Mission Viejo, CA

localocnews.com

SAC UPDATE: Dons player receives top area defensive honors after big game

Gabriel Magana earned top defensive honors for his performance last week. (Photo courtesy Santa Ana College Sports Information). Gabriel Magana of the Santa Ana College football team was named the Southern California Football Association Defensive Player of the Week after leading the Dons to a 49-14 win over Grossmont in week five.
SANTA ANA, CA
localocnews.com

Orange County high school football scores for Thursday night, Oct. 13

Week eight of high school football in Orange County begins with Thursday night games. OC coaches and team reps please tag us on Twitter @ocsportszone.com so we can include your scores throughout the night, then check back later for coverage on OC Sports Zone, a free website covering Orange County sports.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

PHOTOS: Northwood edges University for fourth consecutive league victory

Michael Abshier scores the game-winning goal for Northwood against Uni Tuesday. (Photos courtesy Troy Witt). Northwood High School’s boys water polo team won its fourth consecutive Pacific Coast League match, defeating Universty 14-13 Tuesday at Uni. The Timberwolves (13-5 overall) got off to a strong start with a 4-1...
IRVINE, CA
localocnews.com

LAM Makes a Splash with 10th Art & Nature Festival’s Engaging Programming and Exhibitions

On Thursday, November 3, Laguna Art Museum will kick off its tenth annual Art & Nature Festival, with engaging programming for all ages, as well as four new exhibitions that honor the rich history of California art. This high-profile event is the museum’s largest public program of the year, bringing together thousands of participants to foster an appreciation of nature, to raise environmental awareness and discover cross-sections between nature and the arts.
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
City
Mission Viejo, CA
Mission Viejo, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
localocnews.com

Serra’s Pantry Receives Award for Food Bank Services

Serra's Pantry Receives Award for Food Bank Services
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

Weather in northwest Orange County for Friday, October 14, 2022

Weather in northwest Orange County for Friday, October 14, 2022:. Patchy drizzle before 11am. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Light south wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Tonight:. A slight chance of rain and thunderstorms before 11pm, then a slight...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

Seniors invited to Garden Grove’s H. Louis Lake Senior Center’s Haunted Halloween Resource Fair

Seniors are invited to attend the City of Garden Grove’s H. Louis Lake Senior Center’s Haunted Halloween Resource Fair, on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., located at 11300 Stanford Avenue. The event will offer health and wellness resources and services, while providing a Halloween-themed celebration for seniors, age 55 and older. Costumes are encouraged. Admission and parking are free.
GARDEN GROVE, CA
localocnews.com

Meet the Council Candidates Q&A—Week 4

Meet the Council Candidates Q&A—Week 4
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
localocnews.com

Outside SCR: South Coast Repertory’s Partnership with Mission San Juan Capistrano

Outside SCR will be heading into its third season next summer. How did the idea come about?. I came into this job (less than a year) before the pandemic, and I didn’t make it through the first season I programmed as artistic director. I had always thought about the fact that there wasn’t much outdoor theater in Orange County, since I have a background in that with things like Shakespeare festivals. So in the early days of COVID-19, I thought, “Well we’re not going to be producing inside; this is the perfect opportunity to engage with the community in new ways.”
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA
localocnews.com

San Juan Hills Girls Volleyball Sweep of Dana Hills Sets up League Title Fight Wednesday

San Juan Hills Girls Volleyball Sweep of Dana Hills Sets up League Title Fight Wednesday
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA
localocnews.com

Orange Coast College set to bring back Community Science Night October 14

Orange Coast College will welcome thousands of elementary school students to campus on Friday, Oct. 14, when it hosts the 23rd Annual Community Science Night from 5 to 9 p.m. Science Night is a signature event for OCC, with faculty showing off their programs with hands-on science experiments and experiences. “More than a dozen STEM departments will be participating in Science Night, including chemistry, Marine Science, Astronomy, Engineering, and more” says Science Night Coordinator and Planetarium Director Scott Mitchell. “Kids will have a chance to explore tide pools in our aquarium, see robots battling in our technology building, and visit the far reaches of our galaxy in our Planetarium theater.”
COSTA MESA, CA
localocnews.com

After hard-fought crosstown battle, Irvine and Woodbridge open league play

Irvine Coach Tom Ricci talks to his players after Friday’s win. (Photo: OC Sports Zone, Tim Burt). Irvine and Woodbridge High School football teams, after a hard-fought non-league finale, now prepare to open league play this weekend. Irvine, which defeated Woodbridge 21-14 with some big defensive plays in the...
IRVINE, CA
localocnews.com

Last Saturdays Food Drive was a complete success!

The Veterans Committee from the Mission Viejo-Saddleback Elks Lodge was very excited to hold their first FOOD DRIVE. Volunteers included Ellen Thomson, Craig Belardes and his wife, Sheryn Howlett, Judy Buckley, Dick and Lynette Holmes, Rich Encinas, and Carol Caputo greeted donors with smiles as well as coffee and donuts.
MISSION VIEJO, CA
localocnews.com

West Nile Virus detected in Santa Ana

West Nile virus activity is still active in Orange County. New indications of West Nile virus have been found in the following cities: Santa Ana, Anaheim, Brea, Buena Park, Fullerton, La Habra and Placentia. Residents can take precautions by wearing mosquito repellent when mosquitoes are more active at dawn or...
SANTA ANA, CA
localocnews.com

Mission San Juan Capistrano Celebrates Street Renaming

Mission San Juan Capistrano Celebrates Street Renaming
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA
localocnews.com

Buena Park announces new Police Chief

The Chief of Police is one of the most critical executive management positions within the City’s organizational structure. Following the previous Chief’s retirement, City Manager Aaron France immediately appointed Captain Frank Nunes as Interim Police Chief. After careful consideration and exceptional performance over the past six months, the City of Buena Park is proud to announce the appointment of Frank E. Nunes to Police Chief effective October 1, 2022.
BUENA PARK, CA

