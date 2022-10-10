Read full article on original website
NME
Watch Iron Maiden’s Bruce Dickinson physically remove a fan from the stage
Iron Maiden‘s Bruce Dickinson physically removed a fan from the stage during the band’s recent show in Anaheim, California. The long-running group are currently in North America as part of their ‘Legacy Of The Beast World Tour’, which will conclude on October 27 in Tampa, Florida.
NME
Disclosure share remix of Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ ‘Unholy’
Disclosure have released their remix of ‘Unholy’, the single first shared by Sam Smith and Kim Petras last month. The remix sees the producer duo add an extra minute to the original runtime, distorting the song’s Arabian scale atop a punchy house beat. Disclosure mutes Smith’s vocals on the choir-led chorus, before inserting Petras’ adlibs in the song’s final minute.
NME
Ticketing details for Jackson Wang’s Malaysian concert announced
Ticketing information for Jackson Wang’s upcoming concert in Kuala Lumpur has been released. Tour promoter AEG announced the concert’s details on social media today (October 12), revealing it to take place at Axiata Arena on December 17. Tickets will be available in six categories, whose prices range from...
NME
Louis Tomlinson shares new track ‘Out Of My System’ and 2023 UK and European tour dates
Louis Tomlinson has shared a new track called ‘Out Of My System’ and announced a 2023 UK and European tour – listen to the track below and buy tickets for the tour here. ‘Out Of My System’ is the latest preview of the singer’s second solo album ‘Faith In The Future’, which follows his debut full-length effort, 2020’s ‘Walls’, and will be released on November 11. You can pre-order/pre-save the record here.
NME
Billy Bragg joins Starbucks strike effort in Buffalo, performs ‘Solidarity Forever’
Billy Bragg has joined the strike efforts of Starbucks employees in Buffalo, treating the union members to a performance of the song ‘Solidarity Forever’. Visiting the strikers at the site of Starbucks’ first unionised store in Elmwood, Bragg was among those calling on the corporation to ensure fair and safe working conditions. The musician and activist appeared at the strike on Tuesday (October 12), six days after union members first shuttered the store on October 6.
NME
Ringo Starr cancels remaining tour dates amid second bout of COVID-19
Ringo Starr has cancelled the last five dates of his current North American tour, after contracting COVID-19 for a second time in the span of a fortnight. First testing positive for the virus at the start of October, the Beatle was forced to cancel seven shows between Michigan and British Columbia. He returned to the road on Tuesday (October 11) – flanked by the All-Starr Band – performing in Seattle then and in Portland the following night (October 12).
NME
Killer clown horror ‘Terrifier 2’ is causing people to pass out in cinemas
New horror film Terrifier 2 has reportedly caused people to pass out in cinemas in the US – check out the trailer above. Directed by Damien Leone, the sequel to 2016’s Terrifier sees Art The Clown (David Howard Thornton) resurrected as he hunts for two unsuspecting siblings on Halloween night.
NME
Dan Auerbach’s band The Arcs announce first album in eight years, ‘Electrophonic Chronic’
Dan Auerbach‘s band The Arcs have announced their first album in eight years, ‘Electrophonic Chronic’. The Black Keys frontman’s side project released their debut studio record, ‘Yours, Dreamily’, back in 2015. Its 12-track follow-up is due to arrive on January 27, 2023 via Auerbach’s own label Easy Eye Sound (pre-order here).
NME
Chung Ha announces second collaborative single with Christopher
Chung Ha is set to release her second collaborative track with Danish singer Christopher later this month. Yesterday (October 13), Chung Ha announced that the two acts have teamed up on a single titled ‘When I Get Old’, which is slated for release on October 20. Fans who pre-save the track on Spotify and Apple Music will get access to a preview of the track’s music video.
NME
Shane MacGowan would “wave his willy” at passing trains from Bono’s house
Shane MacGowan has admitted that he used to “wave his willy” at passing trains while living in Bono‘s house. The U2 frontman has a guest house at his home on the south coast of Dublin, overlooking the bay and the railway line. “Bono put in a glass...
NME
Blink-182 welcome Tom DeLonge back with anthemic new single ‘Edging’
Blink-182 have returned with their first song to feature Tom DeLonge in just months shy of a decade: a belting pop-punk anthem titled ‘Edging’. Despite its title (and the returning frontman’s penchant for tongue-in-cheek raciness) the song is surprisingly void of sex jokes, instead offering a self-deprecative take on the dissolution of a relationship. It opens with DeLonge singing the first verse, as he quips: “I ain’t that cool, a little fucked in the head / They’ll be hangin’ me quick when I’m back from the dead.”
NME
Listen to Bad//Dreems’ powerful new single ‘Jack’: “This is a song about truth telling”
Adelaide rockers Bad//Dreems have released their second single for the year, a powerful cut titled ‘Jack’. The rock track, as described by guitarist Alex Cameron, is “about truth telling”. It takes aim at White Australia’s erasure of Aboriginal history, particularly through a lack of education in schools and political action.
NME
Swedish House Mafia announced as first headliner for Creamfields North 2023
Swedish House Mafia have announced they’ll be returning to Creamfields for its 2023 edition. During the Birmingham stop of their Paradise Again world tour last week (October 8), the Swedish supergroup revealed they’ll be headlining the festival next year by displaying their three dot logo alongside ‘Creamfields 2023’ on screens in the arena.
NME
Watch Animal Collective cover Silver Jews’ ‘Trains Across The Sea’
Animal Collective have recorded a new session for SiriusXM, during which they covered Silver Jews‘ 1994 ‘Starlite Walker’ cut ‘Trains Across The Sea’. For their rendition, the experimental band spliced it up with ‘Genie’s Open’, a track which has never been officially released but has been performed live by the band on tour from as early as 2018.
NME
BLACKPINK become first K-pop act to get Best Video nomination at 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards
BLACKPINK have become the first K-pop act to receive a nomination for Best Video at this year’s MTV Europe Music Awards. The MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs) announced its list of nominations for its 2022 edition on October 12, which included a nomination for BLACKPINK in the Best Video category for their ‘Pink Venom’ music video. This makes them the first-ever K-pop act to receive a nomination in this category.
NME
Garbage’s Shirley Manson says “live music is under enormous strain” with “musicians living hand to mouth”
Garbage’s Shirley Manson has spoken out about the current state of live music and how touring has put artists under “enormous strain”. Manson shared her thoughts in a recent Instagram post, outlining all of the issues musicians are currently facing on the road, under an image which read “The Live-Music Industry Is Broken”.
NME
Watch Tove Lo cover Robyn’s ‘Dancing On My Own’
Tove Lo has paid tribute to another Swedish pop star, covering Robyn‘s ‘Dancing On My Own’ while appearing on Australian radio station triple j’s Like a Version segment. Tove is accompanied solely by a pianist for her stripped-back rendition of the song, foregrounding her soaring vocals...
NME
(G)I-DLE unveil sombre music video for B-side ‘DARK (X-File)’, ahead of ‘I Love’
(G)I-DLE have dropped a music video for ‘DARK (X-File)’, a new song set to appear on their forthcoming record ‘I Love’. The new visual, shared on October 12, begins with a film roll with the text “Hide it so you can never find it” superimposed, followed by the letter “X”. The haunting video cuts to the five members of (G)I-DLE after what seems like a rough night. The portion of ‘DARK (X-File) on the video is an abridged version of the song, clocking in at 1 minute and 26 seconds long.
NME
Eurovision: Liverpool Mayor criticises “grossly inflated” accommodation prices
The Mayor of Liverpool, Steve Rotheram, has criticised “grossly inflated” accommodation prices in the city for next year’s Eurovision Song Contest. Last week, Liverpool was announced as the host city for Eurovision 2023, beating Glasgow to stage the contest on behalf of Ukraine, who organisers deemed unable to host the event due to their ongoing war with Russia.
NME
Bono makes surprise visit to his old school in Dublin
Bono made a surprise visit to his old secondary school in Clontarf, Dublin this week, where he read from his forthcoming memoir. According to the Irish Independent, the U2 frontman stopped by Mount Temple Comprehensive on Tuesday (October 11). It’s reported that sixth-year students were treated to a private audience with the singer.
