Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
localocnews.com
SAC UPDATE: Dons player receives top area defensive honors after big game
Gabriel Magana earned top defensive honors for his performance last week. (Photo courtesy Santa Ana College Sports Information). Gabriel Magana of the Santa Ana College football team was named the Southern California Football Association Defensive Player of the Week after leading the Dons to a 49-14 win over Grossmont in week five.
localocnews.com
Orange County high school football scores for Thursday night, Oct. 13
Week eight of high school football in Orange County begins with Thursday night games. OC coaches and team reps please tag us on Twitter @ocsportszone.com so we can include your scores throughout the night, then check back later for coverage on OC Sports Zone, a free website covering Orange County sports.
localocnews.com
PHOTOS: Northwood edges University for fourth consecutive league victory
Michael Abshier scores the game-winning goal for Northwood against Uni Tuesday. (Photos courtesy Troy Witt). Northwood High School’s boys water polo team won its fourth consecutive Pacific Coast League match, defeating Universty 14-13 Tuesday at Uni. The Timberwolves (13-5 overall) got off to a strong start with a 4-1...
localocnews.com
LAM Makes a Splash with 10th Art & Nature Festival’s Engaging Programming and Exhibitions
On Thursday, November 3, Laguna Art Museum will kick off its tenth annual Art & Nature Festival, with engaging programming for all ages, as well as four new exhibitions that honor the rich history of California art. This high-profile event is the museum’s largest public program of the year, bringing together thousands of participants to foster an appreciation of nature, to raise environmental awareness and discover cross-sections between nature and the arts.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
localocnews.com
Serra’s Pantry Receives Award for Food Bank Services
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
localocnews.com
PHOTOS: Spirit continues on and off the field during OC high school football
The Fullerton High School Homecoming Court is introduced at halftime Friday. (Photo courtesy Jim McCormack, For OC Sports Zone). There was plenty of excitement at high school football games in Orange County during week seven. Fullerton held its homecoming game against Sonora and the Tribe football team held on for...
localocnews.com
Rotary Club of Los Alamitos/Seal Beach to host Wine Tasting and Dinner event on October 22
The Rotary Club of Los Alamitos/Seal Beach invites the community to a Wine Tasting and Dinner Event on Saturday, October 22, 2022, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at St. Isidore Historical Plaza. The Wine Tasting will be provided by Roadrunner Spirits, with dinner by Maderas Steak and Ribs. There...
localocnews.com
Weather in northwest Orange County for Friday, October 14, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Friday, October 14, 2022:. Patchy drizzle before 11am. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Light south wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Tonight:. A slight chance of rain and thunderstorms before 11pm, then a slight...
IN THIS ARTICLE
localocnews.com
Seniors invited to Garden Grove’s H. Louis Lake Senior Center’s Haunted Halloween Resource Fair
Seniors are invited to attend the City of Garden Grove’s H. Louis Lake Senior Center’s Haunted Halloween Resource Fair, on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., located at 11300 Stanford Avenue. The event will offer health and wellness resources and services, while providing a Halloween-themed celebration for seniors, age 55 and older. Costumes are encouraged. Admission and parking are free.
localocnews.com
Meet the Council Candidates Q&A—Week 4
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
localocnews.com
Outside SCR: South Coast Repertory’s Partnership with Mission San Juan Capistrano
Outside SCR will be heading into its third season next summer. How did the idea come about?. I came into this job (less than a year) before the pandemic, and I didn’t make it through the first season I programmed as artistic director. I had always thought about the fact that there wasn’t much outdoor theater in Orange County, since I have a background in that with things like Shakespeare festivals. So in the early days of COVID-19, I thought, “Well we’re not going to be producing inside; this is the perfect opportunity to engage with the community in new ways.”
localocnews.com
San Juan Hills Girls Volleyball Sweep of Dana Hills Sets up League Title Fight Wednesday
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
localocnews.com
Orange Coast College set to bring back Community Science Night October 14
Orange Coast College will welcome thousands of elementary school students to campus on Friday, Oct. 14, when it hosts the 23rd Annual Community Science Night from 5 to 9 p.m. Science Night is a signature event for OCC, with faculty showing off their programs with hands-on science experiments and experiences. “More than a dozen STEM departments will be participating in Science Night, including chemistry, Marine Science, Astronomy, Engineering, and more” says Science Night Coordinator and Planetarium Director Scott Mitchell. “Kids will have a chance to explore tide pools in our aquarium, see robots battling in our technology building, and visit the far reaches of our galaxy in our Planetarium theater.”
localocnews.com
After hard-fought crosstown battle, Irvine and Woodbridge open league play
Irvine Coach Tom Ricci talks to his players after Friday’s win. (Photo: OC Sports Zone, Tim Burt). Irvine and Woodbridge High School football teams, after a hard-fought non-league finale, now prepare to open league play this weekend. Irvine, which defeated Woodbridge 21-14 with some big defensive plays in the...
localocnews.com
Last Saturdays Food Drive was a complete success!
The Veterans Committee from the Mission Viejo-Saddleback Elks Lodge was very excited to hold their first FOOD DRIVE. Volunteers included Ellen Thomson, Craig Belardes and his wife, Sheryn Howlett, Judy Buckley, Dick and Lynette Holmes, Rich Encinas, and Carol Caputo greeted donors with smiles as well as coffee and donuts.
localocnews.com
West Nile Virus detected in Santa Ana
West Nile virus activity is still active in Orange County. New indications of West Nile virus have been found in the following cities: Santa Ana, Anaheim, Brea, Buena Park, Fullerton, La Habra and Placentia. Residents can take precautions by wearing mosquito repellent when mosquitoes are more active at dawn or...
localocnews.com
Naval aviator to help celebrate Navy’s birthday with Grampaw Pettibone Squadron on Thursday, October 13, 2022
Let’s get together on Thursday, October 13 at 11:30 a.m., to celebrate the birth of the U.S. Navy at the Garden Grove Elks Lodge located at 11551 Trask Avenue, Garden Grove, CA 92843. It will also give us the opportunity to socialize a bit with old friends and new acquaintances.
localocnews.com
Balboa Island Museum Presents 2nd Annual Fun Zone Festival November 4
Named by the Los Angeles Times as “Best of the Southland” 2022 museums, The Balboa Island Museum Newport Beach invites the community to its 2nd annual Fun Zone Festival on Friday, Nov. 4. The evening fall extravaganza at the iconic Balboa Fun Zone on the Balboa Peninsula will...
localocnews.com
Mission San Juan Capistrano Celebrates Street Renaming
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
localocnews.com
Buena Park announces new Police Chief
The Chief of Police is one of the most critical executive management positions within the City’s organizational structure. Following the previous Chief’s retirement, City Manager Aaron France immediately appointed Captain Frank Nunes as Interim Police Chief. After careful consideration and exceptional performance over the past six months, the City of Buena Park is proud to announce the appointment of Frank E. Nunes to Police Chief effective October 1, 2022.
Comments / 0