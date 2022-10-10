Read full article on original website
Maari Hammond
3d ago
Such heart-breaking stories in our town.. 😓💔😔 May everyone get the answers necessary for justice and may the family of the young man murdered find peace within their memories together. 💝💖✨️
Capital murder charge in 2001 killing of young father at Birmingham gas station sent to grand jury
The capital murder charge against a Bessemer man in a fatal shooting that happened 21 years ago will go to a grand jury for indictment consideration. Birmingham police in August announced the arrest of Rickey Ricardo Witherspoon in the killing of a young father at a gas station. Killed in the Dec. 5, 2001, shooting was 20-year-old Wesley Powell III.
wvtm13.com
Man shot during carjacking in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A man is getting medical treatment at a hospital, after being shot during an apparent carjacking. The Birmingham Police Department said the vehicle was taken during the shooting at 11th Court North and 44th Place North, in the Kingston community. Officers responded to the scene just...
Anniston Police Arrest Juvenile for Manslaughter
Anniston, AL – Per the Anniston Police Department Investigative Division on October 8 2022, and approximately 5:00 pm Officer and Investigators of the Anniston Police Department responded to the 400 block of West 29th Street in reference to a gunshot victim. When they arrived they found a male lying on the roadway. While the victim was being transported to NEARMC he died from his injuries. The victim has been identified as a B/M Christian D. Toyer, 20, of Anniston. The investigation revealed that a juvenile male was responsible for the shooting. At this time, there is no evidence to suggest that the two individuals were involved in a disturbance prior to the incident. The juvenile was arrested and charged with manslaughter. His bond was set at $18,000. The Anniston Police Department will not release the name of the suspect due to his age. No Further information is available at this time.
Suspect held on $1.25 million bond in May shooting death of man found slain on Birmingham sidewalk
A suspect has been charged in the May slaying of a 41-year-old man who was found dead on a north Birmingham sidewalk. Roderick Jimelle Needham Jr., 22, is charged with murder in the death of 41-year-old Courtney Demond Mays. The murder warrant against Needham was issued Sept. 13, said Officer...
wbrc.com
Charges dropped against Birmingham murder suspect in Oklahoma
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An Oklahoma court has decided to drop charges against a man accused of murder in Alabama so that prosecution here can proceed. Youit Jones faces kidnapping and capital murder charges in the death of 42-year-old Nathan Gemeinhart in August. Gemeinhart’s body was found in a burning home on Eufaula Avenue in Birmingham.
Woman pleads guilty to Christmas Eve killing of former co-worker inside Birmingham Piggly Wiggly
A 34-year-old woman has pleaded guilty to the 2018 Christmas Eve killing of a former co-worker inside a Birmingham Piggly Wiggly. Sharonda Monique James, initially charged with murder in the Dec. 24, 2018, shooting death of 28-year-old Jerika Manuel, pleaded guilty Sept. 19 to a reduced charge of manslaughter, court records show.
Juvenile charged with shooting death in Alabama town
Alabama police have arrested a juvenile and charged him with the shooting death of a 20-year-old man over the weekend. Anniston police said they were called to a report of a shooting at approximately 5 p.m. Saturday. Officers found Christian D. Toyer, 20, in the roadway at the scene in...
wbrc.com
Pedestrian struck, killed in Blount County
BLOUNT CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed in Blount County. Authorities say on October 11, 44-year-old Luis Devalle Hernandez died when he was struck by a car. Hernandez died at the scene. This crash happened on...
Man suspected of trying to rob Hoover home linked to other robberies across the country
HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — A man police believe is associated with a group connected to different robberies throughout the country has been charged with trying to rob a home in Hoover’s Greystone community last year. According to the Hoover Police Department, a homeowner in the Greystone community heard an intruder attempting to enter their residence […]
wvtm13.com
Center Point man found shot to death in vehicle on Birmingham road
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — An investigation is underway to find more details into the apparent fatal shooting of a Center Point man. The Birmingham Police Department reported that Demetris Silliman, Jr., 21, was found shot inside a vehicle at the intersection of Penfield Drive and Zion City Road. Officers were...
Daylight Burglary Results in Pursuit and Two Arrests in Jacksonville
Jacksonville, AL – On Monday, October 11, 2022, at approximately 6:40 the Jacksonville Police Department responded to a report of an automobile burglary in a residential driveway. The victim, Jacksonville City Councilwoman Sherry Laster, reported that her doorbell camera captured a white female entering the driver side of her vehicle and removing a purse. The female then ran down the driveway towards a motorcycle that helped her to escape the area.
wbrc.com
Parent inadvertently fires weapon while waiting in carpool line at Arrington Elementary
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham City Schools say a parent inadvertently fired a weapon while waiting in the carpool line at Arrington Elementary on Oct. 11. The parent was taken to the hospital. No students, teachers or bystanders were injured, according to school officials. Birmingham Police confirmed a gun caused...
Weekly Anniston Police Stats 10/03/2022 to 10/09/2022
Anniston, AL – The Anniston Police Department shares their weekly stats. The stats for the week of 10/03/2022 to 10/09/2022 follow below:Anniston Officers answered a total of 959 calls for service. There were 97 criminal incident/offense reports taken. There were 47 miscellaneous (minor) incident reports taken. There were 17 felony arrests. There were 34 misdemeanor arrests. There were 18 traffic accidents, 172 traffic stops, and 67 traffic citations. 22 warrants were served. There were eight animals picked up and one animal related citations issued.
Birmingham police searching for missing 39-year-old man
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is looking for a 39-year-old man who went missing last week. Randy Scott was last seen on Oct. 1, according to the department. Scott’s family reported he was traveling to Tennessee for a job, but has not been heard from in days and the family can’t reach […]
birminghamtimes.com
Why Some Birmingham Residents Call Felicia Mearon Before They Call The Police
(Another installment in Birmingham Times/AL.com joint series on Gun Violence in the City) For the past 30 years, Felicia Mearon has worked in each of the city’s four precincts as a crime prevention officer (CPO) for the Birmingham Police Department (BPD), a position that has enabled her to connect and communicate with residents on all socioeconomic levels and a broad range of racial and religious backgrounds.
wbrc.com
Human remains found by dog walker in Anniston
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Anniston Police say a dog walker found human remains in a creek. The body was located around six inches of water, and police say it had been there for a while. Due to the high decomposition of the remains, an identity could not be made, police...
wbrc.com
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office hosts active shooter training to increase safety in churches
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office hosted two active shooter safety and awareness training classes for churches. As we were tragically reminded over the summer in Vestavia Hills, even our houses of worship can be targeted by acts of hate and violence. Three people were killed in the shooting at Saint Stephen’s Episcopal Church.
Man found dead inside burning car ID’d; police say he was murdered
An Alabama man whose dead body was found inside a burning car on Sunday has been identified and authorities say he was murdered. Jefferson County Coroner’s Office officials said the victim was Anthony Keith Hall Jr., 21, of Birmingham, Alabama. Firefighters and police were called to a car fire...
Man arrested for allegedly stealing several thousand dollars worth of items
ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Etowah County Sheriff’s have arrested a Gadsden man in relation to a burglary and theft of property around the beginning of the month. According to Etowah County Sheriff Jonathon Horton, Jonathon Winfrey, 29, of Gadsden was charged with third-degree burglary and first-degree theft of property. The burglary allegedly occurred at […]
wbrc.com
Cyclist killed in hit and run in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A man riding a bicycle was killed Sunday night when he was struck by a car according to the Jefferson County Coroner. The victim, an unidentified Black man, was riding along 1st Avenue South at 18th Street South around 7:21 p.m. when he was hit. He was transported to UAB Hospital where he died.
