriff

A Frederick County man is facing drug and weapon charges following a routine traffic stop in St. Mary’s County, officials say. Frederick resident Juwan Matthew Favors, 24, was stopped by members of the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, Oct. 12 in the 29500 block of Three Notch Road in Charlotte Hall, for vehicle and traffic violations, according to investigators.
CHARLOTTE HALL, MD
Lexington Park, MD
Lexington Park, MD
Bay Net

Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack Arrests, DUI & Warrants Served

On 10/7/2022, Tpr C. Holder conducted a traffic stop on Three Notch Road at Valley Drive, Lexington Park, MD. A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted which revealed over 20 Grams of suspected Marijuana. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Matthew James Dlouhy, 28 of Great Mills, MD. Dlouhy was issued a criminal citation for Possession of CDS: Marijuana Greater Than 10 Grams.
LEXINGTON PARK, MD
Bay Net

Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Crime Blotter

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – During the week of October 3, 2022 – October 9, 2022, deputies of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to 1,418 calls for service throughout the community. Burglary: 22-57846. On October 5, 2022, Deputy Tavares responded to the 5300 block of Williams Wharf...
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

High School Students Charged In Case Involving Weapon And Altercation

WALDORF, Md. – On October 4 at 2:14 p.m., a 14-year-old student was fighting with another student in the parking lot during dismissal at St. Charles High School. During the altercation, the student ran to a school bus and obtained a stun gun, which another student held for her. The student activated the stun gun several times and attempted to reengage in the fight. School officials were able to get the stun gun from the student who then spat on them and continued to be aggressive.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

One Injured After Ambulance Crash In Leonardtown

LEONARDTOWN, Md. –  On October 13, at approximately 1:33 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident involving an ambulance on Point Lookout Road at the intersection of St. Andrews Church Road. Additional crews arrived and found the ambulance and a sedan involved with...
LEONARDTOWN, MD
St. Mary
Bay Net

Police Investigating Fatal Pedestrian Collision In P.G. County

FORT WASHINGTON, Md. – The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal pedestrian collision in Fort Washington. The victim is 56-year-old Huerta Melendez of Montgomery Village, MD. On October 11, 2022, at approximately 10:55 pm, officers responded to the area of northbound Indian Head Highway and Kerby...
FORT WASHINGTON, MD
Bay Net

COLD CASE: 27th Anniversary Of The Homicide Of Sterling Settle

BRANDWINE, Md.- Today marks the 27th anniversary of the homicide of Sterling Settle, a resident of Oxon Hill, Maryland. His case remains unsolved. Your assistance can help us bring justice to Sterling and his family. On October 13, 1995 at approximately 4pm, officers with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded...
OXON HILL, MD
Bay Net

Threat Of Mass Violence At Mattawoman Middle School Investigated

WALDORF, Md. – On October 6, several students at Mattawoman Middle School told school staff about another student who was overheard making a threat to commit mass violence. The school resource officer (SRO) was notified and initiated an investigation. The SRO made contact with the student’s parents, followed up with a home safety check, and concluded the investigation this week.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

2 suspects arrested for shooting at people, homes, and cars in Anne Arundel

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Two people have been arrested after allegedly shooting at people, homes and cars in Anne Arundel, Maryland, earlier this year. On April 3, officers with the Anne Arundel County Police Department responded to Marlton Court, off of Reece Road, in Severn, around 9 p.m. after a report of a shooting. At the scene, officers learned that a group of people arrived home and began to get out of their car when gunshots were fired towards them.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Police Investigating Fatal Motorcycle Crash In Charles County

WALDORF, Md. — We are receiving reports this evening of a fatal vehicle accident that took place involving a motorcycle. At approximately 8:00 p.m. on October 11, first responders were dispatched to Renner Road, in the area of Leonardtown Road, for a reported crash involving a motorcycle and a minivan.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
DC News Now

Teenage victim identified after shooting in Northeast DC

UPDATE 11:00 p.m — Police identified the victim as 15-year-old Andre Robertson, Jr. of Northeast DC. UPDATE 7:25 p.m. — Police said that they found the car that may have been involved in the shooting. They were still searching for the suspects as of 10:20 p.m. They found the car about 20 minutes away along […]
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Moped crash on Dulles Toll Road leaves 2 dead

VIENNA, Va. - A man and woman are dead after the moped they were riding crashed Wednesday night on the Dulles Toll Road. The crash happened around 9:40 p.m. in the westbound lanes of the highway at the Wolf Trap exit in the Vienna area. Police believe 23-year-old Nyjell Dae...
VIENNA, VA

