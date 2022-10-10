I've been a stay-at-home parent for years because it doesn't make financial sense to work full-time, but my feelings about it are complicated

Photo by Andrea Piacquadio. A woman took to Mumsnet, an internet forum for parents, to declare that she hasn't slept better since she left the bed she once shared with her husband. She now sleeps in her son's room on a fold-out couch. Instead of waking up all night to various disturbances from her husband, she sleeps soundly. No more listening to her husband's snoring, enduring his fidgeting in bed, or freezing from the cold draft from the window he likes to keep open.

