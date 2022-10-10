Read full article on original website
rhinotimes.com
Post-Pandemic County Elections Are Still Complicated Affairs
When Charlie Collicutt became the director of the Guilford County Board of Elections, there was no way he could know what he was getting into – namely, that he’d need to hold elections in the middle of a pandemic and also at a time when a large number of people wouldn’t trust the outcomes.
elonnewsnetwork.com
Leonard Harrison drops out of ABSS Board of Education race
Leonard Harrison, one of six candidates running for a seat on the Alamance-Burlington School System Board of Education, dropped out of the race during the Oct. 11 ABSS Board of Education candidate forum. The forum, cosponsored by Elon University, was moderated by Ann Bullock, dean of the Jo Watts William School of Education.
rhinotimes.com
Guilford State House Candidate Tops List For Criminal Charges
The Raleigh News & Observer reported on Monday, Oct. 10 on the results of running criminal background checks on more than 300 candidates running in the Nov. 8 election, including all state House and state Senate candidates. A Guilford County candidate for state representative was right at the top of...
rhinotimes.com
Pallet Shelter Vote Raises Unanswered Questions About Project
Details on the proposed project to provide temporary housing for the homeless are few and far between. At a special meeting on Monday, Oct. 10, the City Council voted 7-1 to allocate $535,000 to purchase 40 pallet houses for “The Doorway Project” to provide temporary housing for the homeless.
WBTV
Salisbury physician, former congressional candidate and RNC Committeewoman for NC has passed away
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A familiar face at both the local and national political level on behalf of North Carolina has passed away. Dr. Ada Fisher, a former Salisbury physician, was 74. “Dr. Ada Fisher was an incredible woman and an NCGOP institution who fought harder than anyone to support...
Most significant increase in Social Security benefits since 1980s is on the way
GREENSBORO, N.C. — These days everything costs more. Housing prices are up 6 percent from last year. Food is up 11 percent. Electricity costs 15 percent. It's hard to make the ends meet especially when you're on a fixed income like social security. To help with that, social security is announcing the largest cost of living adjustment since the 1980s at 8.7 percent.
Former Winston-Salem alderman gets special proclamation for 105th birthday
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — It was a packed house to celebrate a birthday milestone few live to see. Former Winston-Salem alderman Dr. Virginia K. Newell turned 105 years old. The City of Winston-Salem hosted a birthday celebration at Salem Lake Marina. In 1977, Dr. Newell became one of the first African American women elected as […]
mebaneenterprise.com
Mebane native advocates for the 'little guy'
When Tyson Fearrington reached early retirement age, he was working one job. About a decade later, Fearrington officially has three jobs, fortunately by choice, including serving as chairman for Caramore Community Inc. “I love what I do,” he said. “It energizes me and it keeps me mentally challenged. I don’t...
rhinotimes.com
County’s Health Services Getting A Lot More Mobile
For just over a century, people with health needs have been coming to the Guilford County Health Department. It was the first county health department in North Carolina and the second in the United States. While some things have remained the same since 1911, now, in late 2022, the department is taking vaccines, exams, clinics, education events and other services out into the public thanks to three mobile medical units designed to serve residents in their communities.
rhinotimes.com
Health Department Attempts To Fill Void Of Former East Greensboro Clinic
Guilford County’s former Evans-Blount Clinic was established by Guilford County government and its partners in 2010 to provide low-cost medical care to residents in East Greensboro. While the clinic is no longer offering those services, county health officials are trying to get the word out to the public that...
rhinotimes.com
The Garbage Roll Back Fines Are Back
On Nov. 1, the $25 fine for taking your garbage can to the street too early, or leaving it out on the street too long, is scheduled to go into effect. The $25 fine included in the City of Greensboro 2022-2023 budget was to go into effect on July 1. However, after the City Council learned of the new fine in July, the implementation of the new source of revenue for the city was postponed for 120 days.
WXII 12
Guilford County to revisit mask policy
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — The Guilford County Schools Board of Education Policy Committee is asking the public to comment on a revised mask policy. Watch more headlines in the video above. The proposed policy (voted forward on Thursday) would make wearing a face covering optional for students and staff...
Controversial development proposal in Jamestown postponed after community concerns
JAMESTOWN, N.C. (WGHP) – The Jamestown Town Council unanimously agreed to postpone its decision on a controversial development proposal. It was standing room only in the Jamestown Civic Center as town leaders heard from the town planner, developer and residents concerned about the proposal on Tuesday. Representatives from D.R. Horton, the largest homebuilder in the United […]
New 'pallet shelters' for homeless individuals coming to Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro City Council has approved the purchase of temporary pallet shelters to help those experiencing homelessness during the winter months. The shelters are approximately 64 square feet in size and will feature two single beds and heat source. There will also be a mobile bathroom on-site, along with case management and overnight security.
rhinotimes.com
Deputies Hope To Stay Dry When Shooting At Cardboard Bad Guys
In addition to building a brand new Sheriff’s Department administrative building in downtown Greensboro, Guilford County government is also sprucing up the department’s other facilities. The county recently sent out a request for bids to fix up the parking lot in the department’s District 3 office in Jamestown,...
rhinotimes.com
City Council Considering Down Payment Assistance For City Employees
One of the items the Greensboro City Council is discussing at the “strategy session” on Thursday, Oct. 13 is a city employee mortgage and rent assistance program. Making Ownership Viable for Employees (MOVE), which is being proposed by the 2022 Leadership Edge Cohort, is to provide up to $15,000 of down payment assistance and up to $7,500 in rental assistance to eligible city employees.
2 Alamance County school resource officers assigned to protect same schools they went to as students
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — It was the luck of the cards that brought Officer Dylan Rose and Officer Ashlee Richmond back to the very schools they left a decade ago to take up the role of protectors of the past and the future. Office Rose graduated from Williams High School in 2010, while […]
wiareport.com
Tonya Smith-Jackson Named Provost at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University
Tonya Smith-Jackson has been appointed provost and executive vice chancellor of academic affairs at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University in Greensboro. She has served in the post on an interim basis since the beginning of the year. “Dr. Smith-Jackson has demonstrated her commitment to excellence in every aspect...
alamancenews.com
Is slaughterhouse being planned for rural site? What regulations does county have?
QUESTION: What, if anything, can Alamance County do to regulate a small slaughtering plant that has been proposed near the intersection of Jim Minor and Freshwater roads? Will this business include some sort of “lagoon” to hold animal waste? Will the county be able to control the traffic, odor, and noise from this enterprise – even in the absence of countywide zoning?
newsoforange.com
Local lineman to compete in international event
When weather events, like Hurricane Ian, blow though the area leaving thousands in the dark, one group of professionals is immediately thrust into the spotlight: Lineworkers. You’ll see the Duke Energy trucks weaving through debris to get close to areas needing repairs; the bucket trucks extend with foul-weather heroes, diligently, skillfully, and safely working to restore power.
