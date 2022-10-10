Read full article on original website
everettpost.com
This Saturday, October 15th is Orca Recovery Day, 2022
All of us in Washington, especially the North Sound communities, love our Orcas. They call the Salish Sea home. We’ve all encountered them while boating, kayaking, or canoeing, or even at a distance from shore. They are a gorgeous sight, and they are endangered. There are many reasons for...
everettpost.com
Naval Station Everett on Lockdown
This morning a suspicious package was located at the base. Emergency response in under way. All staff are under orders to shelter in place, and all gates are closed, and the base is on lockdown. Check our Facebook for updates and we will provide updates here as soon as they become available.
