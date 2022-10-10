ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison to rename park in honor of R. Richard Wagner

By Kyle Jones
 3 days ago

MADISON, Wis. — A downtown Madison park is getting a new name next week to honor a late local leader.

Kerr-McGee Triangle Park will be renamed to R. Richard Wagner Park in a ceremony on October 21. Wagner was Dane County’s first openly gay County Board member and an avid historian. He wrote two books detailing the history and impact of Wisconsin’s gay community. Wagner died last December .

Wagner was also a founding member of the National Association and Conference of Gay and Lesbian Public Officials and he, alongside now-Senator Tammy Baldwin, brought the group’s 5th annual conference to Madison.

Baldwin is set to attend the park dedication alongside Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and Alder Michael Verveer. The dedication is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on October 21 at the park, 728 Jenifer Street.

