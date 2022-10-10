ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Riggleman says he cut ad for Spanberger because he can’t support ‘facts-challenged individuals’

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Mychael Schnell
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26tp56_0iTUqGtQ00

( The Hill ) – Former Republican Rep. Denver Riggleman (Va.) said he cut an ad for a Democratic congresswoman because he is unable to support “facts-challenged individuals” running in elections.

Riggleman, who served in the House as a Republican for two years before changing his political affiliation to independent, put out an ad for Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-Va.), who is running in a competitive re-election race against Republican Yesli Vega, who has called the results of the 2020 presidential election into question.

“If you’re afraid to come out and say President Biden was elected legally and fairly, there’s no way I can support that kind of ridiculousness,” Riggleman told The Washington Post .

In the ad, Riggleman touts Spanberger’s bipartisan record.

“This is not a typical political ad,” Riggleman said in the video’s opening. “I’m a Republican congressman saying nice things about a Democrat.”

“The parties sit apart and don’t sit together — except Abigail Spanberger,” he adds.

He cited a report that found Spanberger to be among the most bipartisan members of Congress.

Spanberger, who has served in the House since 2019, is vying for a third term representing Virginia’s 7th Congressional District. The race is rated a “toss-up” by Cook Political Report.

In an interview with the Post about his ad for Spanberger, Riggleman cited remarks Vega made in April that “there’s evidence that continues to come out that indicates that the election of 2020 was interfered with.”

The Republican said she did not think the election was “stolen,” but added “I don’t want to speculate… I need more evidence.” She made the comments at a candidate forum, of which a recording was obtained by VPM .

Riggleman also cited Vega’s embrace of an endorsement from Virginia “Ginni” Thomas, a conservative activist and the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. The Jan. 6 House select committee interviewed Ginni Thomas last month , after news surfaced that she reportedly exchanged emails with the lawyer who drafted memos for the Trump campaign on ways to keep then-President Trump in office.

The ad featuring Riggleman is running in the Washington, D.C., and Charlottesville media markets, and cost more than half a million dollars, according to Spanberger’s campaign. It will run for most of October.

Riggleman announced in June that he considered himself an independent after serving in Congress as a Republican, telling CNN that he “made the decision privately a month or two ago.”

The ex-lawmaker lost his re-election primary in 2020 to Rep. Bob Good (R-Va.) after coming under criticism from his party for officiating a same-sex wedding. The Virginia County Republican Party censured him in 2019.

Riggleman was also an opponent of Trump’s claims of election fraud.

Following his tenure in Congress, the ex-lawmaker worked as an adviser to the Jan. 6 select committee. He stirred up controversy with the panel last month after dropping a bombshell revelation about the committee’s still-private work while promoting his book about the committee’s probe.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Ex-GOP Rep. Denver Riggleman cuts ad for Democrat Abigail Spanberger

Former GOP Rep. Denver Riggleman (R-VA) is going to bat for his former Democratic House colleague, Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-VA), with the former House Freedom Caucus member touting Spanberger's ability to work across the aisle in a new ad. In the 30-second clip, Riggleman, who served two years in the...
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, VA
City
Charlottesville, VA
State
Washington State
Local
Virginia Government
State
Virginia State
Virginia Mercury

A survey for Virginia’s proponents of the Big Lie on the 2022 ballot

Eight of the 11 Republican candidates in Virginia running for seats in the U.S. House of Representatives this fall are “election deniers,” The Washington Post reported last week. They are among the nearly 300 GOP nominees nationwide competing for the U.S. House, Senate and major statewide offices who contend Joe Biden didn’t win the presidency in 2020.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Abigail Spanberger
Person
Clarence Thomas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Republican#Democratic#House#The Washington Post
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
WRIC - ABC 8News

VIDEO: Driver fires gun through car door at Midlothian Cook Out drive-thru, injures employee

According to police, a blue Toyota Sedan with four people inside pulled into the drive-thru of the Cook Out on the 8200 block of Midlothian Turnpike at around 11:23 p.m. on July 31. After being handed their order by an employee, the driver took a sip of his drink, took out a pistol and fired a shot through the door of the car into the drive-thru window.
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

55K+
Followers
16K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy