Wayne Parker, age 70, of Lula
Wayne Parker, age 70, of Lula, passed away on Thursday, October 13, 2022. Born on May 17, 1952, in Gainesville, he was a son of the late Vasco Parker and Reba Segers Parker. Parker retired from Windstream after 40 plus years. He enjoyed being the taxi for his grandchildren and would take them anywhere they wanted to go. He was a faithful cook at Get Real Ministries and was an avid outdoorsman. One of his favorite hobbies was hunting, and he especially enjoyed hunting trips to Colorado with his friends. Parker formed deep friendships that he maintained regardless of distance. These spanned from Colorado, to Florida, to Jamaica, and especially here at home.
William V. Nickonovitz, “Bill” age 87
William V. Nickonovitz, “Bill”, passed away October 10, 2022, at age 87. Born in New York, Bill moved to Georgia after high school to attend Georgia Southern College where he met his wife, Ann, and later served in the army at Fort Benning. After a career as a mechanical drafting engineer, Bill returned to college and retired from Grady County Schools having taught at both South Side and East Side Schools. He was an avid cyclist, riding regularly with friends into his early 80’s, and enjoyed fishing any time he could get away.
Betty Ann Bleckley, age 76, of Cornelia
Betty Ann Bleckley, age 76, of Cornelia, Georgia went to her heavenly home on Wednesday, October 12, 2022. Mrs. Bleckley was born on November 9, 1945 in Franklin County, Georgia to the late Leland and Louise Patrick Moore. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 47 years, Doug Bleckley; sister, Frances Moore Anderson; and a nephew.
Ann Hubbuch Matthews, age 78, of Cornelia
Ann Hubbuch Matthews, age 78, of Cornelia, passed away on October 6th, 2022. Ann Matthews was born in 1944 in Birmingham, Alabama. Raised with her sister, Martha, in Florence, Alabama, Ann later obtained an English degree from The University of Alabama before spending some time in Washington, D.C. The greater part of Ann’s career was spent as secretary for C&S Bank in Atlanta. There she lived with her husband, David Matthews, and they raised their son, Benjamin. In 1996 Ann moved with her family to Cornelia, GA.
Frances Lorine England, Age 80 Clermont
Frances Lorine England, 80, of Clermont, Ga. died on Monday, October 10, 2022. A Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 p.m., on Thursday, October 13, 2022, at W. R. Strickland & Sons Chapel, Clermont, Ga. Reverend Tim Mitchell will officiate the service. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Georgia
If you happen to live in Georgia and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Georgia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
Cleveland Man Charged With Vandalism To A Place Of Worship
(Cleveland)- The White County Sheriff’s Office has charged a 52-year-old Cleveland man with Vandalism to a place of Worship and other charges. Captain Clay Hammond, with the White County Sheriff’s Office, said on October 2nd around 10:35 pm, deputies responded to the 100 block of Ray Palmer Road, in reference to a suspicious person.
Retiring Judge John Ott grateful for career in Newton, Walton counties
The entirety of Chief Superior Court Judge John Ott’s law career has taken place in Newton and Walton counties. And after 41 years — 32 years on the bench — Ott is hanging up his robe. On Oct. 1, Ott, 68, announced his retirement from the Alcovy Judicial Circuit in a letter to Gov. Brian Kemp, stating that Dec. 31, 2022 will be his last day on the job.
Breakfast In Helen GA | 11 Best Breakfast Places In Hellen GA
Helen, Georgia, is a small city widely known for its natural attractions, history, and food. It is a tale of two parts: one that attracts the crowds and another that has kept the history. One of its main attractions is the Bavarian-style building architecture that has been preserved and restored....
Debbie Collier's killer remains at large as family remembers slain Georgia woman
Debbie Collier, a slain Georgia real estate office manager whose killer remains at large, will be laid to rest in a private ceremony, her family announced.
High school football: Gerogia showdown between No. 8 Buford vs. No. 18 Mill Creek headlines MaxPreps Top 10 Games of the Week
The top-two high school football teams in Georgia face off Friday in the only MaxPreps Top 25 matchup as No. 8 Buford hosts No. 18 Mill Creek (Hoschton). Both are 6-0 and have the top two rated players in the Peach State for the Class of 2023 according to 247Sports composite rankings.
Local briefs: tax talk in Elberton, drive-by shooting in Gainesville
The Athens Downtown Development Authority meets this afternoon. It’s a 2 o’clock session in the Gameday Building on West Broad Street in downtown Athens. There is tax talk today in Elberton, with Elbert County Commissioners holding a joint session with the Bowman City Council to talk about sharing and dividing sales tax revenues. The meeting is set for 5:30 at the Elbert County Government Complex in Elberton.
‘Everybody’s protector:’ Girlfriend, sister of murdered football player say they want answers
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Two teenagers accused of murdering a high school football star arrived in a Gwinnett County jail this Monday. Elijah DeWitt was shot and killed outside the Dave & Buster’s at Sugarloaf Mill mall last week. The 18-year-old was a star player at Jefferson High...
Authorities find missing Gainesville man
Gainesville Police say they have safely located William Rafferty, 38, who was reported missing on Wednesday. Gainesville Police are searching for a critical missing adult. William Rafferty, 38, was last seen on Wednesday around 5:35 p.m. in the area of Atlanta Highway and West Park Drive. He was wearing a gray T-shirt, blue shorts, and no shoes.
Garage at Cherokee County home goes up in flames, no one hurt
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Investigators are trying to figure out how a garage at a Cherokee County home went up in flames. Crews were called to a home on Sky Lane Drive near Kellogg Creek Road just before 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts...
Tire Amnesty Day A Huge Success
(Cleveland)- The scrap tire amnesty day that White County conducted last Saturday was a huge success. Derick Canupp White County Public Works Director said, “ we collected 845 tires from communities across White County. These tires will be transported to a recycling facility that will convert them back into raw materials that will be used to produce other goods.”
NE Ga police blotter: Danielsville woman sentenced in Athens, Blairsville man killed near Clayton
The sentence has been handed down in the case of a Madison County woman who stole money from a church in Athens: 39 year-old Lacey Schubert of Danielsville will serve three years in prison, her punishment for embezzling $185 thousand dollars from Young Harris Methodist Church on Prince Avenue, where she had worked as a bookkeeper. Schubert entered a guilty plea earlier this month.
Family speaks out as GBI searches for woman missing since April in Barrow County
BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office searched a property this week in Winder in connection to a missing persons case. Cherish Brooke Rande, 38, was reported missing to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office by her mother on April 21....
Runaway Habersham teens missing for 3 weeks located in Asheville
Two Habersham County 16-year-olds who were missing for three weeks are back home, safe with their families. Joseph Attard of Cornelia and his girlfriend Dorothy Krei of Clarkesville were picked up by police in Asheville, North Carolina, Attard’s mom says. “They were in a group of homeless and street...
43-year-old Georgia woman dies in collision with semitruck in Forsyth County
A 43-year-old Cumming woman is dead after a collision last night with a semitruck in Forsyth County. The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office and Fire Department responded to the area of Georgia Highway 20 at the entrance of the Lakeland Plaza shopping center regarding a vehicle versus a semitruck collision that had occurred at about 9:30 p.m.
