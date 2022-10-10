ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

One injured after Whitehaven crash

By Autumn Scott
WREG
WREG
 3 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– One person is injured after a two-vehicle accident in Whitehaven Monday afternoon.

Police say officers responded to the accident at Winchester near McCorkle just before 1 p.m.

The victim was transported to Regional One in critical condition.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cys11_0iTUpunL00
Photo by Adam Itayem, WREG
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bFDE5_0iTUpunL00
Photo by Adam Itayem, WREG
Crash investigation causing delays on I-240 and S. Parkway

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area as they investigate at this time.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WREG

Adult, 2 children in hospital after Midtown crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Three people were sent to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Peabody and South McLean Thursday. Police said one vehicle hit a pole and another vehicle overturned. The cause of the crash is unknown at this time. Police initially stated that a woman was transported to Regional One in […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Pedestrian killed on Highway 385 at Hacks Cross

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A pedestrian is dead after they were hit by a vehicle on the highway in southeast Shelby County. According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, a pedestrian was hit around 11 p.m. Thursday on Highway 385 at Hacks Cross. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Highway 385 was shut down […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

One shot, one detained in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– One person is injured after a shooting in South Memphis Thursday afternoon. Memphis Police said officers responded to the shooting in the 1400 block of Clancy Street around 1:20 p.m. The victim was transported to Regional One in non-critical condition. Police have not said what led up to the shooting but one person […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Memphis, TN
Accidents
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
City
Winchester, TN
Local
Tennessee Accidents
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
actionnews5.com

Pole down, 3 in hospital after two-vehicle crash in Midtown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Three people are in the hospital, including two minors, after a crash on Peabody Avenue and South McLean Boulevard, police say. All three are in non-critical condition, police say. Police say that one car struck a pole, and the other car overturned. Police ask that drivers...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man charged in Hickory Hill gas station shootout

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is facing charges after a shootout at a gas station in Hickory Hill. Jadon Robinson, 20, is facing reckless endangerment and vandalism charges.   Memphis Police say shots were fired at the BP gas station on Riverdale Road near East Raines Road on August 9. According to police, a […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Wreg Photo#I 240#S Parkway Police#Nexstar Media Inc
WREG

One injured in Midtown shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man was critically injured in a shooting in Midtown Tuesday. Memphis Police say officers responded to a shooting in the 900 block of Melrose. The victim was transported to Regional One. Police have not provided any suspect information at this time. If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

VIDEO: Suspect running from shooting in broad daylight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police have released a video they hope will help them will help identify the man responsible for a shooting in a North Memphis neighborhood. MPD has not identified the victim but said they got into a fight with the suspect right before the shooting in the 1600 block of Oakwood Monday afternoon. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Deadly motorcycle accident shuts down Stateline Road

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A motorcyclist has died after a multi-vehicle accident in Shelby County. Shelby County deputies responded to the crash at 7:15 a.m. at Stateline Road and Berryman Dr in southeast Shelby County near Hacks Cross. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. SCSO has shut down Stateline Road in both directions as […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WREG

Two firefighters injured after lightning strike starts apartment fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Two Memphis firefighters are injured after an apartment fire Wednesday afternoon at the Trinity Lakes Apartments off Germantown Parkway near Cordova Road. According to the Memphis Fire Department, the fire was started by a lightning strike at the complex. Ten units were damaged. One firefighter was transported...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man arrested after dead dog found in backyard

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been arrested after a dead dog was reportedly found in his backyard. James Alexander, 46, has been charged with two counts of aggravated cruelty to animals. According to Memphis Police, an animal control officer responded to a complaint at a home on East Mallory Avenue at around 5:12 p.m. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Crash kills woman, injures mom passing through Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– A Georgia woman passing through Memphis was killed, and her mother was injured when a speeding driver plowed into their moving truck, causing it to overturn. Relatives said Mayi Kelley, 21, was killed, and Laurel Phoenix, 54, was transported to the Regional One Medical Center after they were broadsided by the driver […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Person critical after crash on Winchester Rd.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One person was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after a crash Monday afternoon. The crash happened on Winchester Road near the intersection of McCorkle Road. Two vehicles were involved. There’s no word on what caused the crash.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One injured in North Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– One person was critically injured in a shooting in North Memphis Monday. Police say officers responded to the shooting in the area of Oakwood Street near Heard Avenue at 1:34 p.m. The victim was transported to Regional One in critical condition. Police say there is no suspect information at this time. If you […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

WREG

46K+
Followers
12K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy