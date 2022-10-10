Wayne Parker, age 70, of Lula, passed away on Thursday, October 13, 2022. Born on May 17, 1952, in Gainesville, he was a son of the late Vasco Parker and Reba Segers Parker. Parker retired from Windstream after 40 plus years. He enjoyed being the taxi for his grandchildren and would take them anywhere they wanted to go. He was a faithful cook at Get Real Ministries and was an avid outdoorsman. One of his favorite hobbies was hunting, and he especially enjoyed hunting trips to Colorado with his friends. Parker formed deep friendships that he maintained regardless of distance. These spanned from Colorado, to Florida, to Jamaica, and especially here at home.

LULA, GA ・ 17 HOURS AGO