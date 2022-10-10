Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Opelika Police seeking to identify two suspects in Ulta theft
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) — Opelika Police are attempting to identify two theft suspects who allegedly stole multiple perfume bottles from the Ulta at 2690 Enterprise Drive. Opelika Police began investigating a third degree theft of property on Oct. 11. Ulta Surveillance video shows two adults with a juvenile entering the store at around 3 p.m. […]
Elderly Ga. woman mauled to death by dogs living in her home
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — An elderly Georgia woman is dead after she was attacked by three dogs that belonged to one of her family members. The Troup County Sherriff’s Office says the elderly woman was mauled by the large dogs last week and died from her injuries. [DOWNLOAD:...
wbtw.com
Suspect arrested in connection with murder of Georgia grandmother and granddaughter
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A suspect now sits behind bars following the murder of Urzula Dietz, 64, and Elenor Dietz, a 19-month-old baby. Kevin Dietz, 25, was booked into the Muscogee County Jail late Monday night, according to the Columbus Police Department. Dietz was booked on two counts of...
Death investigation underway after inmate death in Lee County Jail
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – An investigation is underway following the death of an inmate being held in the Lee County Jail on Oct. 12, 2022. The sheriff’s office said the inmate who died was a 33-year-old man. His identity will be released after all family member have been notified of the man’s death. According […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wrbl.com
“Is that a reason to be upset at your girlfriend to go around and kill people?”; Murder suspect makes first appearance in court
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – 18-year-old, Richard Jernigan, Jr. made his first appearance in Recorder’s Court on Thursday morning. He is facing several charges following a deadly fire on 14th Ave. that left one man dead in March. Jernigan is facing charges for murder, arson and possession of Methamphetamine...
Police: Person barricaded inside Auburn home has hostages, SWAT on scene
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – A standoff with hostages related to a domestic dispute is underway Tuesday, October 11th, with a subject barricaded inside a home in Grove Hill subdivision. Heavy police presence is along Windway Road and Ogletree Road. Auburn police, Opelika police, Lee County Sheriff and SWAT are on the scene. As a precaution, […]
Auburn Police: Children rescued, mother safe, man in custody
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Auburn police say children have been rescued from a hostage situation, and the mother is also safe. Auburn police say a male subject remains barricaded inside the home. The hostage situation began with a domestic dispute at a home along Windway Road in Grove Hill subdivision. Heavy police presence is along […]
UPDATE: Grandmother and 19-month-old granddaughter dead in Georgia shooting
Editor’s Note: The child’s age has been adjusted to 19 months old. It was originally reported as 18 months old by the Muscogee County Coroner’s Office. UPDATE 10/10/22 3:15 p.m.: A 64-year-old woman and a 19-month-old child died in today’s shooting on Hilton Avenue, according to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan. A grandmother and granddaughter […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Ga. man arrested for shooting, killing his own mother, 19-month-old niece, coroner says
COLUMBUS, Ga. — A Georgia grandmother and toddler are dead after a shooting on Monday afternoon. Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan confirmed to WTVM-TV that 64-year-old Ursula Dietz and her 19-month-old granddaughter, Elenor Dietz, were shot several times at their Columbus, Georgia home. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
WTVM
Officer on paid leave after gas station shooting in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus police officer is on paid administrative leave following an early morning shooting on Oct. 8. Investigators say 45-year-old Johnathan Powell hit a woman inside a gas station with a jack. When approached by police, Powell had a few weapons, including a knife. After a...
Auburn police surround home near Grove Hill Subdivision in domestic dispute
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – A standoff related to a domestic dispute is underway with a subject and Auburn Police in Grove Hill subdivision. Aurburn Police have confirmed hostages are being held in the home where the standoff is taking place. People on Windway Road are being asked not to leave their homes and not to […]
WXIA 11 Alive
Arrest warrants out for five Georgia women over fight at youth football game
HOGANSVILLE, Ga. — Police in Hogansville issued arrest warrants last week for five women in relation to a fight that happened at a youth football game earlier this month. According to the Hogansville Police Department, the incident happened on the evening of Oct. 3 at Hogansville Elementary School. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTVM
LaGrange man charged with murder in Brown Street shooting
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A man is charged with murder following a Saturday shooting in LaGrange. LaGrange police officers responded to a call of shots fired near the intersection of Carver and Brown Street around 11 a.m. Saturday. Officers discovered Charlie Dudley suffering from a gunshot wound to his chest. Dudley was transported to the hospital where he later died.
WTVM
1 dead, 1 injured, 23 families displaced in Columbus apartment fire
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One Columbus man dies after an early morning apartment fire at the Trails at Flat Rock Road on Oct. 12. “It had the entire sky lit up in orange, that’s all you could see was orange glow and the smoke billowing. It was a really big fire,” said Chad Peacock, resident of the Stone Creek neighborhood across the street.
Columbus restaurant co-owner asks court for bond, hearing set for next week for Dennis Thompson
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The attorney for 37-year-old Dennis Cleveland Thompson has filed a motion asking for a bond for his client. Thompson was a co-owner of the Animal Farm restaurant and stands accused of 23 felonies in connection with cameras that were found in the business’ restrooms. Thompson was in Recorder’s Court on September […]
3 Family Members Killed In A Car Crash In Thomasville (Columbus, GA)
Authorities responded to a car crash that claimed three lives in Thomasville. According to the police, Byron, Katrina Jakes, and Kamryn Jakes were driving home from their son’s football game [..]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wrbl.com
One dead, another injured in fire at The Trails at Flat Rock Apartments
UPDATE 10/12/22 10:32 a.m. – Columbus Fire Chief, John Shull, has confirmed to WRBL that one victim has died and another is in a local hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time. Stay with WRBL as we continue to follow this developing story. Midland, Ga. (WRBL) – An...
fox5atlanta.com
One man dead in LaGrange shooting, police searching for multiple suspects
LAGRANGE, Ga. - LaGrange police said they're searching for multiple suspects in connection with a shooting that killed a man. The shooting happened Saturday morning somewhere between Brown, Carver and McGregor Street, according to the police. Officers found a man suffering from a shot to the chest. He was transported...
Macon County Deputy hospitalized after patrol vehicle hit on Interstate 85
MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – A Macon County Deputy is recovering from injuries she sustained this weekend when her patrol vehicle was hit from behind as she was parked on Interstate 85 working another crash scene. The driver who hit her patrol vehicle is the Probate Judge in Chambers County, who says he’s extremely grateful the […]
Trio sentenced for conspiring to bring meth into Georgia prison
MACON — Three co-conspirators guilty of attempting to distribute methamphetamine intended for Macon State Prison have been sentenced to prison for their crimes. Raquan Emahl Gray, 26, of Conley, was sentenced to serve 240 months to be followed by three years of supervised release after he was found guilty by a federal jury on May 24 of one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Daquann Marquez Epps, 26, of Columbus, was sentenced to serve 75 months to be followed by three years of supervised release after he previously pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance.
Comments / 0