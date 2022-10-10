Read full article on original website
Arkansas voting guide for November 2022 election
Here's a rundown of everything you need to know before casting your ballot in the General Election this November. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, and 5NEWS has everything you need to know before you vote in Arkansas. There are a number of ways you can vote in the...
Arkansas’ gubernatorial candidates’ plans for criminal justice
ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Democrat Chris Jones and Libertarian Ricky Dale Harrington Jr. are all vying to be Arkansas’ next governor. There are also four write-in candidates. Each candidate has a different approach when it comes to public safety and criminal justice in the state. Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders released her public […]
Videos and Voter Guide help Arkansans decipher 2022 ballot issues
New videos and a printed voter guide are now available to help Arkansas voters decipher the four constitutional amendments on the Tuesday, November 8 ballot. The Public Policy Center at the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture released four separate videos detailing each of the constitutional amendments on next month's ballot.
What are the Arkansas amendments on the 2022 ballot?
Arkansans will vote on legalizing recreational marijuana and more ballot measures. Here's what each ballot issue means and what will change. Michael Buckner, Chris Banks (KTHV) Published: 7:29 AM CDT October 12, 2022. Updated: 9:56 AM CDT October 12, 2022. ARKANSAS, USA. While many voters will be focused on deciding...
Arkansas voting machines will time out after five minutes
The midterm election is right around the corner, and before you hit the voting booth, there is something Arkansas voters should know.
Advocates work to get more Arkansans registered to vote
ARKANSAS, USA — Early voting is right around the corner, and according to the secretary of state's office, as of Wednesday, October 5 about 1.7 million Arkansans are registered to vote. Though that number may seem like a lot, organizations such as "Get Loud Arkansas" and "Arkansas United" have...
Arkansas named least politically engaged state in US
Arkansans tend to stay away from politics, according to a new study that names the Natural State as the least politically engaged state in the U.S.
Not Just an Arkansas Thing: Study Shows That One-Party Monopolies Dominate State Politics
A new study documents both the long-time frequency and the dramatic resurgence of one-party monopolies in the politics of the American states. The study — led by University of Arkansas political scientists Janine Parry and Andrew Dowdle — draws upon many indicators of a state's party profile. Specifically, with the help of several students over the last five years, they built a dataset that includes the party breakdown of the state legislature, congressional delegation, and popular votes for governor and president for every state between 1935 and 2020.
Voters to decide on Religious Freedom Amendment in November
This November, voters could change the state constitution to include a religious freedom amendment.
Prosecuting attorney talks criminal justice in Conway
The Prosecuting Attorney for Arkansas’s 20th Judicial District, Carol Crews, spoke to students about the role the prosecutor’s office plays in the criminal justice system on Oct. 4 in McCastlain Hall. Arkansas’s 20th Judicial District includes Faulkner, Van Buren and Searcy counties. In 2018, Crews became the...
Arkansas governor race | What to know before you vote
The Arkansas governor race in the 2022 midterm elections will be historic as voters will choose between Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Chris Jones, or other candidates. Arkansas voters will make a historic decision on November 8, 2022 when they select the 47th governor of the state. The latest polling shows that...
Inflation in Arkansas increases food insecurity for families
ARKANSAS, USA — Inflation has had an impact on just about everyone and everything. "Everything, from food cost in the grocery store, to your electric and your gas bill, to the housing market— everything," said LifeSource International Executive Director Jimmie Conduff. Conduff says he's seeing the impact of...
AG candidate Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin says he’ll bring a different approach to office
Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin, the Republican nominee for Arkansas Attorney General, says he’ll bring a different approach to the office than his predecessor or challenger, if elected. Griffin was a guest on this week’s edition of Capitol View. “In the Army, when we do an after-action report, we...
Thermal treatment plant in Gum Springs gives Arkansans more jobs
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A national leader in delivering environmental services in water, waste, and energy held a groundbreaking ceremony with Gov. Hutchinson on Wednesday. Veolia North America and Hutchinson held the ceremony to make the construction of a new state-of-the-art thermal waste treatment facility. Once the facility is...
Avian influenza case confirmed in Arkansas; biosecurity webinars planned for next week
Following confirmation of a case of highly pathogenic avian influenza in Madison County, the Cooperative Extension Service has scheduled two webinars for backyard poultry flock owners with tips to keep their birds safe. The two webinars are scheduled for October 18 and October 20. Both will begin at 6 p.m....
Couple looks back on making history with the first same-sex marriage in Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — In 2014, couples lined up at a courthouse in Eureka Springs for a chance to make their union legal— That included Jennifer and Kristin Seaton-Rambo. They waited in line for hours to exercise a right they had never been granted before. An unexpected ruling...
Arkansas bill aims to limit train length as some get three miles long
HIGGINSON, Ark. — Freight is always moving across the country, but some feel how it’s regulated is a runaway train. Longer trains are traveling through the state, and some Arkansans fear it could come at the cost of their lives. Monday in Little Rock, the Arkansas House of Representatives Committee on Public Transportation discussed if […]
Avian influenza confirmed in Arkansas commercial poultry flock; producers urged to take precautions
LITTLE ROCK, AR – Testing has confirmed a case of avian influenza on an Arkansas poultry farm in Madison County that showed increased mortality over the course of several days. Following an investigation by the Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Livestock and Poultry Division (LPD) in collaboration with U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Veterinary Services field operations personnel, the USDA National Veterinary Services Laboratory has confirmed poultry from this farm have tested positive for highly pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza (HPAI).
Hunting Gear Made in the Natural State
Every year, nearly 290,000 hunters step into Arkansas fields, forests and waterways to hunt whitetail deer, waterfowl, elk, bear, alligator and more. Hunting gear and accessories chosen by hunters can make or break a trip, making the difference in whether a hunter meets a bag limit or fills their freezer or not. When you shop for hunting gear, there are hundreds of choices available, but these Arkansas companies are devoted to improving your hunting experience with gear that’s high quality and affordable right here in the Natural State.
What the Polling Tells Us About Recreational Marijuana
A Talk Business & Politics-Hendrix College Poll from mid-September shows strong support for Arkansas Issue 4, which would legalize recreational marijuana for adults 21 and over. Robert Coon, managing partner with Impact Management Group, which works with Republican political candidates, provides some analysis of the polling and what opponents and advocates of the ballot measure will do leading up to the election.
