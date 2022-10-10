ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Army Times

US Army plans two more tests of hypersonic missile ahead of fielding

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Army plans to conduct two additional tests of its hypersonic missile before fielding it to the first unit by the end of fiscal 2023. The service delivered the first battery’s worth of ground equipment of Dark Eagle, a hypersonic weapons capability, just over a year ago. It went to the I Corps’ 5th Battalion, 3rd Field Artillery Regiment, 17th Field Artillery Brigade at Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington state.
MILITARY
Army Times

Army test will show how many shots its long-range cannon can take

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Army is counting on a major operational test of its Extended Range Cannon Artillery system to help it answer several questions, such as how well the longer gun tube can handle a heavy amount of firing, according to the program’s leader and the service’s acquisition chief.
MILITARY
Army Times

US cuts military funding to 7 countries for use of child soldiers

For the first time in 10 years, the U.S. will not be issuing any full waivers to partner nations found to be in violation of the Child Soldiers Prevention Act of 2008. The decision, announced Oct. 3 in a memorandum from the Biden Administration, confirmed that seven of the 12 countries flagged for using child soldiers in their defense forces in 2022 will not receive military funding until the issue is resolved.
MILITARY
Army Times

Army prepares for dispersed warfare with high casualties

WASHINGTON – Fighting in Ukraine continues to show senior Army leaders and thinkers the value of two things that the service hasn’t been doing at scale for a long, long time — reconstitution and long-range, large-unit dispersion. Brigade combat teams covered vast areas in counterinsurgency fights in...
MILITARY
Army Times

Headed to a combat training center? These tips will help.

If Army captains headed to one of the major combat training centers are looking for pointers, the officers who will challenge and evaluate them there recently shared a few. At last month’s Maneuver Warfighter Conference on Fort Benning, Georgia, observer/controllers from each of the three major centers shared what they’ve seen, both good and bad, in units they face off against in simulated combat.
MILITARY
Army Times

How COVID-19 lessons have helped the Army send weapons to Ukraine

WASHINGTON — The demand for weapons in Ukraine is not slowing down, and its impact on the U.S. Army is clear, given the fact that munitions are coming straight from the service’s stockpiles. Restocking the American ground force while continuing to help Ukraine’s fight off a Russian invasion...
MILITARY
Army Times

Does the Army ask soldiers to do too many surveys? Maybe, expert says

WASHINGTON — One key idea floating around the 2022 Association of the U.S. Army conference this year is the service’s across-the-board need to collect, analyze and take action on massive amounts of data, which lies at the core of its new “information advantage doctrine.”. But data doesn’t...
MILITARY
Army Times

New approach at West Point has cadets attacking future war problems

Wrestling with legal questions on how to use high-energy lasers to strike low-orbiting satellites. Designing and testing a hypersonic rocket test vehicle to cross the 100 kilometer line. These are key future warfare problems that need solutions. But it is not colonels or generals in the Pentagon or some underground...
WEST POINT, GA
Army Times

VA expands survivor benefits to include more same-sex couples

Some same-sex spouses of veterans who were previously ineligible for survivor benefits will now be able to receive the assistance payouts under policy changes announced by the Department of Veterans Affairs on Thursday. Officials said the move is designed to support same-sex couples who had been together for years but...
MILITARY
Army Times

US Army carefully folding Ukraine info into Project Convergence tests

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Army is incorporating observations gathered from the Russia-Ukraine war into its massive networking-and-technologies exercise known as Project Convergence, but is wary of drawing too many conclusions too soon. While “there’s already a few” things “that we are looking at, especially how does the threat operate,”...
MILITARY
Army Times

Senators confident defense budget work will finish this year

The chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee said he is confident that lawmakers will be able to finish work on the annual defense authorization bill by the end of the year, despite the long list of challenges to overcome between now and then. “We’ll get a bill done,” Sen....
CONGRESS & COURTS
Army Times

Brigade commanders face tougher tests during combat training rotations

WASHINGTON – Brigade commanders no longer have the luxury of time as they face the gauntlets that are combat training center rotations. To succeed, commanders will have to see outside their immediate area and drive their units to accomplish missions on a division or corps timeline. Brig. Gen. Curtis...
FORT IRWIN, CA
Army Times

How this Army officer found a work-life balance

Finding a healthy work-life balance is no small feat for any working parent, especially for those with a career in the military. Army Reserve Lt. Colonel Lisa Jaster candidly shared her experience navigating that difficult journey, in a conversation at the annual Association of the U.S. Army conference. “There’s no...
MILITARY
Army Times

Army streamlines how it gets gear to soldiers in the fight

WASHINGTON — The recent war in Ukraine, combined with last year’s Afghanistan evacuation and a host of other less headline-grabbing missions has given Army installations a sneak peek at what large-scale combat mobilizations will require. For a few years now, Army officials have cautioned that the ease with...
MILITARY
Army Times

The Army’s pre-boot camp boot camp is likely to expand

The Army is entering a new fiscal year with the active component likely understrength by about 10,000 soldiers amid a major recruiting crisis, but all hope isn’t lost for service officials as its headline initiative to address the shortfall continues to enjoy early success. The Future Soldier Preparatory Course...
JACKSON, SC
Army Times

Legal loophole: Some contracts skirt protections for service members

When a recruit joins the U.S. military, they have a lot of tasks to complete — paperwork and ID cards, physicals, boot camp, and training for their military occupational specialty — all responsibilities they accept as part of wearing the uniform. In return for accepting these responsibilities, and the sacrifices that come with them, our service members are rightfully afforded special federal statutory legal protections.
LAW
Army Times

As the Army pivots to battle peers, chemical, biological threats loom

For the first time since the beginning of the Iraq War, the threat of chemical, biological and nuclear attacks to military forces at home and abroad has triggered new thinking, new funding and a renewed focus on preparing troops from the Army. In July, Assistant Secretary of Defense for Nuclear,...
MILITARY
Army Times

North Korea fires another missile, flies planes near border

SEOUL, South Korea — North Korea early Friday launched a short-range ballistic missile toward its eastern waters and flew warplanes near the border with South Korea, the South’s military said, further raising animosities triggered by the North’s recent barrage of weapons tests. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of...
MILITARY
Army Times

That one time the US Navy torpedoed FDR

During World War II, the U.S. Navy almost achieved what the Axis powers could only dream of: killing President Franklin Delano Roosevelt. Commissioned on July 6, 1943, the USS William D. Porter, better known as the “Willie Dee,” garnered its namesake from a Civil War naval officer of the same name.
MILITARY

