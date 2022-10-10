ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Putin's Mass Strikes Prompts Germany to Send Ukraine IRIS-T Defense Systems

By Katherine Fung
 3 days ago

Russian President Vladimir Putin's string of missile strikes in at least 10 Ukrainian cities has prompted Western allies to rush to deliver additional aid in the form of modern defense systems.

On Monday, Germany announced it would provide the first of four new IRIS-T air defense systems to Ukraine within days. The land-based air defense systems, which use modified short-range missiles, has an operating range of up to 40 kilometers and target detection range of 250 kilometers.

"The renewed missile fire on Kyiv and the many other cities show how important it is to supply Ukraine with air defen[s]e systems quickly," German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht said in a statement. "Russia's attacks with missiles and drones terrorize the civilian population in particular. That is why we are now providing support especially with air defen[s]e weapons."

Lambrecht's remarks come after Putin ordered dozens of missile strikes on Monday morning, that pounded civilian areas, killing at least 11 people nationwide and knocking out power and heat in multiple cities, including the heart of Kyiv. The Kremlin leader said the attack was in response to the blast that hit Russia's bridge to Crimea over the weekend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UzjK3_0iTUntGq00
A Diehl IRIS-T Air-to-Air Missile and FCAAM Future Combat Air-to-Air Missile are displayed during the Farnborough International Airshow 2022 on July 19 in Farnborough, England. Germany is delivering the first of four IRIS-T defense systems to Ukraine after Monday morning's mass attacks. John Keeble/Getty Images

The escalation of events have ramped up pressure on Ukraine's Western allies to deliver advanced military technology to aid Ukrainian forces, who recently made significant gains in the east and a sudden advance in the south.

"The best response to Russian missile terror is the supply of anti-aircraft and anti-missile systems to Ukraine - protect the sky over Ukraine!" Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov tweeted on Monday. "This will protect our cities and our people. This will protect the future of Europe."

William Reno, the chair of the political science department at Northwestern University, told Newsweek that Germany's decision to speed up its delivery of the defense system is to help "fill a gap" as Kyiv waits for the delivery of a U.S. defense system that is expected to come in late November. In late September, the Pentagon said it would send to advanced antiaircraft systems to Ukraine within the next two months.

"Germany's government took the opportunity to show [the U.S. and other NATO members] that it is committed to supporting the collective effort to back Ukraine's government in this conflict," Reno said.

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas also said in a Monday video that the best way to support Ukraine is to "deliver air defenses from the allied side so that Ukrainians can protect their cities and civilians because Russia is definitely escalating to harming civilians."

According to Oleksiy Arestovych, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, most of Russia's targets were civilian infrastructure sites that provided heat and electricity, furthering Moscow's warnings of a dark winter ahead.

In response to Monday's bombardment of strikes, the leaders of the Group of 7 nations will hold a virtual summit on Tuesday, according to a European Union official.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he spoke with his Ukrainian counterpart "following the Kremlin's horrific strikes" to reiterate the U.S. would "continue to provide unwavering economic, humanitarian, and security assistance so Ukraine can defend itself and take care of its people."

Newsweek reached out to the federal government of Germany for comment.

Comments / 181

Mel Marshall
3d ago

they need the (US AND EUROPEAN NATIONS) to start thinking ahead and start preparing for putins next moves. like chemical or tactical weapons. have thing set up to prevent Russia from entering Ukraine territory.

Reply(18)
46
Not Today Satan
3d ago

I wonder what the comments would say if Russia had set up on the Mexican border or Canadian border. What would the United States do? How would they react? How many Americans would justify an all out war? Then add China and North Korea to the mix... You don't for one second even think Americans would have the exact same reaction as Putin with the US and Nato on his front porch! Your Damn right they would and worse! Wake up, the corruption of the United States has blinded you and made you ignorant.

Reply(10)
26
Don C Nunez
3d ago

Do nothing Germany wait almost 8 months and now finally helping out, finally dawned on the Putin ain't sending them natural gas too!!

Reply(5)
17
RELATED PEOPLE
Business Insider

An ex-US Army general who witnessed Russia's basic training of recruits says it was awful, and the 'newbies' being drafted face disaster on the front line

A former US Army general said that Russia's announced mobilization of 300,000 reservists was a "jaw-dropping" sign of weakness. Mark Hertling, who commanded the US Army Europe, explained in a Twitter thread that he has personally witnessed how the Russian army is "poorly led and poorly trained." The poor training,...
MILITARY
Newsweek

Exhausted Russia Awakening to Putin's Flaws—British Intel Chief

People in Russia are noticing how Vladimir Putin has "misjudged" his invasion of Ukraine, a U.K. intelligence chief will say on Tuesday. Jeremy Fleming, director of the British GCHQ (Government Communications Headquarters) intelligence agency, is to say he believed the mobilization, which has caused an exodus of hundreds of thousands, was part of a picture of the Russian president's "flawed" decision-making.
POLITICS
