The last time we saw Sergio Garcia at the Ryder Cup, the Spaniard earned three points for Team Europe at Whistling Straits in 2018. Fans didn’t know it at the time, but that week in Wisconsin may end up as Garcia’s last time representing the Europeans in the biennial bash against the Americans. The 42-year-old would have most likely been a captain’s pick at best for the 2023 Ryder Cup in Italy, but the event’s all-time points leader would have undoubtedly been a future captain — that is until he joined LIV Golf.

GOLF ・ 1 DAY AGO