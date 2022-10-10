Theresa “Oma” Ann Ott, 62, transitioned peacefully on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, surrounded by her family. Theresa was born August 10, 1960, in Ft. Campbell, Kentucky to Anthony and Zenta Stefko. Theresa was one of ten children and spoke often of their adventures growing up. She graduated from Northwest High School. Theresa had recently retired and enjoyed spending time with her partner Mark and her family. Theresa is survived by her mother, Zenta Damico; her partner, Mark Watson; her children, Frank (Carolann) Elrod, Jr., Cindy (Josh) Meyer, and Cody Grisham; grandchildren M’Kenzie, Mason, Addie, Lou, and Ava; her brothers, Tony (Diane) Stefko, Erick (Paula) Stefko, Mike (Deidre) Stefko, Raymond (Connie) Stefko, and Robert Stefko; her sisters, Tilly (Don) Shrader, Katherine (Norman) Dewein, Monica (Victor) Robinson, Jane (Danny) Cisneros; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Anthony Stefko and her husband, Lane Ott.

