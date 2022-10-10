Read full article on original website
CRCSD host input session for new elementary school
Doctor Graeff from Animal Care Hospital joins us to talk about preventing cat urinary problems. Bobby Hansen with the Better Business Bureau joins us for Cybersecurity Month, to explain how to stay safe online. Officials want to detain West Union man after son dies in high speed crash. Updated: 7...
North Center Point Road in Hiawatha to reopen Friday
HIAWATHA, Iowa (KCRG) - North Center Point Road is expected to fully reopening on Friday. City officials said the roadway’s reopening includes the new roundabout intersection at Tower Terrace Road and N Center Point Road. Additionally, Tower Terrace Road will be reopening from Robins Road to the new roundabout...
