A new study documents both the long-time frequency and the dramatic resurgence of one-party monopolies in the politics of the American states. The study — led by University of Arkansas political scientists Janine Parry and Andrew Dowdle — draws upon many indicators of a state's party profile. Specifically, with the help of several students over the last five years, they built a dataset that includes the party breakdown of the state legislature, congressional delegation, and popular votes for governor and president for every state between 1935 and 2020.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 3 DAYS AGO