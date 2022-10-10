ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

atozsports.com

Bengals QB Joe Burrow drops the NFL quote of the week

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow dropped the NFL quote of the week on Wednesday during a media session with reporters. A reporter asked Burrow if the matchup with the New Orleans Saints on Sunday is a “must-win” game for the Bengals. Burrow said he views every week as...
CINCINNATI, OH
FanSided

Tom Brady has surprising comment on future with Buccaneers

When obviously trying to joke around with Aaron Judge and a split contract between football and baseball, Tom Brady may make Buccaneers fans very happy when discussing “next year.”. Many of us have just accepted that 2022 is going to be the final season with Tom Brady as the...
TAMPA, FL
FanSided

Frustrating stat shows Chiefs could be in for long day against Bills

One stat indicates the Kansas City Chiefs offense could be in for a long day against the Buffalo Bills in an exciting Week 6 matchup. If your schedule isn’t cleared for the late afternoon slate on Sunday, you need to do whatever you can to get it cleared. The Week 6 matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs projects to be the best and most exciting game of the week.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

NCAA Basketball: Analyzing final 3 for four-star 2023 guard Darius Carr

Four-star NCAA Basketball prospect Darius Carr is down to just three options. Which of them is the best potential fit for the future?. Darius Carr is a 6’3 combo guard out of Los Angeles, California, and is a consensus four-star prospect in the 2023 NCAA Basketball recruiting class, with 247sports having him ranked in the top 100 overall. His recruitment has been updated, with a list of three programs in the mix.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

FanSided

