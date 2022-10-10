ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

18-year-old girl dies in Sunday evening crash, LPD says

By Samantha Jarpe
 3 days ago

LUBBOCK, Texas — Kaila Riojas, 18, died Sunday evening after a crash between a moped and a pickup truck, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

Officers responded to the crash , which happened in the 4200 block of 19th Street , at 6:00 p.m.

Update: 18-year-old Texas Tech student 'touched so many lives' before fatal crash, mother said

LPD said a pickup truck, driven by 21-year-old Landon Newcomb, was westbound on 19th Street.

Riojas was attempting to cross 19th Street from the north to the south when the two collided, according to LPD.

Sunday shooting victim 'uncooperative' in Central Lubbock, police said

Riojas was taken to University Medical Center with serious injuries and later died, LPD said.

No other injuries were reported.

Read the full release by LPD below.

Hollis Daniels, accused of murdering police officer on Texas Tech campus, goes to trial Monday

The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit is investigating a Sunday evening collision in Central Lubbock that left an 18-year-old female dead.

Officers were called to the 4300 block of 19 th Street on October 9, at 6:00 p.m. for reports of a collision with injuries involving a pick-up truck and a moped .

Upon arrival, officers located Kaila Riojas with serious injuries. She was transported to University Medical Center via ambulance, where she was later pronounced deceased.

Through the initial course of the investigation, it appears the truck, driven by 21-year-old Landon Newcomb, was traveling West in the 4200 block of 19 th St., as Riojas was attempting to cross 19 th St. from the North to the South, when the two collided.

No other injuries were reported and the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com.

Comments / 6

it's only me
3d ago

Prayers for family and shame on whomever took and posted this picture. Totally uncalled for and in poor taste.

Reply
3
