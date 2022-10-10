ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

This is where Californians can recieve Mental Health assistance

By Iman Palm
KTLA
KTLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q4S9O_0iTUn18D00

“You are not alone” is a message you may frequently see as you scroll through Twitter, Instagram or Facebook.

The encouraging message being shared broadly is a way to celebrate World Mental Health Day. The day is designated for people to raise awareness for mental health issues and support mental health assistance efforts, The World Health Organization said.

California offers multiple avenues for people seeking mental health resources.

Resources that are a phone call away:

211

People who are seeking help for themselves or are worried about someone else can call 211 for mental health services or treatment options. According to the website , all calls are confidential and can be made anonymously.

7-cup

Volunteer listeners are available to help anyone talk through a problem 24/7. To get started, potential users can join the free 7-cup membership here .

Mental Health America

According to the website , individuals can text MHA to 741741 any time during the day.

Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health

A 24/7 helpline serves as an entry point for anyone that needs assistance. The helpline number is 800-854-7771.

National Alliance on Mental Illness

This organization has multiple hotlines residents can call to receive support. The website states that operation hours for each helpline vary.

Glendale : 213-797-0494, available for support through call or text, Sunday-Saturday, 24 hours a day.

Pomona Valley : 909-399-0305, Sunday – Saturday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

San Fernando Valley : 818-994-6747, Sunday-Saturday, 24 hours a day

San Gabriel Valley : 626-577-6697, Sunday – Saturday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Resources that are available online:

ACES Connection

African American Mental Health Resources (Each Mind Matters)

Mental Health Services Oversight and Accountability Commission

The Trevor Project

Latino Mental health Resources (Each Mind Matters)

LGBTQ Community Mental Health Resources (Each Mind Matters)

Californians can find a more comprehensive list of Mental Health assistance here.

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion is also making sure her fans and others have access to mental health resources.

Her website , Bad B****** Have Bad Days Too, offers links to helplines and therapy options for people who need it.

World Mental Health Day is celebrated annually on Oct. 10.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 7

Angelica Lopez
3d ago

I called this lone while I was having a crisis I hung up the first time then I got threw to someone after 1 minute 47 seconds and various prompts. they connected me to someone and I spoke for about two minutes and then she said hold please and I waited on the line for about 13 more minutes listening to eerie music. when trying to text they ask you to accept the terms and conditions which is like they are not responsible for what happens after the call along with other stuff. I get trying to get individualized help but we are all human and just need someone to listen sometime and they shouldn't separate it by LGBT or anything else we are all the same. I did not like this helpline and people should bot be treated like a number in line there should be people who really care to help and listen. most people are probably narcissist helping themselves feel like good people for helping but it's not helping if they don't care.

Reply
2
Related
KTVU FOX 2

Congenital Syphilis is rising at an alarming rate in California

OAKLAND, Calif. - Health officials across the state are sounding the alarm about a rise in congenital syphilis cases. Congenital syphilis is a sexually transmitted infection found in pregnant women and officials say women who are unhoused are most at risk. Syphilis cases have continued to rise over the last...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

California becomes first state to ban plastic produce bags

Plastic produce bags will soon be a thing of the past for California grocery shoppers. The state will effectively ban plastic produce bags from supermarkets after a new bill, SB 1046, was signed into law by Governor Gavin Newsom on Sept. 30 Alternatively, stores must replace the bags with either paper bags or compostable bags, […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Health
KTLA

Mark Wahlberg leaves California to give kids ‘a better life’

Mark Wahlberg has traded the Golden State for the Silver State. In a recent interview on “The Talk,” the actor opened up about moving his family to Nevada to give his kids “a better life.” “I want to be able to work from home. I moved to California many years ago to pursue acting and […]
NEVADA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#World Mental Health Day#Mental Health Services#Mental Health Issues#Californians#Mha#Glendale#Pomona Valley
californiaglobe.com

Republicans Unveil ‘The California Promise’ – Does it Matter?

No state in America is more thoroughly dominated by one party than California. The State Senate has been controlled by Democrats for over 30 years, with Republicans currently holding only 9 of the 40 seats. Since 1992 the State Assembly was in Republican hands only once, in 1996, and today GOP politicians occupy only 19 of the 80 seats. Starting with Governor Newsom, every higher office is held by a Democrat.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KGET

This is the most popular Halloween costume in California, study says

Many Californians are looking for the perfect costume for Halloween. People can spend hours looking for the most creative costume to wear at a party or during trick-or-treating. Even so, one or a few costumes dominate the Halloween scene each year. All Home Connections, an authorized retailer for AT&T, discovered which costume was the most […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Department of Health
KTLA

Inflation has hit these California cities the hardest

Inflation continues to take a financial toll on Californians and their wallets.   On Thursday, government officials announced that consumer prices increased by 8.2% in September. From August to September, prices rose by 0.4%, and from July to August; they increased by 0.1%. A new study from WalletHub shows which cities across the U.S. have […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

New California law bans companies from gender-based pricing on products

California businesses are no longer allowed to charge a higher price on products marketed for women, also known as the “Pink Tax.” The “Pink Tax” refers to women’s products marked with a higher price tag when the item is identical to a lower-priced men’s item. Oftentimes, the only difference is the product’s color or packaging, […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

Nearly 1 million cannabis plants seized during California crackdown

Nearly one million marijuana plants were seized in California during a statewide blitz to combat the illegal cannabis market. The crackdown was led by the California Department of Justice’s Campaign Against Marijuana Planting (CAMP) program. During the 2022 program, authorities seized nearly one million illegally cultivated cannabis plants and over 200,000 pounds of illegally processed […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
practicalhorsemanmag.com

14th California Horse Tests Positive for WNV

On Oct. 6 the California Department of Food and Agriculture confirmed a 6-year-old Quarter Horse mare in Sacramento County tested positive for West Nile virus (WNV). She began falling and was acutely unable to move beginning Sept. 28 and is currently alive. This is the 14th confirmed case of equine...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
KTLA

KTLA

80K+
Followers
13K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy