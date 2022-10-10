Read full article on original website
Centre Daily
Former Bengals First Round Pick Requests Trade Less Than Two Seasons After Signing With Commanders
CINCINNATI — Former Bengals cornerback William Jackson III wants out of Washington less than two seasons after signing with the Commanders in free agency according to NFL Network. Ian Rapoport, Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero broke the news on Thursday morning. "Sources say the former big-ticket free agent cornerback...
Centre Daily
Bengals Bringing Back Familiar Face on Practice Squad
CINCINNATI — Defensive end Khalid Kareem cleared waivers and is signing with the Bengals practice squad according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The former fifth-round pick was released by the team on Tuesday. The team was hopeful that he would stick around on the practice squad. Kareem was...
Centre Daily
Bears and Commanders: Who Wins and Why
The Bears and Washington Commanders have impressed no one this season, although Matt Eberflus' team has understandably displayed more upside. A team in the first year of a rebuild always has the future on its side and coach Ron Rivera's Commanders are three seasons into this mess without much progress.
Centre Daily
Taysom Hill Receives Second Week-5 Honor
Taysom Hill, the reigning Week 5 NFC offensive player, received a second honor on Wednesday after fans voted him the FedEx Ground player of the week. He won the award over Los Angeles Chargers RB Austin Ekeler and Cleveland Browns RB Nick Chubb. View the original article to see embedded...
Centre Daily
Ravens-Giants First Injury Report
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens and Giants released their first injury report heading into their Week 6 game. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Centre Daily
Saints Bring Funk to New Orleans
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport first reported that the New Orleans Saints have signed RB Jake Funk to their practice squad on Wednesday evening. Funk is in his second NFL season and joins veteran RB Jordan Howard, signed earlier on Wednesday, as practice squad additions. The 24-year-old Funk had previously played...
Centre Daily
Dallas Goedert Enjoying His Time in Space
PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles are doing a good job getting the ball to Dallas Goedert in space this season. Goedert has more space to operate because of the attention being given to the Eagles’ three Batmen – DeVonta Smith, A.J. Brown, and Quez Watkins?. “Any time you have...
Centre Daily
Cowboys Micah Parsons: ‘No Question,’ ‘No Beef’ with Eagles: Injury Update from Inside Practice
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons - a native of Harrisburg, Pa. - is set to head back to his home state Sunday night for a divisional bout with the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles. The 123rd edition of the headed rivalry brings with it some heavy stakes, as Dallas aims for 5-1 and potentially first place in the NFC East.
NFL commentator Troy Aikman apologizes following ‘take the dresses off’ remark
In a broadcast Monday night, the commentator criticized the National Football League for treating quarterbacks too softly. But his word choice sparked outrage on social media, with many calling the comment sexist. During a Dallas, Texas radio appearance Thursday, the Hall of Famer apologized for his remarks, calling them “dumb.”...
NFL・
Centre Daily
Houston Texans RB Dameon Pierce’s Philosophy? ‘Just Get Yards After Contact’
Houston Texans running back Dameon Pierce has burst onto the scene over his last two games, recording over half of 412 rushing yards. Against the Los Angeles Chargers and Jacksonville Jaguars, Pierce has recorded 230 rushing yards and two touchdowns, averaging an impressive 5.75 yards per carry. After a slow start as he was eased into the transition from college to the NFL, Pierce has shown that he's capable of being the Texans' lead back.
Centre Daily
Commanders vs. Bears: Live Updates, Drive-by-Drive Coverage, Highlights
The Washington Commanders (1-4) hope to snap a four-game losing streak on Thursday Night Football as they face the Chicago Bears (2-3). The Commanders are rolling out rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. for his first career start and he is expected to get a considerable amount of carries tonight.
Centre Daily
Texans Coach Lovie Smith: Bye Week Comes at ‘Perfect Time,’ Explains Why
The Houston Texans are one of four teams on a bye for Week 6, joining the Tennessee Titans, Las Vegas Raiders, and Detroit Lions. It's the first week that teams are designated to take their assigned annual week off from in-season play. Luckily for the Texans (1-3-1), they picked up...
Centre Daily
WATCH: Commanders RB Brian Robinson Jr. Scores 1st NFL TD
Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. is celebrating his first career NFL touchdown in tonight's game against the Chicago Bears. Robinson scored from a yard out after the special teams came through with a huge takeaway following fellow rookie Velus Jones Jr. muffing the punt. Here's a look at...
Centre Daily
Barry Promises More Aggressive Approach in Secondary
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Joe Barry brought something back from London that didn’t require a trip through Customs. A change in defensive tactics. Barry’s talented defense had been exposed as a passive, underperforming unit during a 27-22 loss to the New York Giants...
Centre Daily
‘Clueless!’: Falcons DT Grady Jarrett Speaks on Tom Brady Penalty, Kick for First Time
The biggest storyline out of the Atlanta Falcons' 21-15 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Sunday was the controversial roughing the passer penalty called on Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett. On 3rd-and-5 with three minutes to play, Jarrett performed what appeared to be a routine sack on Buccaneers quarterback...
Centre Daily
Commanders Coach Ron Rivera Gets Emotional With Media after Win at Bears
CHICAGO - There's a cooldown period afforded to teams like the Washington Commanders following NFL games. A lot of times, that period is used for coaches and team captains to address their teams following the action, but it also gives all involved a chance to prepare for what's coming next.
Centre Daily
Frank Reich Reveals Colts’ Plan at Left Tackle Moving Forward
Left tackle is arguably the most important position along the offensive line. It protects the blindside of right-handed quarterbacks and is generally tasked with guarding the opposing team’s best pass rusher. Left tackles are generally the highest-paid players on the offensive line because of the importance of their job.
Centre Daily
Two more NBA Blue Devils get waived
And then there were 26. Duke basketball peaked this week with 29 former players on active NBA contracts. But a few of those professional Blue Devils held Exhibit 10 deals — essentially bodies to fill teams' 20-man preseason rosters — and were far from locks to land on a 15-man roster when the regular season gets underway next week.
NBA・
