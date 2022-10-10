Read full article on original website
Community in L.A. Comes Together Supporting the LAPD and a Cleaner and Safer Hollywood
HOLLYWOOD, Calif. /California Newswire/ — With violent crime on the rise in Los Angeles, more than 50 local businesses, nonprofits and faith-based organizations joined the LAPD in a community coalition on Faith & Blue Weekend to reclaim the streets of Hollywood with a neighborhood cleanup launched by the Hollywood Community Police Station and co-organized by the Church of Scientology.
LAM Makes a Splash with 10th Art & Nature Festival’s Engaging Programming and Exhibitions
On Thursday, November 3, Laguna Art Museum will kick off its tenth annual Art & Nature Festival, with engaging programming for all ages, as well as four new exhibitions that honor the rich history of California art. This high-profile event is the museum’s largest public program of the year, bringing together thousands of participants to foster an appreciation of nature, to raise environmental awareness and discover cross-sections between nature and the arts.
IT Outsourcing Company, Radixweb Bags Gold in Business Excellence Awards by Globee
ARTESIA, Calif. /California Newswire/ — Radixweb, a global leader in the field of IT Consulting and custom software development since 2000, has recently been conferred the Gold Globee award for superior IT Consultation at the 12th Annual Business Excellence Awards, 2022 edition. The Globee Awards, one of the world’s leading organizers for the premier business awards programs and ranking lists are known for acknowledging the efforts of vendors with state-of-the-art products, services, and solutions that sets a benchmark in the IT industry.
Serra’s Pantry Receives Award for Food Bank Services
Meet the Council Candidates Q&A—Week 4
SAC UPDATE: Dons player receives top area defensive honors after big game
Gabriel Magana earned top defensive honors for his performance last week. (Photo courtesy Santa Ana College Sports Information). Gabriel Magana of the Santa Ana College football team was named the Southern California Football Association Defensive Player of the Week after leading the Dons to a 49-14 win over Grossmont in week five.
City of Cypress receives highest financial reporting award for 36th consecutive year
The City of Cypress is proud to announce it has been awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting for the 36th consecutive year. The award, given by the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA), recognized the city’s comprehensive financial report for the fiscal year ending on June 30, 2021.
Outside SCR: South Coast Repertory’s Partnership with Mission San Juan Capistrano
Outside SCR will be heading into its third season next summer. How did the idea come about?. I came into this job (less than a year) before the pandemic, and I didn’t make it through the first season I programmed as artistic director. I had always thought about the fact that there wasn’t much outdoor theater in Orange County, since I have a background in that with things like Shakespeare festivals. So in the early days of COVID-19, I thought, “Well we’re not going to be producing inside; this is the perfect opportunity to engage with the community in new ways.”
Rotary Club of Los Alamitos/Seal Beach to host Wine Tasting and Dinner event on October 22
The Rotary Club of Los Alamitos/Seal Beach invites the community to a Wine Tasting and Dinner Event on Saturday, October 22, 2022, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at St. Isidore Historical Plaza. The Wine Tasting will be provided by Roadrunner Spirits, with dinner by Maderas Steak and Ribs. There...
Top Colleges and U.S. Universities to Attend Vistamar School 14th Annual Multicultural Student College Fair on October 16, 2022
An opportunity for high school students of all backgrounds to meet top admissions reps from colleges across the country. EL SEGUNDO, Calif. /California Newswire/ — On October 16, 2022, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., Vistamar School hosts its 14th annual Multicultural Student College Fair at Vistamar School, 737 Hawaii Street in El Segundo. Open to all students, this College Admissions Fair is an opportunity for high school students to meet representatives and alumni from a wide range of top colleges, universities, and service academies from across the country. These institutions seek to meet Los Angeles area high school students of all backgrounds.
Orange Coast College set to bring back Community Science Night October 14
Orange Coast College will welcome thousands of elementary school students to campus on Friday, Oct. 14, when it hosts the 23rd Annual Community Science Night from 5 to 9 p.m. Science Night is a signature event for OCC, with faculty showing off their programs with hands-on science experiments and experiences. “More than a dozen STEM departments will be participating in Science Night, including chemistry, Marine Science, Astronomy, Engineering, and more” says Science Night Coordinator and Planetarium Director Scott Mitchell. “Kids will have a chance to explore tide pools in our aquarium, see robots battling in our technology building, and visit the far reaches of our galaxy in our Planetarium theater.”
Weather in northwest Orange County for Friday, October 14, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Friday, October 14, 2022:. Patchy drizzle before 11am. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Light south wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Tonight:. A slight chance of rain and thunderstorms before 11pm, then a slight...
Santa Ana sets the stage for title showdown with decisive win over Saddleback
Santa Ana Coach Charlie TeGantvoort congratulates his players after Thursday’s win. (Photo: OC Sports Zone, Tim Burt). Santa Ana High School’s football team continued to roll in Orange Coast League play, defeating Saddleback 58-6 Thursday night at Segerstrom for its sixth straight victory. The Saints (7-2, 5-0) have...
Buena Park announces new Police Chief
The Chief of Police is one of the most critical executive management positions within the City’s organizational structure. Following the previous Chief’s retirement, City Manager Aaron France immediately appointed Captain Frank Nunes as Interim Police Chief. After careful consideration and exceptional performance over the past six months, the City of Buena Park is proud to announce the appointment of Frank E. Nunes to Police Chief effective October 1, 2022.
Mission San Juan Capistrano Celebrates Street Renaming
Seal Beach Turkey Trot is coming up fast
Financial Partners Credit Union is back for another year and now it’s your turn! Join us on Saturday, November 19 for the Seal Beach Turkey Trot and help create new traditions in the City of Seal Beach. Come run down Main St by the best views California has to...
‘Rosé on The Bay’ in Newport Beach Serves Up $25K for Nonprofit KidWorks
The third annual Rosé on the Bay fundraiser and friend-raiser, held recently at the bayfront home of Arlene Silvers in Newport Beach, brought over 50 women together to learn how they can support KidWorks, a Santa Ana-based nonprofit that provides academic, spiritual and leadership programs for underserved children and teens. Donations and an opportunity drawing held at the event netted $25,000 for the organization.
Balboa Island Museum Presents 2nd Annual Fun Zone Festival November 4
Named by the Los Angeles Times as “Best of the Southland” 2022 museums, The Balboa Island Museum Newport Beach invites the community to its 2nd annual Fun Zone Festival on Friday, Nov. 4. The evening fall extravaganza at the iconic Balboa Fun Zone on the Balboa Peninsula will...
OCC launches career mentorship program
Orange Coast College is partnering with Mentor Collective to offer students a career mentor to help them set and achieve goals, make connections, and prepare for their future career. Mentors will be identified and recruited from pools of alumni, as well as local industry partnerships and advisory boards. “We’ve set...
Seniors invited to Garden Grove’s H. Louis Lake Senior Center’s Haunted Halloween Resource Fair
Seniors are invited to attend the City of Garden Grove’s H. Louis Lake Senior Center’s Haunted Halloween Resource Fair, on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., located at 11300 Stanford Avenue. The event will offer health and wellness resources and services, while providing a Halloween-themed celebration for seniors, age 55 and older. Costumes are encouraged. Admission and parking are free.
