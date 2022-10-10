Read full article on original website
El Centro Aquatic Center to host Floating Pumpkin Patch
On Saturday, October 29, the El Centro Aquatic Center will host its third annual Floating Pumpkin Patch. The post El Centro Aquatic Center to host Floating Pumpkin Patch appeared first on KYMA.
Yuma County Fair Fall Fest kicks off Thursday
YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - The Yuma County Fair Fall Fest kicks off Thursday at noon. Bring your family and friends out to the fairgrounds and enjoy the Carnival, outdoor exhibitors, great food and drinks, the demolition derby, live entertainment and much more. The classic Demolition Derby will be Thursday evening at 7. The fall fest The post Yuma County Fair Fall Fest kicks off Thursday appeared first on KYMA.
‘Cut for the Cause’ hair cut event on October 23
The 14th annual 'Cut for the Cause' hair cut event will be on Sunday, October 23 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The post ‘Cut for the Cause’ hair cut event on October 23 appeared first on KYMA.
12th annual Scary & Safe Trick-or-Treat event coming soon
The Yuma Police Department (YPD) announced that the "Scary & Safe Trick-or-Treat" event is on Halloween night. The post 12th annual Scary & Safe Trick-or-Treat event coming soon appeared first on KYMA.
kyma.com
Local organization fundraising for military families
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A local organization is collecting funds for military families in need. The Military Spouses Club says it wants to help military families from Marine Corps Air Station Yuma and the Yuma Proving Ground. They say some of them are struggling financially and might not be...
holtvilletribune.com
Brawley Man in Custody for Phoenix Bar Killing
EL CENTRO — Federal agents assisted El Centro police in locating and arresting a homicide suspect late Wednesday night, Oct. 12 in the city of Imperial who is accused of gunning down a 29-year-old man at Phoenix Bar on Monday morning, Oct. 10. Jose Luis Revelo, 30, of Brawley...
CANCELED: ECPD supports National Walk and Roll to School Day
The El Centro Police Department (ECPD) encourages parents and students to join their classmates to walk, bike, or roll to class on Wednesday, October 12. The post CANCELED: ECPD supports National Walk and Roll to School Day appeared first on KYMA.
Fuddle’s Fun Run for kids
A local organization will have an event where your kids can have fun and help others at the same time. The post Fuddle’s Fun Run for kids appeared first on KYMA.
KPBS
Lithium gold rush in Imperial County
Residents of Imperial County are hoping for a Lithium gold rush. In other news, the San Diego County Health department is now investigating an outbreak at a local high school after hundreds of students came down with flu-like symptoms. Plus, we have a COVID update from a local health expert.
holtvilletribune.com
Cattle Call Queen Court Crowned
EL CENTRO/BRAWLEY — After two nights of skills and pageantry, each of the four contestants for this year’s 66th Cattle Call Queen Court was crowned, including the royal star of the show, 2022-2023 Queen Cidney Roper. “I feel like I’m in a state of surrealism. This has truly...
holtvilletribune.com
Imperial County Sheriff’s Office: Oct. 6-Oct. 9
IMPERIAL COUNTY — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs from Oct. 6 to Oct. 9. 4:18 p.m.: A power line was damaged near Silsbee Road and Hacklemen Road. The pole was broken at the bottom and the structure was leaning; no power lines were touching the ground.
kyma.com
Hispanic Heritage month local leader spotlight on chef Lucy
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Chef Lucy from Caterfit Yuma, shares her pride in her heritage and culture. She brings a taste of culture to every dish she prepares for her family and strangers. Lucy says it is important for the future generations of Hispanics to carry on culture and...
KPBS
The promise of lithium sparks a gold rush in Imperial Valley
The geothermal plant run by San Diego based EnergySource looks like a refinery, sitting on the flat desert land of the Imperial Valley. It was built in the township of Calipatria in 2006, and since then, it has produced geothermal energy by extracting searing, hot water lake underground. But that...
kyma.com
Man fatally shot in El Centro
EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A man was found with a gunshot wound by the El Centro Police Department (ECPD) on Monday, October 10 around 12:45 a.m. According to the El Centro Police Department, the man was found on the 2300 block of South Fourth street in El Centro and had a gunshot wound.
SPECIAL REPORT: Yuma’s first organic worm farm changing how we grow healthier food
In a special report news 11 reporter Melissa Zaremba shares how using earthworms will benefit our local soil. The post SPECIAL REPORT: Yuma’s first organic worm farm changing how we grow healthier food appeared first on KYMA.
holtvilletribune.com
SDSU Selects Sundt to Build New Brawley STEM Facility
BRAWLEY — San Diego State University has selected Sundt as the general contractor to build the new Science Technology Engineering and Math facility on the SDSU-Imperial Valley Brawley campus. This selection comes on the heels of an $80 million investment by the state of California to develop the roughly...
kyma.com
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storm chances continue to increase for the weekend
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A drying and warming trend will be the main story for the rest of this week. Lingering shower and thunderstorm activity will be limited to the western portions of the CWA in higher terrain of Riverside and Imperial Counties for today. Otherwise, focus will continue to be on the evolution of what is to come this weekend, where the return of isolated to scattered showers and storms look likely at this point.
calexicochronicle.com
ECRMC Cuts Ribbon on New Women’s Health Center
EL CENTRO — El Centro Regional Medical Center announces the grand opening of its new Women’s Health Center on Wednesday, Oct. 12, located on the second floor of the Medical Office Building at 1271 Ross Ave. in El Centro. The ECRMC Women’s Health Center will offer comprehensive gynecology...
UPDATE: Former San Luis mayor guilty of ballot abuse sentenced to 30 days in jail
After last weeks mitigation hearing, the two San Luis women guilty of ballot abuse will learn their sentence today in court two years after the crime was committed. The post UPDATE: Former San Luis mayor guilty of ballot abuse sentenced to 30 days in jail appeared first on KYMA.
kyma.com
Dry and warm weather for the rest of the week
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Weather conditions staying nice and dry across the Desert Southwest, but a slight warm-up is taking over for the next upcoming days. A weak ridge of high pressure will settle over our area resulting in temperatures being about 5 degrees above normal. Tomorrow is expected...
