Read full article on original website
Related
FOX Carolina
SCHP: Pedestrian hit on busy highway in Spartanburg County
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said a pedestrian was hit and killed in on a busy highway in Spartanburg County Thursday night. Troopers said at 7:18 p.m. a driver in a sedan was heading north on SC 11 when they hit a...
FOX Carolina
2 men stabbed in 2nd Greenville Co. bar fight, deputies say
PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office responded to two bar fights in one night that left people injured with stab wounds. The first stabbing took place at VIP Latino Bar and Grill around 1 a.m., according to deputies. Deputies said the second stabbing took place...
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for missing teen in Anderson Co.
PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teen last seen on Monday, October 10. Deputies say 15-year-old Caleb Mosley was last seen along McDonalds Highway in Piedmont. They say he is five feet seven inches tall and was seen wearing a...
FOX Carolina
Death of Spartanburg County woman, 88, investigated as homicide
COWPENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office was called to investigate a death on Thursday afternoon. Betty Doris Horton, 88, was pronounced dead at a home on Battleground Road near Bud Arthur Bridge Road. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday to determine her cause of death, but the coroner said the death is being investigated as a homicide.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX Carolina
Crews responding to building fire in west Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - West End Fire Station is responding to an early morning fire that took place on Pendleton Street in Greenville,. The call for the fire came in around 3:20 a.m. at a two-story commercial building that’s under construction, according to fire crews. There were no...
FOX Carolina
Deputies: Oconee Co. man forced woman into car, assaulted her
WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said a man was arrested in connection with a kidnapping and domestic violence incident. According to deputies, 20-year-old Dominick Falsitta got into an argument with a woman and then assaulted her on Tuesday along Highway 28. According to arrest warrants, he grabbed her hair, struck her in the face and pushed her to the ground.
FOX Carolina
TRAFFIC: Crash causes delays on I-85N
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said a crash on I-85 North is causing some delays. The crash happened between exits 46A, 46B and 46C - South Carolina 291-Augusta Road and Mauldin Road- Greenville and Exit 48B-US-276 Northbound Greenville. Stay with Fox Carolina as we work...
FOX Carolina
SCHP: Crash shuts down N. Pleasantburg Drive in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are responding to a crash that has shut down a busy highway in Greenville County. The crash happened at 7:51 a.m. on North Pleasantburg Driver near Worley Road. Troopers said injuries were reported but the coroner’s office has...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wspa.com
1 dead in single-vehicle crash in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died early Tuesday morning in a single-vehicle crash, the Greenville County Coroner’s Office said. The crash happened at the intersection of Concourse Way and Twin Magnolia Drive in Greenville County, the coroner said. 44-year-old Joshua D. Strange was identified as the...
FOX Carolina
GETTING ANSWERS: Bridges Road
MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Drivers brought us concerns about Bridges Road’s condition and the structure of its bridge. This road is in Greenville County. It’s about a mile long from East Butler Road to Bethel Road, not far from Mauldin High School. Micah Valentine’s business “Pinnacle Wealth...
WYFF4.com
11-year-old Anderson County girl reported missing found safe, deputies say
ANDERSON, S.C. — An 11-year-old Upstate girl who had been reported missing Thursday night was found safe, according to deputies. Anderson County Sheriff's Office deputies had posted on Facebook that Joselin Molina-Castro was last seen at Robert Anderson Middle School and did not return home on the school bus.
Upstate man dead after single vehicle crash
An Upstate man is dead after a crash in Greenville County this Tuesday morning. The Greenville County Coroner’s Office says, 44 year old Joshua Strange died after a single vehicle crash at Concourse Way and Twin Magnolia Drive in Greer.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX Carolina
Deputies: Man stabbed during large bar fight in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said one person was stabbed during a large bar fight overnight. Deputies said they were called to VIP Latino Bar and Grill at 1934 Cedar Lane Road in Greenville after 1 a.m. At least one man was taken to the hospital with a stab wound.
mahoningmatters.com
‘Loved by all’: Firefighter dies trying to put gas in car, South Carolina coroner says
A beloved 29-year-old firefighter died while refueling a car that ran out of gas on a South Carolina road, officials said. Daniel Bagwell was trying to put gas in the car when another vehicle hit him on Monday, Oct. 10, according to the Anderson County coroner’s office. Bagwell, who...
FOX Carolina
Coroner identifies victim from overnight crash in Greer
GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office identified the victim from an overnight crash in Greer. Officials said the crash happened near the intersection of Concourse Way and Twin Magnolia Drive early Monday. They added that they believe the collision occurred between 12:00 a.m. and 03:00 a.m.
Child dead days after ATV crash in Anderson County
An Upstate child is dead after a weekend ATV crash. Anderson School District says, 12 year old Hagen Phillips, a 6th grader at Starr-Iva Middle School was severely injured in the crash on Sunday, near Iva.
FOX Carolina
Road diet improving Augusta Street, officials say
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - City of Greenville officials say a road diet, or a lane reduction, that was put in place on a stretch of Augusta Street in March is working to slow down traffic. Safety concerns about Augusta Street for both drivers and neighbors have been around for...
FOX Carolina
Neighbors call West Belvue Road the “death curve”, seek improvements
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Greenville road, less than a mile long, has had 19 accidents in five years, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The residents who live there blame a windy curve and speeding drivers. When we first covered East and West Belvue Roads for “Getting...
FOX Carolina
SCDOT demolishes Golden Acres Road bridge, new bridge to come
CLINTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Crews demolished a bridge, in Laurens County. It’s the bridge over Millers Fork Creek, in Clinton, on Golden Acres Road. This is the first step in a process that will take at least five months. The state’s Department of Transportation will build a new...
FOX Carolina
18-wheeler fire delays traffic along I-85 on Monday
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol said troopers responded to a vehicle fire on I-85 near Exit 40 on Monday night. Troopers said the fire was reported at around 7:06 p.m. According to troopers, the cab of the truck caught on fire, but the trailer was...
Comments / 1