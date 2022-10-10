One injured after Whitehaven crash
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– One person is injured after a two-vehicle accident in Whitehaven Monday afternoon.
Police say officers responded to the accident at Winchester near McCorkle just before 1 p.m.
The victim was transported to Regional One in critical condition.Crash investigation causing delays on I-240 and S. Parkway
Police are asking drivers to avoid the area as they investigate at this time.
