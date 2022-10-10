ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beach Park, IL

fox32chicago.com

2 injured, 1 fatally, in high-speed Naperville car crash: police

CHICAGO - Two men were injured, one fatally, in a car crash in Naperville early Thursday morning. Naperville police say a black 2016 Audi A6 was traveling at a high rate of speed eastbound on Commons Road near Conestoga Road when it left the roadway and struck a tree at about 4:19 a.m.
NAPERVILLE, IL
CBS News

Man dies in 2-vehicle crash in Beach Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Lake County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash that left one man dead in Beach Park Monday afternoon. Sheriff's deputies responded to Sheridan Road and West Howard Street around 1:15 p.m. for a traffic crash with injuries. Upon arrival, deputies located two cars with heavy damage.
BEACH PARK, IL
wlip.com

One Person Dead in Early Thursday Shooting in Kenosha

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha Police are investigating an early morning homicide Thursday. It happened in the 6300 block of 24th Avenue around 2 AM. A 40 year man suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to the hospital where he died of his injuries. Police say this was not a...
KENOSHA, WI
wlip.com

Lake Forest High School Students Face Charges After Bullet, Graffiti Incidents

(Lake Forest, IL) Several Lake Forest High School students could soon face charges over a pair of incidents at the campus. Police say one student will likely face charges after an unspent bullet was found in a hallway on October 6th. As many as three students could face charges over threatening graffiti found inside the school two days later. The expected charges have not been detailed, but the suspect students are all being referred into juvenile court. The investigation into the matter remains open.
LAKE FOREST, IL
wlip.com

Man Who Died in North Chicago Police Custody ID’ed

(North Chicago, IL) A man who died while in police custody in North Chicago has been identified. Dearsenio Sloan of Chicago was picked up on an outstanding warrant last Friday night, and was also discovered with a controlled substance. Sloan was taken to the North Chicago lockup, but complained of an illness, and was briefly hospitalized before being returned to police. He was found dead in a jail cell on Saturday morning. Lake County Coroner’s officials say the 34-year-old died of exsanguination, or severe blood loss…stemming from removal of a dialysis port. There were no other signs of trauma on the body, and officials did not say whether or not they believe Sloan removed the port himself. Further results are said to be pending. The incident remains under investigation by the Lake County Major Crime Task Force.
NORTH CHICAGO, IL
wlip.com

Suspect Arrested After Shots Fired Incident

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–One person was arrested after a shots fired incident in Kenosha. It happened around 3:45 PM Tuesday with an 18 year old suspect reportedly firing his weapon twice in a four block area on 19th Avenue between 48th and 52nd streets. No one was hit and no...
KENOSHA, WI
starvedrock.media

Head On Crash Injures Earlville Driver

A wreck south of DeKalb injured both drivers including one from Earlville. Deputies in DeKalb County were called about a crash on Route 23 Wednesday evening. Sixty-five-year-old Andreas Schulthess of DeKalb allegedly crossed the center line causing a head-on collision with a vehicle driven by 44-year-old Leah Huey of Earlville.
EARLVILLE, IL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine police seek to ID shooter caught on cam

RACINE, Wis. - Racine police need help to identify a shooter in some video posted to the Racine Police Department Facebook page on Thursday, Oct. 13. Police said the incident happened in the parking lot of an apartment complex at 5111 Biscayne Avenue around 6:10 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27.
RACINE, WI
seehafernews.com

Milwaukee Police Identify Three People Who Died After Driving Off a Viaduct

Three people died last week in Milwaukee following a short police chase. The Milwaukee Police Department reports that an officer had attempted o pull over a vehicle after witnessing a drug transaction. The vehicle, containing 28-year-old Corey Owens, 34-year-old Johnny Brown-Witherspoon, and 44-year-old Kendrick L. Miller took off. During a...
MILWAUKEE, WI

