Baltimore, MD

foxbaltimore.com

2 men shot, 1 dead, before sunrise in Baltimore, say police

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police say two men were shot, one of them killed, overnight in Baltimore. Just before 2:45 this morning, police were called to the 2000 block of Boone Street for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they say they found a 42-year-old man...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Male, 27, killed in a shooting on Woodbrook Ave

BALTIMORE -- A man was killed in a shooting early Thursday morning in West Baltimore, police said. Officers responded at 4:41 a.m. to the 2400 block of Woodbrook Avenue for a reported shooting, where they found a 27-year-old man shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead on the scene.  Homicide detectives have taken on the investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact detectives at (410) 396-2100.
BALTIMORE, MD
DC News Now

Teenage victim identified after shooting in Northeast DC

UPDATE 11:00 p.m — Police identified the victim as 15-year-old Andre Robertson, Jr. of Northeast DC. UPDATE 7:25 p.m. — Police said that they found the car that may have been involved in the shooting. They were still searching for the suspects as of 10:20 p.m. They found the car about 20 minutes away along […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

2 suspects arrested for shooting at people, homes, and cars in Anne Arundel

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Two people have been arrested after allegedly shooting at people, homes and cars in Anne Arundel, Maryland, earlier this year. On April 3, officers with the Anne Arundel County Police Department responded to Marlton Court, off of Reece Road, in Severn, around 9 p.m. after a report of a shooting. At the scene, officers learned that a group of people arrived home and began to get out of their car when gunshots were fired towards them.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Police investigate deadly shooting in East Baltimore

BALTIMORE - A 26-year-old man died at the hospital following a shooting Wednesday morning in East Baltimore.Officers found the man with gunshot wounds in the 400 block of North Robinson Street. He was taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital where he died.Police have not provided any other information.Anyone who has information on this shooting is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. 
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Police seek help identifying East Balitmore shooting suspect

BALTIMORE -- Police are looking to identify a man who was involved in a brazen shooting inside a convenience store in Southeast Baltimore, according to authorities.The man shot a 24-year-old man in the leg in the 3300 block of East Baltimore Street around 11:30 a.m. on Sept. 6, police said.The 24-year-old man was taken to a local hospital where he was treated for his injuries, according to authorities.Detectives detailed to the Southeastern District are investigating the shooting, police said.During the course of their investigation, they obtained a video of the suspected shooter, according to authorities.Anyone who knows the identity of the person in the video should contact detectives at 410-396-2433.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-855-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
fox5dc.com

Shooter in ski mask gunned down man in northeast DC: police

WASHINGTON - Police say a man was gunned down in northeast D.C. early Tuesday morning by a person carrying a firearm and wearing a ski mask. The shooting was reported around 6 a.m. in the 800 block of 21st Street. Officers arrived and found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds....
WASHINGTON, DC
foxbaltimore.com

Man arrested in connection with July shooting in southeast Baltimore, say police

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police say they have arrested a man in connection with a shooting near Patterson Park that left one man hurt. Police arrested 29-year-old Isaiah Jewel on October 7. Online court records show that he is charged with first and second degree attempted murder, first and second degree assault, and various firearms charges.
BALTIMORE, MD
92Q

Detainee Found Dead In Cell At Baltimore’s Central Booking, DPSCS Investigating

  The Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services are investigating the death of a detainee at Baltimore’s Central Booking and Intake Center. According to authorities, officers found a 34-year-old man unresponsive early Sunday morning. READ MORE: Warning: EBT and SNAP Program Scams Becoming More Prevalent In Greater Baltimore Area Correctional staff attempted to […] The post Detainee Found Dead In Cell At Baltimore’s Central Booking, DPSCS Investigating appeared first on 92 Q.
BALTIMORE, MD

