They keep saying that they are going to end it and leave it alone we don’t want to put our clocks back a hour dang! The last many years I read the are going to leave Illinois to daylight saving time but here comes October talking about already moving our clocks back a hour! Leave it alone ! Write your senator and congress man state legislature we all know our Governer will not do anything about this because it will not benefit him anyway financially ! Leave DAYLIGHT SAVINGS TIME ALONE ILLINOIS!!!!!
I wish they would leave it a lonely they days are short enough the way it is
This is the kind of crap you journalist get paid to write about on this feed .
