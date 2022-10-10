ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anniston, AL

Maari Hammond
3d ago

Such heart-breaking stories in our town.. 😓💔😔 May everyone get the answers necessary for justice and may the family of the young man murdered find peace within their memories together. 💝💖✨️

Calhoun Journal

Anniston Police Arrest Juvenile for Manslaughter

Anniston, AL – Per the Anniston Police Department Investigative Division on October 8 2022, and approximately 5:00 pm Officer and Investigators of the Anniston Police Department responded to the 400 block of West 29th Street in reference to a gunshot victim. When they arrived they found a male lying on the roadway. While the victim was being transported to NEARMC he died from his injuries. The victim has been identified as a B/M Christian D. Toyer, 20, of Anniston. The investigation revealed that a juvenile male was responsible for the shooting. At this time, there is no evidence to suggest that the two individuals were involved in a disturbance prior to the incident. The juvenile was arrested and charged with manslaughter. His bond was set at $18,000. The Anniston Police Department will not release the name of the suspect due to his age. No Further information is available at this time.
ANNISTON, AL
