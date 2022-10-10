ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galveston, TX

cruiseindustrynews.com

New Royal Caribbean Galveston Cruise Terminal to Be Zero-Energy Facility

Royal Caribbean Group's new Galveston terminal, which is opening Nov. 9, will be the first cruise terminal to generate 100% of its needed energy through on-site solar panels. This makes the terminal, which will be used by the company's Royal Caribbean International brand, the first LEED Zero Energy facility in the world, according to a press statement.
GALVESTON, TX
houstoniamag.com

Still Standing: An Inside Look Into Galveston’s Historic Homes

These houses date back to the 1800s and offer a glimpse into the island’s affluent past. Before Galveston became known as a beach town filled with tourists and souvenir shops, it was an island where immigrants from around the world planted their roots. There were no snow cone stands parked on the Seawall or bicyclists riding down the sidewalk; instead, the island was the site of Civil War battles and for a time was recognized as one of the wealthiest cities in the country.
GALVESTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Haunted houses in Houston: Where to get the best Halloween scare

HOUSTON - Spooky season means pumpkins, haunts, and all types of horrors. However, it also means going out and giving yourself a good scare at a haunted house. Haunted houses can have ghosts and ghouls alike. They also have zombies, chainsaws, killer clowns, and things beyond your imagination. THINGS TO...
HOUSTON, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

Houston ranks second in residents behind on rent in U.S. according to survey

Houston ranked second in metro areas in the number of people behind on paying rent, according to a new report. According to MyEListing.com, about 21% of Houston-area residents are behind on rent, which is a drop from 2021 and 2020; both years indicated 23% of residents were behind. The commercial real estate listing site said the data was provided by the U.S. Census Bureau.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

50 Cent named Grand Marshal of 73rd annual H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade

HOUSTON – Mayor Sylvester Turner announced the details of the 73rd annual H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday. The parade’s 2022 Grand Marshal Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson along with Mayor Turner, honored guest 2021 Grand Marshal, Dr. Peter Hotez, and H-E-B will lead the parade on the iconic Tom Turkey float.
HOUSTON, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

Katy, Spring, The Woodlands sinking at substantial rate, expert says

Pockets of the Houston region, particularly in the city’s northern suburbs, are sinking at a substantial rate according to a University of Houston analysis on subsidence conducted over a four-year period. Thousands of oil and water wells, both active and inactive, were analyzed to determine the locations and severity...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
thekatynews.com

Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences is Requesting The Public’s Assistance In Locating Next Of Kin For The Following Deceased Individuals

DONALD LEE HALL – White Male, 64 years: Mr. Hall died in the 8000 block of Dunlap Street in Houston, TX on 08/28/2022. Please call the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 832-927-5000 and refer to case ML22-3628. (https://www.namus.gov/UnclaimedPersons/Case#/95275) PHILLIP GONZALEZ, JR. – White Male, 71 years: Mr....
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
papercitymag.com

Houston’s Long-Awaited Theatre District Food Hall Is Finally Opening — Your Lyric Market Guide

Poised by the Lyric Garage which hosts an array of art installations, you'll find the new Houston food hall dubbed Lyric Market. After many fits and starts, the long-awaited Lyric Market food hall is set to open this Thursday, October 13 in Houston’s Theatre District downtown. The food hall was created in conjunction with Hospitality HQ, a consulting and management group.
HOUSTON, TX
Eater

9 Things to Know About Kirby Ice House in the Woodlands, Home to Texas’s Longest Bar

Houston drinking institution Kirby Ice House opened its third outpost in the Woodlands on September 27, and this regional watering hole is seemingly looking to break some records. Located at 1700 Lake Robbins Drive, the establishment features a bar that spans 141 feet — beating out the length of its sister location in the Memorial/Spring Branch area by nearly 20 feet and thus taking the title of the longest bar in Texas, per a release.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
iheart.com

Whataburger's New Burger: Details Leak Ahead Of Houston Launch

The Lone Star State's favorite burger chain just dropped a new breakfast item and a new shake flavor, but they've got at least one more new menu item up their sleeve and it sounds perfect for fall. The Whataburger Chili Cheese Burger is coming. In fact, it's already out at certain Central Texas locations.
HOUSTON, TX

