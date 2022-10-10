ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Paul Breaux Middle School on lockdown after social media threat

By Scott Yoshonis
 3 days ago

LAFAYETTE, La.— Paul Breaux Middle School in Lafayette is under lockdown for the second time in as many weeks after a threat was made Monday via social media.

Police are on the scene, and are also dealing with another incident at the school.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

