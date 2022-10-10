Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Victoria claims to be honoring Kay Chancellor's legacyCheryl E PrestonGenoa City, WI
4 Great Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Fun Hip Breakfast spot with awesome prices and delicious food in South BarringtonChicago Food KingSouth Barrington, IL
The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Nate, Tucker, and Chelsea must answer tough questionsCheryl E PrestonGenoa City, WI
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Related
Beach Park 3-year-old accidentally run over and killed by family member
BEACH PARK, Ill. — A three-year-old child was accidentally run over and later died as his family member was moving a car in a Beach Park driveway Monday afternoon. An adult family member of the boy was moving cars in a driveway at the 12700 block of West Beach Park Road around 12:00 p.m. so […]
fox32chicago.com
2 injured, 1 fatally, in high-speed Naperville car crash: police
CHICAGO - Two men were injured, one fatally, in a car crash in Naperville early Thursday morning. Naperville police say a black 2016 Audi A6 was traveling at a high rate of speed eastbound on Commons Road near Conestoga Road when it left the roadway and struck a tree at about 4:19 a.m.
CBS News
Man dies in 2-vehicle crash in Beach Park
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Lake County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash that left one man dead in Beach Park Monday afternoon. Sheriff's deputies responded to Sheridan Road and West Howard Street around 1:15 p.m. for a traffic crash with injuries. Upon arrival, deputies located two cars with heavy damage.
Police investigating crash that left motorcyclist dead in Lake County
Police are investigating a crash that killed a motorcyclist in unincorporated Lake Bluff. Early investigations show a motorcyclist was traveling north on route 41 near Washington Avenue when he hit an SUV in front of him, unable to slow down in time.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox32chicago.com
Motorcyclist thrown from bike, killed in crash on Route 41 in Lake Bluff
LAKE BLUFF, Ill. - A man was killed in a motorcycle crash on Route 41 in Unincorporated Lake Bluff Tuesday afternoon. Lake County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a crash at about 1 p.m. on Route 41 near Washington Avenue. The motorcyclist, a 31-year-old man, was pronounced dead on scene when...
wlip.com
One Person Dead in Early Thursday Shooting in Kenosha
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha Police are investigating an early morning homicide Thursday. It happened in the 6300 block of 24th Avenue around 2 AM. A 40 year man suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to the hospital where he died of his injuries. Police say this was not a...
CBS News
Oak Park police in standoff with person in distress in Harlem Avenue building
OAK PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- Police were out in force in Oak Park Thursday afternoon as they responded to a barricade situation with someone in distress. The standoff was in progress as of the late afternoon in the 1100 block of North Harlem Avenue in Oak Park. Harlem Avenue at...
wlip.com
Lake Forest High School Students Face Charges After Bullet, Graffiti Incidents
(Lake Forest, IL) Several Lake Forest High School students could soon face charges over a pair of incidents at the campus. Police say one student will likely face charges after an unspent bullet was found in a hallway on October 6th. As many as three students could face charges over threatening graffiti found inside the school two days later. The expected charges have not been detailed, but the suspect students are all being referred into juvenile court. The investigation into the matter remains open.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wlip.com
Man Who Died in North Chicago Police Custody ID’ed
(North Chicago, IL) A man who died while in police custody in North Chicago has been identified. Dearsenio Sloan of Chicago was picked up on an outstanding warrant last Friday night, and was also discovered with a controlled substance. Sloan was taken to the North Chicago lockup, but complained of an illness, and was briefly hospitalized before being returned to police. He was found dead in a jail cell on Saturday morning. Lake County Coroner’s officials say the 34-year-old died of exsanguination, or severe blood loss…stemming from removal of a dialysis port. There were no other signs of trauma on the body, and officials did not say whether or not they believe Sloan removed the port himself. Further results are said to be pending. The incident remains under investigation by the Lake County Major Crime Task Force.
Disturbing Details Released After Woman Accused of Killing, Dismembering Landlord
Prosecutors revealed disturbing new details on what happened in the moments leading up to and after a woman allegedly killed and dismembered her Chicago landlord before putting the human remains in a freezer. Sandra Kolalou was ordered held without bond in court Thursday, with Judge Kelly Marie McCarthy saying she...
wlip.com
Suspect Arrested After Shots Fired Incident
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–One person was arrested after a shots fired incident in Kenosha. It happened around 3:45 PM Tuesday with an 18 year old suspect reportedly firing his weapon twice in a four block area on 19th Avenue between 48th and 52nd streets. No one was hit and no...
starvedrock.media
Head On Crash Injures Earlville Driver
A wreck south of DeKalb injured both drivers including one from Earlville. Deputies in DeKalb County were called about a crash on Route 23 Wednesday evening. Sixty-five-year-old Andreas Schulthess of DeKalb allegedly crossed the center line causing a head-on collision with a vehicle driven by 44-year-old Leah Huey of Earlville.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox32chicago.com
New details released after Chicago woman charged with dismembering her landlord
CHICAGO - A Chicago woman was charged Wednesday with murdering her landlord, apparently using "large butcher knives" to dismember her body before putting the body parts in a freezer, police said Wednesday night. Around 2:30 a.m. on Monday, tenants in a home in the 5900 block of North Washtenaw Avenue...
Chicago shooting: 15-year-old boy shot on sidewalk, seriously hurt in Chatham, police say
A 15-year-old boy was shot while standing on a South Side sidewalk, Chicago police said.
fox32chicago.com
1 dead, 5 ejected from vehicle, including 2 children, in Lake County crash
LAKE COUNTY, Ill. - One person was killed, and five people were ejected in a vehicle crash in unincorporated Gurnee Sunday night. At about 6:40 p.m. Sunday, Lake County Sheriff's deputies responded to Route 45 and Rollins Road in unincorporated Gurnee for a traffic crash with injuries. Upon arrival, deputies...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine police seek to ID shooter caught on cam
RACINE, Wis. - Racine police need help to identify a shooter in some video posted to the Racine Police Department Facebook page on Thursday, Oct. 13. Police said the incident happened in the parking lot of an apartment complex at 5111 Biscayne Avenue around 6:10 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27.
fox32chicago.com
Juvenile in custody after threatening message found at suburban high school
AURORA, Ill. - A student is now charged with disorderly conduct after police say they were behind a threat of violence towards West Aurora High School. The threat was scribbled on a bathroom wall at the school — "Get Ready, West on 10-12-2022 I'm killing." "As soon as it...
'Miracle': Chicago 3-year-old hospitalized since birth with life-threatening condition goes home
"The fact that we are even standing here, almost three years later, talking about him is already a miracle in and of itself, in my opinion, said Francesco's father, Emanuele Bruno.
CBS News
Teacher at East Chicago, Indiana school said she had a 'kill list' of students, police say
A student in the teacher's class who is being credited for stepping up and telling school leaders. CBS 2's Jermont Terry reports.
seehafernews.com
Milwaukee Police Identify Three People Who Died After Driving Off a Viaduct
Three people died last week in Milwaukee following a short police chase. The Milwaukee Police Department reports that an officer had attempted o pull over a vehicle after witnessing a drug transaction. The vehicle, containing 28-year-old Corey Owens, 34-year-old Johnny Brown-Witherspoon, and 44-year-old Kendrick L. Miller took off. During a...
Comments / 0