ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

‘Jane the Virgin’ star Justin Baldoni on why he doesn’t use the phrase ‘toxic masculinity’

By Sam Rubin, Christine Samra
KTLA
KTLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jtAvu_0iTUmbWN00

Justin Baldoni gained fans and enemies as Rafael Solano in “Jane the Virgin.” It turns out, The CW series was the last project he acted in.

He has since shifted his focus to writing and building his company, Wayfarer Studios. Last year, he published his first book, “Man Enough.”

“I’ve been really inspired to go deeper into masculinity and the systems that affect all of us,” he explained to Sam Rubin on the KTLA 5 Morning News. “I wanted to reach boys before they became men, before we put on that armor that gets so heavy that it becomes impossible to take off.”

Baldoni’s mission is for boys to accept all parts of themselves that make them human, even parts that some deem to be “feminine.”

“These are the parts that we need to be good, not just men, but human beings in all of our lives,” he said.

Justin Baldoni on his new book ‘Man Enough: Undefining My Masculinity’

Recently, masculinity has been a topic of discussion, along with the phrase “toxic masculinity.” The actor said he doesn’t use that word at all.

“I love being a man. I love masculinity. I do not think masculinity is the problem. I think the system is,” he said. “I don’t say toxic masculinity because it’s been so weaponized and polarized.”

Justin Baldoni Spills Details on ‘Jane the Virgin` and New Documentary

The actor doesn’t just preach these beliefs, he practices them with his own son.

“I’m always reminding him that his heart is the strongest muscle in his body, that his emotions are beautiful,” Baldoni revealed. “The way I can teach him the best is by modeling it. My actions today are his actions tomorrow.”

As for his daughter, he does the opposite.


“The world is going to remind her that she is sweet and kind and sensitive,” he said. “But I’m encouraging her to take physical risks, to take up space, to use her voice, to demand attention in certain ways; because the world is going to do the opposite to her.”

“Boys will be Human” is available wherever you get your books.

Listen to Baldoni’s “Man Enough” podcast wherever you get your podcasts.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

Eva Mendes Says She Didn’t Quit Acting, She Just Didn’t Want to Play a Stereotype

Eva Mendes is shutting down rumors that she “quit” Hollywood. Mendes shared an Instagram video clapping back at claims she gave up on her film career. Her last film role was in partner Ryan Gosling’s 2014 directorial debut “Lost River,” and Mendes revealed the “dream project” was a “tough act to follow,” especially when she was only being offered “stereotypical roles.” “I never quit acting,” Mendes wrote in the caption. “I wanted to be home with my babies and fortunately my other business ventures allowed me to do that more than acting would.” She added, “Also, I was not excited about the stereotypical roles...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Baldoni
Person
Sam Rubin
HollywoodLife

Kathy Najimy Breaks Silence on Being ‘Separate Friends’ With Sarah Jessica Parker & Kim Cattrall

“You know, we all can have separate friends,” Kathy Najimy told PEOPLE at the New York City premiere of her new movie, Hocus Pocus 2. The comment came in regard to her friendship with Hocus Pocus costar Sarah Jessica Parker and Sarah’s former Sex In The City costar Kim Cattrall. With the ongoing rift between Sarah, 57, and Kim, 66, Kathy said that she’s been able to negotiate her relationship with the individual women. “You can love two people the same that are on, you know, different parts of the universe,” said Najimy, 65. “Being friends with one person doesn’t mean you’re not friends with the other person.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Cinemablend

From Kevin Costner To Tom Hanks: Yellowstone's Kelly Reilly Has Landed Her Next Big Screen Role

With Yellowstone’s fifth season set to take over television in November, having just unveiled its first big trailer, viewers are ready to watch Kelly Reilly bring Beth Dutton’s delectably ruthless energy back to the small screen. It looks like we don’t even have to wait until it debuts to learn where Reilly will next bring her talents. She’ll be trading off one Hollywood legend co-star in Kevin Costner for another in Tom Hanks, as she’s been tapped to join the latter in the upcoming Miramax and Sony drama Here.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Sally Phillips says Hugh Grant won’t speak to her anymore after she got ‘very drunk’ on Bridget Jones set

Sally Phillips has claimed that Hugh Grant doesn’t speak to her anymore after she got “very drunk” during the filming of Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason.The 52-year-old appeared in all three of the romantic comedy films alongside Grant and Renée Zellweger. She plays Bridget’s friend Shazza.During the filming of the second movie, Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason, the cast visited Thailand to shoot scenes for Bridget’s work trip.In the plot, Phillips’ character falls in love with a man on the plane, who turns out to be a drug smuggler who causes Bridget to end up in a...
CELEBRITIES
KTLA

Man killed by wood chipper in California

MENLO PARK, Calif. (KRON) – A tree trimmer was killed after falling into a wood chipper on Tuesday in Menlo Park, located in Northern California. Menlo Park Police say they received a call around 12:53 p.m. and sent officers to the 900 block of Peggy Lane, where they found a man dead. He had been […]
MENLO PARK, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Toxic Masculinity#Wayfarer Studios#Justin Baldoni Spills
KTLA

Man arrested for suspected murder of missing Riverside County mother

A man was arrested on Friday for the suspected murder of a Riverside County mother who went missing in 2020. The suspect, Angel Martine McIntire, a 28-year-old Beaumont resident, was arrested on charges of suspicion of murder, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. The missing woman, Diana Perez Gonzalez, a 27-year-old San Jacinto resident, […]
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
Fox News

After Will Smith’s Oscar slap, Jada Pinkett Smith reveals 'complicated marriage' in 'no holds barred' memoir

Jada Pinkett Smith plans to reveal all in her new memoir. The actress and wife of Will Smith announced she will publish her book in 2023, according to People. Although the memoir is still untitled, the "Red Table Talk" host will cover her "rise to stardom" alongside friend Tupac Shakur, her "unconventional upbringing" and "falling in love" with her husband.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
KTLA

Nearly 1 million cannabis plants seized during California crackdown

Nearly one million marijuana plants were seized in California during a statewide blitz to combat the illegal cannabis market. The crackdown was led by the California Department of Justice’s Campaign Against Marijuana Planting (CAMP) program. During the 2022 program, authorities seized nearly one million illegally cultivated cannabis plants and over 200,000 pounds of illegally processed […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Game of Thrones’ Lena Headey marries Ozark star Marc Menchaca in Italy

Game of Thrones actor Lena Headey has married her partner, Ozark star Marc Menchaca, in a lavish ceremony in Italy.Photographs shared online showed the bride dressed in a sleeveless halter neck gown featuring a plunging neckline and backless design. Headey also wore a floral headpiece and veil in her hair, while Menchaca looked smart in a navy-blue suit accessorised with a wide-brimmed beige hat.The couple tied the knot surrounded by friends and family, including fellow GOT actors Peter Dinklage, Emilia Clarke, Michelle Fairley, and Sophie Turner and her husband Joe Jonas. The ceremony reportedly took place on Thursday (6...
CELEBRITIES
NPR

Fresh Air Weekend: Remembering Loretta Lynn; 'Reboot' star Rachel Bloom

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:. 'Fresh Air' remembers country superstar Loretta Lynn:...
CELEBRITIES
A.V. Club

Netflix's Wednesday trailer reveals Fred Armisen as Uncle Fester

The first trailer for Netflix’s Wednesday solves one of the first mysteries surrounding the show: Who the hell is playing Uncle Fester? Brace yourselves, because the footage reveals that none other than Fred Armisen will take over the iconic role in the upcoming series. The actor joined the cast at the New York Comic Con panel to discuss his take on the character. “I wanted to do it right and not have a bald cap, so I shaved my head,” he said. An exclusive NYCC clip featuring Wednesday and Uncle Fester shows them scheming delightfully.
TV SERIES
KTLA

‘It makes my temper burn’: In emotional speech, Bonin calls on council members heard in racist leaked audio to resign

The Los Angeles City Council met Tuesday as calls grew louder for three members to resign following leaked audio from a meeting last year that revealed racist and offensive remarks. The meeting was the first since the scandal involving councilmembers making racist comments broke over the weekend. It was scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

KTLA

80K+
Followers
13K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy