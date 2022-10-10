Read full article on original website
Frederick Man Arrested For Handgun And Drug Charges In Charlotte Hall
CHARLOTTE HALL, Md. – On October 12, 2022, Deputy Dixon conducted a traffic stop in the 29500 block of Three Notch Road in Charlotte Hall. The vehicle’s operator was identified as Juwan Matthew Favors, age 24 of Frederick. A probable cause search was conducted and located in the...
'27 years later' | Fatal shooting of teenager in Charles County remains unsolved
CHARLES COUNTY, Md. — Almost three decades later and the Charles County Sheriff's Office is still working to bring closure to a family by solving a homicide case that left a teenager dead. Now, detectives are asking for the public's help. Around 4 p.m. on Oct. 13, 1995, 27...
Cocaine, Ammo, Loaded Gun Seized During Traffic Stop In Charlotte Hall: Sheriff
A Frederick County man is facing drug and weapon charges following a routine traffic stop in St. Mary’s County, officials say. Frederick resident Juwan Matthew Favors, 24, was stopped by members of the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, Oct. 12 in the 29500 block of Three Notch Road in Charlotte Hall, for vehicle and traffic violations, according to investigators.
Juveniles Busted In Charles County Pointing Replica Semiautomatic Handgun At Students: Sheriff
A pair of 12-year-old boys were able to avoid criminal charges but will face the wrath of their parents after police were called to a school bus stop where a middle school student in Maryland was wielding a replica of a semiautomatic handgun. Shortly after 8:15 a.m. on Thursday, Oct....
Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack Arrests, DUI & Warrants Served
On 10/7/2022, Tpr C. Holder conducted a traffic stop on Three Notch Road at Valley Drive, Lexington Park, MD. A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted which revealed over 20 Grams of suspected Marijuana. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Matthew James Dlouhy, 28 of Great Mills, MD. Dlouhy was issued a criminal citation for Possession of CDS: Marijuana Greater Than 10 Grams.
Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Crime Blotter
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – During the week of October 3, 2022 – October 9, 2022, deputies of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to 1,418 calls for service throughout the community. Burglary: 22-57846. On October 5, 2022, Deputy Tavares responded to the 5300 block of Williams Wharf...
High School Students Charged In Case Involving Weapon And Altercation
WALDORF, Md. – On October 4 at 2:14 p.m., a 14-year-old student was fighting with another student in the parking lot during dismissal at St. Charles High School. During the altercation, the student ran to a school bus and obtained a stun gun, which another student held for her. The student activated the stun gun several times and attempted to reengage in the fight. School officials were able to get the stun gun from the student who then spat on them and continued to be aggressive.
One Injured After Ambulance Crash In Leonardtown
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – On October 13, at approximately 1:33 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident involving an ambulance on Point Lookout Road at the intersection of St. Andrews Church Road. Additional crews arrived and found the ambulance and a sedan involved with...
Police Investigating Fatal Pedestrian Collision In P.G. County
FORT WASHINGTON, Md. – The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal pedestrian collision in Fort Washington. The victim is 56-year-old Huerta Melendez of Montgomery Village, MD. On October 11, 2022, at approximately 10:55 pm, officers responded to the area of northbound Indian Head Highway and Kerby...
COLD CASE: 27th Anniversary Of The Homicide Of Sterling Settle
BRANDWINE, Md.- Today marks the 27th anniversary of the homicide of Sterling Settle, a resident of Oxon Hill, Maryland. His case remains unsolved. Your assistance can help us bring justice to Sterling and his family. On October 13, 1995 at approximately 4pm, officers with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded...
Threat Of Mass Violence At Mattawoman Middle School Investigated
WALDORF, Md. – On October 6, several students at Mattawoman Middle School told school staff about another student who was overheard making a threat to commit mass violence. The school resource officer (SRO) was notified and initiated an investigation. The SRO made contact with the student’s parents, followed up with a home safety check, and concluded the investigation this week.
2 suspects arrested for shooting at people, homes, and cars in Anne Arundel
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Two people have been arrested after allegedly shooting at people, homes and cars in Anne Arundel, Maryland, earlier this year. On April 3, officers with the Anne Arundel County Police Department responded to Marlton Court, off of Reece Road, in Severn, around 9 p.m. after a report of a shooting. At the scene, officers learned that a group of people arrived home and began to get out of their car when gunshots were fired towards them.
Police Investigating Fatal Motorcycle Crash In Charles County
WALDORF, Md. — We are receiving reports this evening of a fatal vehicle accident that took place involving a motorcycle. At approximately 8:00 p.m. on October 11, first responders were dispatched to Renner Road, in the area of Leonardtown Road, for a reported crash involving a motorcycle and a minivan.
Shots Fired As Dog Owner Chases After DC Gunman With Stolen Pup
Authorities in Washington DC are seeking the person responsible for stealing a pitbull at gunpoint. The suspect pulled out a handgun and demanded the 5-month-old pit mix from her owner on Wednesday, Oct. 12 on the 4500 block of Polk Street around 10:30 p.m., the Metro Police Department said. As...
Teenage victim identified after shooting in Northeast DC
UPDATE 11:00 p.m — Police identified the victim as 15-year-old Andre Robertson, Jr. of Northeast DC. UPDATE 7:25 p.m. — Police said that they found the car that may have been involved in the shooting. They were still searching for the suspects as of 10:20 p.m. They found the car about 20 minutes away along […]
Suspect charged for killing man with car during argument at Capitol Heights gas station: cops
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. - Authorities have charged a man with murder after they say he intentionally struck another with his vehicle during an argument at a gas station in Prince George's County. Officers say 60-year-old Robert Arthur Carter and the victim arrived together at the Capitol Heights gas station in...
A 92-year-old woman was injured in a residential fire in Anne Arundel County
Firefighters responded to a 911 call by an adult resident at the 700 block of Osner Drive in Crownsville, Maryland
Moped crash on Dulles Toll Road leaves 2 dead
VIENNA, Va. - A man and woman are dead after the moped they were riding crashed Wednesday night on the Dulles Toll Road. The crash happened around 9:40 p.m. in the westbound lanes of the highway at the Wolf Trap exit in the Vienna area. Police believe 23-year-old Nyjell Dae...
Man accused of running over man he knew, killing him at gas station in Prince George's County
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. — A man is facing charges after police claim he intentionally ran over a man with his car in a gas station parking lot in Capitol Heights. Robert Arthur Carter, 60, has been charged with murder. On Oct. 9, officers with the Prince George's County Police...
Severn woman accused of attacking police officers at Glen Burnie storage facility
GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WBFF) — A Severn woman was arrested Sunday after authorities said she attacked police officers in Glen Burnie, Anne Arundel County police said. Kierra Walston, 26, faces charges of assault, reckless endangerment, robbery, theft and trespassing. Around 3 p.m. Sunday, officers were called to Ritchie Mini...
