18-year-old girl dies in Sunday evening crash, LPD says

LUBBOCK, Texas — Kaila Riojas, 18, died Sunday evening after a crash between a moped and a pickup truck, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

Officers responded to the crash , which happened in the 4200 block of 19th Street , at 6:00 p.m.

LPD said a pickup truck, driven by 21-year-old Landon Newcomb, was westbound on 19th Street.

Riojas was attempting to cross 19th Street from the north to the south when the two collided, according to LPD.

Riojas was taken to University Medical Center with serious injuries and later died, LPD said.

No other injuries were reported.

Read the full release by LPD below.

