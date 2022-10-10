ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

Comments / 0

Related
clarksvillenow.com

Roger Bowman

Roger E. Bowman, age 70, of Clarksville, TN, passed away on October 11, 2022. Roger was a “Jack-of-all-trades” but mostly painted. He lived and worked all over the United States. Roger loved rock and roll music and his caretakers at Avalon Hospice.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Martha Marie Robold

Martha Marie Robold, age 91, of Clarksville, passed away on Wednesday, October 12, 2022. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with her grandson Rev. Nathan Chester and Rev. Terrell Marcom officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

APSU’s McLean Fahnestock awarded 2022 Current Art Fund Grant

CLARKSVILLE, TN – McLean Fahnestock, Austin Peay State University associate professor of art, was one of only nine Tennessee artists recently awarded a 2022 Current Art Fund Grant. Fahnestock works in digital and immersive media. She will embark on a project that will use augmented reality to tell the story of four of the towns relocated during the construction of the TVA dams.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

John W. Kraeske

John W. Kraeske, age 91, of Clarksville, TN, passed away Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at Tennova Medical Center. John was born November 28, 1931, in Clarksville, TN to the late Anthony J. Kraeske and Ellen Marie McNulty Kraeske. After Honorable service to the United States Navy, John continued to serve...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Madison, TN
Clarksville, TN
Obituaries
City
Clarksville, TN
Tennessee State
Tennessee Obituaries
City
Nashville, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Joyce Berg

Joyce W. Berg, 89, of Clarksville, TN, passed away on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, peacefully in her home. She was born February 8, 1932, in Akron, Ohio to the late Homer and Bessie (Irwin) Wylie. Joyce married Wayne L. Berg on December 21, 1952, in Akron, OH and he preceded her in death on Father’s Day, Sunday, June 18, 2017.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Billie Joyce Singleton

Billie Joyce Singleton, age 85, of Clarksville, TN passed peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at her home. Billie is the daughter of the late Rodney Harness and Pauline Brewer Harness. She is also preceded in death by her brothers, Darrel Harness and Ronnie Harness; sisters, Dorothy Ewing and Carol Backe.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Friends of the Library plans Fall Used Book Sale

CLARKSVILLE, TN – The Friends of the Library Fall Used Book Sale will be held at the Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library Oct. 27-30. The opening night will be a Friends-only preview on Thursday, Oct. 27, from 4-7 p.m. Anyone may join the Friends of the Library for $5 at the door. The book sale will be open to the public on Friday, Oct. 28, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 29th from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., and Sunday, Oct. 30, from 1-4 p.m.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Centennial Medical Center
clarksvillenow.com

450-gallon native aquarium coming to Wade Bourne Nature Center at Rotary Park

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A local park will soon be swimming with life and educational content for all visitors to enjoy. Plans are in motion for the construction of a native aquarium for the exhibit area of the Wade Bourne Nature Center in Rotary Park, according to the Montgomery County Parks & Recreation Department.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Mayor Wes Golden endorses Tommy Vallejos for state representative | OPINION

Clarksville Now publishes opinion pieces representing both sides of a variety of topics. Opinions presented do not necessarily reflect those of the newsroom or management. To join the conversation, email your opinion piece to news@clarksvillenow.com. Contributed commentary by Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden endorsing Tommy Vallejos:. I am proud to...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Theresa Ann Ott

Theresa “Oma” Ann Ott, 62, transitioned peacefully on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, surrounded by her family. Theresa was born August 10, 1960, in Ft. Campbell, Kentucky to Anthony and Zenta Stefko. Theresa was one of ten children and spoke often of their adventures growing up. She graduated from Northwest High School. Theresa had recently retired and enjoyed spending time with her partner Mark and her family. Theresa is survived by her mother, Zenta Damico; her partner, Mark Watson; her children, Frank (Carolann) Elrod, Jr., Cindy (Josh) Meyer, and Cody Grisham; grandchildren M’Kenzie, Mason, Addie, Lou, and Ava; her brothers, Tony (Diane) Stefko, Erick (Paula) Stefko, Mike (Deidre) Stefko, Raymond (Connie) Stefko, and Robert Stefko; her sisters, Tilly (Don) Shrader, Katherine (Norman) Dewein, Monica (Victor) Robinson, Jane (Danny) Cisneros; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Anthony Stefko and her husband, Lane Ott.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Put on your goggles for Experiment Week at Nature Center | VIDEO

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Children and parents alike are encouraged to put on their goggles and roll up their sleeves at Montgomery County Parks and Recreation for the first-ever Experiment Week. “The goal of this is just to get kids involved, let their minds expand, and realize there...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
India
NewsBreak
Obituaries
clarksvillenow.com

Beer-n-Braut 5K run for veteran organizations coming up this month

CLARKSVILLE, TN – As Veterans Day approaches, Star-Spangled Brewing Co. has organized a charity run, the Beer N Braut 5K, for two veteran organizations in the Clarksville area, sponsored by Bell Textron. This event will give everyone the chance to show their support for the Chapter 38 Special Forces...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Weekend top picks: Rocky Horror, Cemetery Walking Tour, Power of Words

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Halloween fun is starting this weekend, with the opening of Rocky Horror, plus a cemetery tour. Rocky Horror Show: A loving homage to cult-classic, sci-fi film and horror genres with an irresistible rock ‘n’ roll score, “The Rocky Horror Show” is back at the Roxy Regional Theatre, 100 Franklin St. Tickets are $35, adults only. Shows will be Oct. 13-29 on Thursdays at 7 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

APSU baseball team visits 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment

CLARKSVILLE, TN – The Austin Peay State University Govs Baseball team recently visited the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment at Fort Campbell. The Sept. 28 visit helped foster a special relationship between the two groups since the COVID pandemic previously prevented public visits. “I was wanting the guys to...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Mayor Joe Pitts prioritizes children, support for public schools | OPINION

Clarksville Now publishes opinion pieces representing both sides of a variety of topics. Opinions presented do not necessarily reflect those of the newsroom or management. To join the conversation, email your opinion piece to news@clarksvillenow.com. Contributed commentary endorsing Mayor Joe Pitts from Constance Brown, president of the CMCEA:. The Clarksville-Montgomery...
CLARKSVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy