New photo of Queen Elizabeth II’s pony, Emma, released

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago

LONDON — Buckingham Palace released a new photo of the late Queen Elizabeth’s pony, Emma, which gained worldwide attention after being seen at the monarch’s funeral.

In a post on social media, Buckingham Palace shared a photo of the fell pony, saying, “For the past 15 years, the Queen regularly rode Emma for light exercise in the grounds around Windsor Castle.”

Emma became well-known after she made an appearance at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral on Sept. 19. Photos from Windsor Palace show Emma standing alongside corgis Muick and Sandy waiting for the monarch to arrive.

The Queen’s groom, Terry Pendry, who stood alongside Emma in the photos from the funeral, described Emma as a “wonderful servant to her Majesty” and one of the Queen’s favorite-ever horses, BBC reported.

The Palace said in its Instagram post: “Emma will continue to be much-loved and cared for at the Royal Mews, Windsor, and regularly exercised by its small, dedicated team.”

Emma, whose full name is Carltonlima Emma, was born in 1996, Sky News reported.

Queen Elizabeth bought the pony in 2004, and Emma went on to have a successful competition career, being named Cuddy Supreme Champion at the Devon County Show in June 2006, The Independent reported. Emma retired in December 2007.

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

