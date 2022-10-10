Read full article on original website
discovercathedralcity.com
S.C.R.A.P. Gallery in Cathedral City to Receive Outstanding Organization Award
S.C.R.A.P. Gallery has been chosen to receive the Outstanding Organization Award for 2022 from the North American Association for Environmental Education. As the recipient of one of NAAEE’s hallmark annual awards recognizing leadership in the field, S.C.R.A.P. Gallery Executive Director Karen Riley will receive the award at special awards reception during NAAEE’s 50th Annual Conference on October 15 in Tucson, Arizona. This marks the second time S.C.R.A.P. Gallery has earned this honor for Outstanding Service to EE by an Organization.
iecn.com
9th Annual Rendezvous Back to Route 66
The 9th Annual “Rendezvous Back to Route 66 (RBTR 66)” was held on October 1st, in the downtown area of San Bernardino. The event was organized by the San Bernardino Area Chamber of Commerce (SBACC). Over 1,000 cars were registered, and thousands of spectators attended the event. The “Route 66” car show and cruise is a tradition that started in San Bernardino, where it all began, said SBACC CEO Judi Penman.
Fontana Herald News
Fontana's Center Stage Theater will be renamed in honor of Sammy Hagar
Sammy Hagar grew up in Fontana before going on to become a rock superstar, and now the city’s downtown theater will be renamed in his honor. The Fontana City Council voted on Oct. 11 in favor of changing the name of Center Stage Theater, the venue which has been hosting a wide range of entertainment events since it was built in 2008.
Meet the candidates: CA’s 47th State Assembly District
Election day is just weeks away on November 8th. One of the big races for State Assembly includes the newly drawn 47th district. It will include much of the Coachella Valley, except for Indio and Coachella. It will include Yucca Valley, Banning, Beaumont and Yucaipa. Riverside County makes up 76% of the district, while the The post Meet the candidates: CA’s 47th State Assembly District appeared first on KESQ.
idyllwildtowncrier.com
Washington, not Perez, holds STR meeting in Idyllwild
On Monday, Oct. 3, Riverside County Supervisor Chuck Washington and Charissa Leach, the county’s director of the Transportation and Land Management Agency, headlined a Town Hall meeting geared toward learning local sentiments regarding short-term rentals (STRs) in the Idyllwild-Pine Cove area. Opening the meeting, Washington asked that civility be...
First Responders Memorial Wall in Hemet dedicated to fallen Officer Lesley Zerebny
The community continues to remember Officers Jose 'Gil' Vega and Lesley Zerebny who lost their lives six years ago in the line of duty while serving the Palm Springs Police Department Later this week, fallen Officer Zerebny is being commemorated in her hometown. The 'Officer Lesley Zerebny First Responders Memorial Wall' will be dedicated at The post First Responders Memorial Wall in Hemet dedicated to fallen Officer Lesley Zerebny appeared first on KESQ.
citynewsgroup.com
City Council Approves Contracts for Phase Two of Pavement Rehabilitation Program
The Moreno Valley City Council unanimously approved construction contracts for Phase Two of the ongoing Pavement Rehabilitation Program during the October 4, 2022, City Council meeting. The program’s second phase will condense the final five years of road projects into an additional nine months’ worth of work. Construction is expected...
Palm Springs High School students are shooting a commercial for a local business
Students are shooting a Holiday commercial for I Heart Mac and Cheese. Out of 190 students competing in a script writing competition, 12 were selected to shoot the commercial. They wrote multiple scripts and will make up the entire film crew. The cast consists of students, parents, family members of students, and local actors from The post Palm Springs High School students are shooting a commercial for a local business appeared first on KESQ.
sb-american.com
Young Men And Women Of San Bernardino High Prove They Are Role Models During Mr. And Miss Cardinal City Pageant
On Saturday, September 24, Michael Torres was crowned Mr. Cardinal City and Anne Martinez was crowned Miss Cardinal City during the combined pageant held at Sturges Center for the Fine Arts. The Mr. and Miss Cardinal City pageant is the brainchild of Bilingual School Outreach Worker Jaime Rios, who wanted...
menifee247.com
Public hearing set to consider Quail Hills community
The Menifee Planning Commission on Oct. 26 will consider during a public hearing the proposal for a gated community of homes on Goetz Road in Quail Valley. The Quail Hills community would consist of 130 single-family homes with a minimum lot size of 5,000 square feet, located on a 44.7-acre site. The tract would consist of 11.7 acres of open space, a 1.9-acre tot lot, a 1.1-acre dog park, and a 1.8-acre detention basin. The tot lot will incorporate a dual half-court basketball court, picnic shelter, playground equipment, drinking fountain and splash pad.
discovercathedralcity.com
10th Annual Sammy’s International Meatball Festival Winners Announced
The City of Cathedral City was honored to attend and participate in the 10th Annual Sammy’s International Meatball Festival on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. The fun filled event featured music, food, wine, beer, raffle prizes, games, and a Kids Zone. Proceeds benefited the Boys & Girls Club of Cathedral City’s mission: To inspire and enable all young people, especially from disadvantaged circumstances, to realize their full potential as productive, responsible, and caring citizens.
intheknow.com
This desert hot springs getaway is filled with natural light and colorful decor
Looking for a colorful, unique oasis near Palm Springs, California with plenty of style and luxury? The Yes Yes Yes House (@yesyesyeshouse) is the perfect vacation home for a group of friends looking for a resort-like experience in their own private space. Located in Desert Hot Springs, California, which is...
Fontana Herald News
Several Halloween-related events are planned in Fontana
The City of Fontana is inviting local residents to celebrate the month of October with some exciting Halloween festivities. • Halloween Howl will be held on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 3 to 5 p.m. Get your doggies dressed up in a costume and take them to a Halloween parade at the Fontana Dog Park, 15556 Summit Avenue. Plus, don’t miss the goodies for your pets. All dogs must be on a leash. Admission is free.
Jalopnik
A $1 Billion Train That Runs from L.A. to Palm Springs May Happen Someday, Or Not
A nearly 150-mile rail line linking two major regions of Southern California is on its way to becoming a reality, even if it is still many years off. Southern California outlet The Press-Enterprise reports that the rail project is currently being considered to help link residents and attractions across the region, and to help alleviate traffic.
discovercathedralcity.com
Introducing SunRide On-Demand Rideshare Service in Our Community
Have you heard about SunRide? This on-demand rideshare service is the newest transportation option offered by SunLine Transit Agency. Rides are booked using an app within six different geo-fenced zones in the Coachella Valley, and it is now available here in Cathedral City. SunRide connects riders to SunLine’s fixed...
discovercathedralcity.com
Key Information on November 2022 Elections for Cathedral City Voters
With Election Day fast approaching on Nov. 8, 2022, the City of Cathedral City put together this list of key dates and information to help our residents prepare for early voting, vote-by-mail ballots, voting locations and registration deadlines. Ballots were mailed out this week beginning Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. At...
menifee247.com
City seeks input on priorities for recreational facilities
Menifee City Council members last week received an update from city staff on the status of parks and recreation facilities, even as input from residents is being sought. A consultant hired by the city is gathering data to prioritize the needs for more parks, walking trails, and other recreational opportunities as part of an update to the Menifee Parks Master plan. The plan was last studied in 2016, when it was created.
Police investigating drive-by shooting in downtown Palm Springs
Police continue to investigate a drive-by shooting that occurred Tuesday night in downtown Palm Springs. The shooting was reported just after 9:30 p.m. in the area of N Indian Canyon Drive and E El Alameda. Police said the alleged victim, who had just left work, told officers that he was driving northbound on Indian Canyon The post Police investigating drive-by shooting in downtown Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
Fontana Herald News
Is Fontana a 'safe' city? New report analyzes largest cities in U.S.
A new report, which compared 182 large United States cities based on a wide range of criteria, determined that Fontana was No. 80, according to the personal-finance website WalletHub. The “Safest Cities in America” report for 2022 said that among large Inland Empire cities, Rancho Cucamonga ranked the highest at...
Fontana Herald News
Woman dies in traffic collision in San Bernardino
An 82-year-old woman died in a traffic collision on Oct. 8 in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner’s Division. At 2:42 a.m., officers with the San Bernardino Police Department responded to the intersection of Waterman Avenue and 16th Street. A passenger, Clara Santiago, a resident...
