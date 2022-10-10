Read full article on original website
cruiseindustrynews.com
New Royal Caribbean Galveston Cruise Terminal to Be Zero-Energy Facility
Royal Caribbean Group's new Galveston terminal, which is opening Nov. 9, will be the first cruise terminal to generate 100% of its needed energy through on-site solar panels. This makes the terminal, which will be used by the company's Royal Caribbean International brand, the first LEED Zero Energy facility in the world, according to a press statement.
houstoniamag.com
Still Standing: An Inside Look Into Galveston’s Historic Homes
These houses date back to the 1800s and offer a glimpse into the island’s affluent past. Before Galveston became known as a beach town filled with tourists and souvenir shops, it was an island where immigrants from around the world planted their roots. There were no snow cone stands parked on the Seawall or bicyclists riding down the sidewalk; instead, the island was the site of Civil War battles and for a time was recognized as one of the wealthiest cities in the country.
fox26houston.com
Haunted houses in Houston: Where to get the best Halloween scare
HOUSTON - Spooky season means pumpkins, haunts, and all types of horrors. However, it also means going out and giving yourself a good scare at a haunted house. Haunted houses can have ghosts and ghouls alike. They also have zombies, chainsaws, killer clowns, and things beyond your imagination. THINGS TO...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Houston ranks second in residents behind on rent in U.S. according to survey
Houston ranked second in metro areas in the number of people behind on paying rent, according to a new report. According to MyEListing.com, about 21% of Houston-area residents are behind on rent, which is a drop from 2021 and 2020; both years indicated 23% of residents were behind. The commercial real estate listing site said the data was provided by the U.S. Census Bureau.
Eater
Houston’s Largest Japanese Festival Returns in November With More Than 30 Food Vendors
Houston’s Tokyo Night Festival, one of the country’s largest celebrations of Japanese culture and community, will return to the city this November, with a two-day showcase of more than 30 food and drink vendors that will serve up their interpretations of Japanese cuisine. Featured restaurants and food and...
Click2Houston.com
50 Cent named Grand Marshal of 73rd annual H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade
HOUSTON – Mayor Sylvester Turner announced the details of the 73rd annual H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday. The parade’s 2022 Grand Marshal Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson along with Mayor Turner, honored guest 2021 Grand Marshal, Dr. Peter Hotez, and H-E-B will lead the parade on the iconic Tom Turkey float.
Click2Houston.com
It happened here: See spots in Houston where notorious crimes occurred, remembering the darkness that endures
HOUSTON – Houston has its share of modern-day crimes that we’ll always remember, but if you reach back into so-called simpler times, the same bizarre cruelty surfaces, from a child torturer in the Heights to a serial killer dumping women onto a desolate League City field. It tragically really happened here.
Click2Houston.com
‘People are frustrated’: Proposal unveiled to provide relief from stalled trains in Houston
HOUSTON – A proposed plan could offer some Fifth Ward residents some relief, as stalled trains have become a major nuisance and sparked safety concerns. City of Houston leaders, who toured the area with federal officials Wednesday, hope to stop a merger that would worsen the problem. At the...
Click2Houston.com
Toys ‘R’ Us returns with 8 Houston-area locations; Where to find the beloved childhood chain 🦒
HOUSTON – We are living in the age of reboots and remakes – anything can get a second chance and stores are included! Toys ‘R’ Us is now open in 25 Macy’s stores across Texas, eight of which can be found in the Houston area.
fox26houston.com
Things to do in Houston this weekend, October 14 - 16: Events, festivals, concerts & more
HOUSTON - Head out into Houston and beyond this weekend for fall festivals, Halloween fun, live music and more. Here's a look at just some of the things to do in the Houston area this weekend!. Conroe Catfish Cajun Festival. The Conroe Cajun Catfish Festival is back for its 33rd...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Katy, Spring, The Woodlands sinking at substantial rate, expert says
Pockets of the Houston region, particularly in the city’s northern suburbs, are sinking at a substantial rate according to a University of Houston analysis on subsidence conducted over a four-year period. Thousands of oil and water wells, both active and inactive, were analyzed to determine the locations and severity...
thekatynews.com
Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences is Requesting The Public’s Assistance In Locating Next Of Kin For The Following Deceased Individuals
DONALD LEE HALL – White Male, 64 years: Mr. Hall died in the 8000 block of Dunlap Street in Houston, TX on 08/28/2022. Please call the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 832-927-5000 and refer to case ML22-3628. (https://www.namus.gov/UnclaimedPersons/Case#/95275) PHILLIP GONZALEZ, JR. – White Male, 71 years: Mr....
4 Texas restaurants ranked in top 25 best in America in 2022: report
When it comes to eating lunch or any meal for that matter, you could make a sandwich at home, or heat up a frozen section meal, but there's nothing quite like heading out to eat some top-notch restaurant-quality food.
Texas oil billionaires invest big in Lina Hidalgo's challenger
Oil magnates Tim Dunn and Farris Wilks have Alexandra del Moral Mealer's biggest funders.
papercitymag.com
Houston’s Long-Awaited Theatre District Food Hall Is Finally Opening — Your Lyric Market Guide
Poised by the Lyric Garage which hosts an array of art installations, you'll find the new Houston food hall dubbed Lyric Market. After many fits and starts, the long-awaited Lyric Market food hall is set to open this Thursday, October 13 in Houston’s Theatre District downtown. The food hall was created in conjunction with Hospitality HQ, a consulting and management group.
Eater
9 Things to Know About Kirby Ice House in the Woodlands, Home to Texas’s Longest Bar
Houston drinking institution Kirby Ice House opened its third outpost in the Woodlands on September 27, and this regional watering hole is seemingly looking to break some records. Located at 1700 Lake Robbins Drive, the establishment features a bar that spans 141 feet — beating out the length of its sister location in the Memorial/Spring Branch area by nearly 20 feet and thus taking the title of the longest bar in Texas, per a release.
A 1930s River Oaks home paved the way for this iconic Houston restaurant group
Houston's Backstreet Cafe has hosted thousands of diners, but was once occupied by single family.
iheart.com
Whataburger's New Burger: Details Leak Ahead Of Houston Launch
The Lone Star State's favorite burger chain just dropped a new breakfast item and a new shake flavor, but they've got at least one more new menu item up their sleeve and it sounds perfect for fall. The Whataburger Chili Cheese Burger is coming. In fact, it's already out at certain Central Texas locations.
Latino vs. Hispanic: Experts explain the difference between these umbrella terms
"One of the things is assuming everybody is Mexican, that everybody who has a Spanish-sounding last name is of Mexican heritage. And that has its problems," Dr. Sisk said.
tiremeetsroad.com
Ferrari 458 owned by Houston law firm that specializes in auto accidents crashes into wall at Sugar Land car show
Sometimes the comedy writes itself. The driver of a Ferrari 458 owned by the Houston-based law firm “The Hadi Law Firm” was filmed by several witnesses accelerating, jumping a curb, and crashing into an embankment as the exotic car exited a car show at the Sugar Land Town Center.
